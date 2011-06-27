Used 2006 Cadillac DTS Consumer Reviews
40000 miles not good
1st off, what a beautiful car, comfy, decent mpg! But, this car was always serviced at a Cadillac dealership, at 38000 miles breaking system complete rebuild, not as good as new ! Then both valve cover gaskets, front seat electronics. At 39000, all seals in lower engine replaced at 40000 mile service! Big expense ! Very nice car, but, are you telling me a Lexus , Mercedes or competitive luxury car would need this?? I no longer trust this car as reliable, but, is pretty. My 4th Cadillac , shame that Cadillac doesn't have reliability for price. Prestige not worth it
2006 DTS Review
I truly love my DTS. Its exterior design is great for me. Its interior comfort / design are also very nice. My wife loves the seats and interior layout. I had to take into the dealer two times, once for air noise in the sunroof and once when the windshield washer didn't work. Both were easy fixes, but a car that is less than one year old, shouldnt have problems. ITs gas milage is just OK, I average 22.8 mpg in mixed hwy/city driving. The engine does rock when needed and the ride is smooth and comfortable.
DTS Luxury III, Total Comfort at reasonable price
Bought mine gently used with 23,000 miles. Just off lease. Has everything but distronic style cruise. My wife loves the cooled seats and massage. Just had heated windshield fluid option disabled due to recall. Worked well. Got $100 back from GM. I replaced the third brake light on trunk lid. LED's were going out and I discovered issue as I replaced it. The first screw, of seven, was over torqued during manufacture and let water into the led housing. You must replace entire unit. About $125.00. I see lots of DTS's with same issue. New one works well. Only other repair was front wheel hub/bearing. Rough winter/potholes in Ohio. A great car, fantastic ride and the last of the big ones.
Great Car with Some Exceptions
I just recently purchased 2006 Dts with 60k on it got it for only 12,000. This car was babied all its life. Anyways, It is very comfortable and reliable to drive. The only issue I am having is a slow leak in my front pass tire and the hub/wheel bearing is making my abs/traction lights go nuts while im driving. Other than that the car starts up everytime and drives as smooth as can be. Also my driver headlight flickers on and off. The new dts is more stylish and sleek and the interior is beautiful...if anyone knows why my abs/traction lights go nuts let me know. I replaced the front pads and rotors when I purchased and thats the only repaid I had to do so far!!
Great car but
I have had this car for about 18 months and bought it used. It has needed some repairs but for a 10 year old car what do you expect. Other than 12 mpg fuel economy, but being the performance model with a big V-8 and a 4000 pounds and mostly city driving I guess 12 mpg is not too bad I can not really find anything to complain about with this car. I have the performance model and for a 4000 pound car it has great get up and go. Plenty of room in this car and living in PA it was great in the snow with Michelin tires on it. This having been almost 60,000.00 dollars for this car new you would expect nice things from it. I recently looked at a new Toyota Avalon XLE premium and it still cant compare to this Cadillac. I was going to trade in the Cadillac for a brand new car but can't find one reason why I would want to give up this DTS.
