Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,544
|$29,575
|$32,747
|Clean
|$25,642
|$28,574
|$31,638
|Average
|$23,837
|$26,572
|$29,419
|Rough
|$22,032
|$24,569
|$27,200
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,079
|$23,738
|$26,519
|Clean
|$20,362
|$22,934
|$25,620
|Average
|$18,929
|$21,327
|$23,823
|Rough
|$17,496
|$19,720
|$22,027
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,883
|$25,702
|$28,650
|Clean
|$22,105
|$24,832
|$27,679
|Average
|$20,549
|$23,092
|$25,738
|Rough
|$18,993
|$21,351
|$23,797
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,247
|$29,429
|$32,758
|Clean
|$25,355
|$28,433
|$31,649
|Average
|$23,571
|$26,440
|$29,429
|Rough
|$21,786
|$24,448
|$27,210
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,985
|$36,397
|$39,970
|Clean
|$31,864
|$35,165
|$38,616
|Average
|$29,621
|$32,701
|$35,908
|Rough
|$27,378
|$30,236
|$33,200
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,756
|$26,594
|$29,563
|Clean
|$22,949
|$25,694
|$28,562
|Average
|$21,334
|$23,893
|$26,559
|Rough
|$19,718
|$22,092
|$24,556
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,040
|$34,911
|$37,919
|Clean
|$30,951
|$33,730
|$36,634
|Average
|$28,772
|$31,366
|$34,065
|Rough
|$26,594
|$29,002
|$31,496
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,732
|$26,600
|$29,599
|Clean
|$22,925
|$25,699
|$28,596
|Average
|$21,312
|$23,898
|$26,591
|Rough
|$19,698
|$22,097
|$24,585
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,523
|$23,230
|$26,061
|Clean
|$19,825
|$22,444
|$25,178
|Average
|$18,430
|$20,871
|$23,413
|Rough
|$17,034
|$19,298
|$21,647
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,816
|$27,785
|$30,890
|Clean
|$23,972
|$26,844
|$29,843
|Average
|$22,285
|$24,963
|$27,751
|Rough
|$20,598
|$23,082
|$25,658