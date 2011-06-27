Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews
Vehicle Hesitation
At slow speed especially when engine is cold the engine skipps and the transmission shifts eradically. The engine also hesitates at high speed when accelerating to pass other vehicles creating an unsafe situation.
Engine hesitation
I only have 1100 miles on this vehicle but I noticed from the beginning that sometimes when you step on the accelerator there is a hesitation. I took it back to the dealership and they told me there was nothing they could do because all of the 3.6 L, 304hp, engines do this. They said Cadillac is looking into this but I have heard nothing from Cadillac. I almost had a very bad accident trying to pass someone on the highway when the engine almost stalled.
Nice ride .Great style
Awd is a must and the exterior Crystal red is hot .The interior style works well for my 6 foot frame. Ultraview sun roof is very sharp. 3.0 engine is fine for me. I'm no race car driver.If you want to race around go for the 3.6..Leather is nice quality and its my kinda car. Reliability is yet to be determined but I opted for the extended GM warranty well worth the 2000 bucks.Takes 87 octane running just under 20 city. Nice heavy car and doors feel like the old days strong and solid!If your looking for a sharp car this is by far it!If you want some real American muscle I would go for the CTS-V...Time will tell how she rolls... but so far I love it!
Verdict still out
Only driven it 100 miles so far but love the ride. Plenty of Power for a 3.6 sedan. Fit and finish are cut above most American made cars. Love the creature comforts. Stereo and nav are awesome. I would recommend anyone looking at a the infinity m or Lexus es300 or any other of those foreign makes to test drive the cts premium, you won't be disappointed.
Black beauty
Absolutely the best auto I've ever purchased. Exceeded my exportations. Has it all, looks, power, technology and performance.
