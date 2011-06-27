  1. Home
Used 2016 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Regal
4.1
15 reviews
Love the AWD

David, 03/01/2017
Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Never thought I'be be buying a Buick but i really love this car. It drives great. If you live in snowy New England, this car is a great way to have great traction without having to have an SUV. This car matches up well with the Audi A4 at almost $10,000 less. And it uses regular gas!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Saved my life! Love this car.

JRGAR, 05/04/2018
Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We owned a 2012 base Regal with 73,000 that saved my life in a high speed side impact traffic accident. We found a 2016 Regal Tii Premium II with low mileage at our local Buick dealer and took it for a test drive. We were immediately impressed with the obvious improvements in the Buick Regal Tii. We were amazed at the quiet and comfort and the added horsepower of the turbo was a great plus. The Bose stereo system, navigation, blue tooth, Wi-Fi and such and this feels like the car of my retirement dreams. An American brand car that looks better, maintenance affordable and better priced then most of the Audi, BMW etc. over priced foreign models. Thanks Buick for making the car that saved my life and our new best loved car, 2016 Buick Regal Tii. JRGAR

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Better than my 2011

Mark, 08/23/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I traded my 2011 Buick Regal in on this 2016 because I loved my 2011 so much. My 2011 was not a turbo & it was a dark gray with black interior. My wife and I wanted a lighter color outside with a light color interior also. We bought it in July 2016 when Buick was giving 20% off on certain models. We used our GM points from our GM card and the discount on the car listed for 31,000 we paid $23,300 for it. I could not pass up that deal up. The color was Champagne Silver with cashmere leather interior. I love the changes & improvements they have made since 2011. My 2016 drives smoother and is quieter & the turbo engine is great. It is real easy to use all of the features this car has to offer. I can get in this car & drive it on a long trip & feel comfortable the whole time. This is only one the second Buick I have owened. I have been driving since 1972 & have owened a lot of cars & trucks over the years both foreign & domestic. We have 5 vehicles now & the Buick is by far my favorite to drive. I have test driven other mid sized sedans but I like the Regal best.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Live in Alaska and the awd is great

john, 01/08/2017
Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
love the way handles on ice or snow,,,the engine gives nice performance and smooth driving expirence ,,,one of best cars owned in long time,,,meant for folks who like to drive .... Wrote that last line about year ago,,and nothing has changed,,great car,,,Buick is coming out with all new regal for 18, but hope it can do what this car does,,very impressed with this car,,and I have owned many autos over years,,,well over 30,,,and this ranks as one of best ever owned...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A great car

TJ, 11/01/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Malibu lease was up. Looked at Buick and fell in love with AWD Regal. Beautiful, sporty, solid ride. MPG is a little disappointing but AWD is worth it to me. The car handles superbly.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
