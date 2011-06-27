Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews

Certified Pre-owned is the way to go Brad , 12/27/2017 V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This part is an update. I still love this car however occasionally the Cue system will lock up when using Android Auto. If you don't start Android Auto on your phone before using it in the car, after you use a voice command it will sometimes just lock up and the CUE system will be unusable until you unplug your phone or turn your car off. It would be nice if you could use Android Auto without having to plug your phone up to the car via USB. Other than that I love this car! I would definitely buy it again. All of the online reviews (Motor Trend, Car and Driver etc. and YouTube) are spot on except for one thing. The CUE system has been upgraded in 2017 and is fast as a phone or tablet so all of their disparaging comments about it are no longer valid for this year model and subsequent. Some reviewers complain that when they touch the silver trim on the center console nothing happens. It isn't designed to. You have to touch the lighted controls. They should just figure it out and get over it. Some reviewers complain about no volume knob. I typically use the steering wheel controls so that isn't an issue for me. They don't have knobs on their phones and they seem to cope. Very comfortable seats (I don't have the Recaros), very high quality interior, great performance, very high tech in the Premium Luxury model. Great looking car inside and out. I can't think of a single option they could add to this car (well maybe massaging front seats). If you buy this car I don't think you will regret it. I guess my only negative comment on it would be they should sell it with all season tires instead of summer tires. I drove this car plus an ATS V and a CTS V and for the money I think this is the best value for the all around package. You only spend a small amount of time having fun with the acceleration compared to hours cruising down the highway. I would rather lean toward the additional comfort (and better looks IMO) of the CTS over the ATS and paying an additional $20-30K for an extra 200 horsepower in the CTS V wasn't worth it to me. I'm satisfied with 420 horsepower. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beautiful Cadillac CTS 2017 Diana G , 06/29/2018 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Cadillacs are the only car I buy so I'm a bit biased. The black metallic 2017 CTS wig the black interior is absolutely a head turner. There isn't a day that goes by that "she" doesn't get multiple compliments. If you want a beautiful car that outclasses the vast majority of the other rides out there, the 2017 CTS will do it for you. Great to drive as well. Only thing I'm getting used to compared to my previous CTS which I still love and drive is the steering isn't as precise. Still good but definitely different. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

CTS V-sport, best car for the $ that nobody buys William , 10/04/2018 V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Shop around and take full advantage of all the discounts for sure. Be sure and drive one on a nice twisty road as well before buying. First off the new "cue" system so far has ZERO issues and I really like it. Now as for the car, I bought the regular one as I hate sun roofs, and was looking for a nice large comfortable daily driver for all seasons. I planned to keep it for 3 years. Another factor was the price vs performance curve. I was also looking at audi A8, bmw 7 series and Mercedes CLS. What primarily sold me was the online reviews of the handling of the cts as well as ( imho) I really love the exterior looks. The price point I paid after all the GM, dealer ,end of year etc was nearly 20,500 off of the MSRP so that and the fact that is really goes pretty well for a v6 totally sold me. A few things I think could be improved on 1) hvac system should be more accurate as to temp settings 2) the transmission while good, compared to the ZF 8 speed is "acceptable" at best, it shifts far to slow in the sport and track modes. 3) seats should be offered with a massage function 4) The stock run flat tires are HORRIBLE it should have come with most any other brand but Pirelli's for sure, and NO run flats! The interior is very nice for a GM product, seat adjustment if very good for bigger guys i'm 6'6" and have zero issues. Handling and suspension are spot on , they totally nailed that for sure. All in all I really like the car far better than I thought I would when buying it, I've always had Porsche,BMW or Mercedes before this. Would I have bought it for sticker price (70's) ummm maybe but probably not. However for the mid to low 50's it is in fact a fantastic bargain for the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

ROAD NOISE Mike Moore , 05/29/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful recently took the Cadillac CTS on a 1000 mile road trip and mostly interstate and city driving. First styling is what i would expect from Cadillac in and out. At times though the road noise was so loud that it was hard to carry on a conversation. If that could be corrected it would be a great car. Performance Comfort