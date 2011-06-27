Used 2016 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews

Love the AWD David , 03/01/2017 Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Never thought I'be be buying a Buick but i really love this car. It drives great. If you live in snowy New England, this car is a great way to have great traction without having to have an SUV. This car matches up well with the Audi A4 at almost $10,000 less. And it uses regular gas! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Saved my life! Love this car. JRGAR , 05/04/2018 Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We owned a 2012 base Regal with 73,000 that saved my life in a high speed side impact traffic accident. We found a 2016 Regal Tii Premium II with low mileage at our local Buick dealer and took it for a test drive. We were immediately impressed with the obvious improvements in the Buick Regal Tii. We were amazed at the quiet and comfort and the added horsepower of the turbo was a great plus. The Bose stereo system, navigation, blue tooth, Wi-Fi and such and this feels like the car of my retirement dreams. An American brand car that looks better, maintenance affordable and better priced then most of the Audi, BMW etc. over priced foreign models. Thanks Buick for making the car that saved my life and our new best loved car, 2016 Buick Regal Tii. JRGAR Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than my 2011 Mark , 08/23/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I traded my 2011 Buick Regal in on this 2016 because I loved my 2011 so much. My 2011 was not a turbo & it was a dark gray with black interior. My wife and I wanted a lighter color outside with a light color interior also. We bought it in July 2016 when Buick was giving 20% off on certain models. We used our GM points from our GM card and the discount on the car listed for 31,000 we paid $23,300 for it. I could not pass up that deal up. The color was Champagne Silver with cashmere leather interior. I love the changes & improvements they have made since 2011. My 2016 drives smoother and is quieter & the turbo engine is great. It is real easy to use all of the features this car has to offer. I can get in this car & drive it on a long trip & feel comfortable the whole time. This is only one the second Buick I have owened. I have been driving since 1972 & have owened a lot of cars & trucks over the years both foreign & domestic. We have 5 vehicles now & the Buick is by far my favorite to drive. I have test driven other mid sized sedans but I like the Regal best. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Live in Alaska and the awd is great john , 01/08/2017 Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful love the way handles on ice or snow,,,the engine gives nice performance and smooth driving expirence ,,,one of best cars owned in long time,,,meant for folks who like to drive .... Wrote that last line about year ago,,and nothing has changed,,great car,,,Buick is coming out with all new regal for 18, but hope it can do what this car does,,very impressed with this car,,and I have owned many autos over years,,,well over 30,,,and this ranks as one of best ever owned... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse