Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

- 138,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$2,543 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE8FU015022
Stock: 15022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,998 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,474$4,480 Below Market
Schicker Ford of St Louis - St Louis / Missouri
<b>Vehicle Details</b> Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This vehicle has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2015 Hyundai Genesis . Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This is one of the largest cars available. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this model. This large car shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. Welcome to Schicker Automotive, St. Louis City New Ford Dealer & with the largest selection of pre-owned in the City! Many makes and models available for all of your needs- Ford, Lincoln Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, BMW, Mercedes, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Infinity, Acura, Volkswagen & MORE! We are here to assist you with your next vehicle purchase whether it be new or pre-owned! Remember McMahon Ford is now Schicker Ford, same great people & same great location! CALL OR TEXT: (314) 664-4100 *This vehicle is Q CERTIFIED* 2 YEAR / 100K MILES ENGINE & POWERTRAIN WARRANTY(whichever comes first)This vehicle has met strict Q Certified standards by our Q Certified Technicians going through a comprehensive vehicle inspection of the engine, transmission, drivetrain, brakes, steering, suspension, heating & cooling systems, tires & exhaust system. This all gives YOU the PEACE of MIND that the Q Certified Pre-Owned vehicle you purchase from Schicker Automotive has been thoroughly inspected and will give you coverage from the moment you drive off the lot. ***NEED FINANCING?No credit, bad credit, multiple repossessions, bankruptcies, YOU NAME IT! We have programs available for everyone! With our specialized custom financing department, we have years of experience helping many of our customers get approved! Apply online today or call our Financing Specialists (314) 664-4100 - We are here to help every step of the way! <b>Additional Information</b> Get this online special pricing by financing through dealer. Our finance team has a network of lenders to help get you the best competitive financing available! Test Drive to YOU - if you live within 15 miles of our dealership we hav
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE1FU056656
Stock: M8857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,700$3,426 Below Market
Audi Wynnewood - Wynnewood / Pennsylvania
CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SOLD & SERVICED HERE, NAVIGATION/GPS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CALLING, 2 SETS OF KEYS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, Genesis 3.8, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT, 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC, AWD, Casablanca White, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces. 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 AWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT Casablanca WhiteRecent Arrival! Odometer is 31692 miles below market average!A LITTLE ABOUT US: Unlike most dealers we keep all of our trade in vehicles from our New Audi sales, and then offer them to the public at or near dealer wholesale auction prices. We run all of our trade in cars through the shop and perform a Basic Safety Check Only. Give us a call we are happy to do a fresh walk around and answer any questions you may have about the car as you are on the phone! Our goal is to offer these cars at prices which are usually the least expensive or nearly the least expensive on the internet with very little mark-up, at or near wholesale prices. We are experts in shipping and financing, give us a call to schedule your test drive today! 610-649-3200.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JEXFU029505
Stock: WXE0108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 80,977 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$15,495
Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend - Richmond / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2015 Hyundai Genesis. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Genesis 3.8L speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Genesis: In terms of size and features, the Genesis competes with midsized luxury sedans such as the BMW 5-Series and the Mercedes E-Class. However judged purely on price, the Genesis is actually closer to entry level luxury cars such as the BMW 3-Series and the Mercedes C-Class. Needless to say, for those willing to overlook a little bit of brand snobbery, the Genesis represents an excellent value, offering a better value ratio than just about any of its competitors. Interesting features of this model are competitive pricing and Luxurious and spacious interior, clean and sophisticated exterior styling, dynamic rear-wheel drive platform We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5FU039293
Stock: FU039293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 74,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,500
Texas Nissan - Grapevine / Texas
2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 *Dealer installed items will be added to the Internet price Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE2FU067732
Stock: PU067732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 72,123 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,999$2,587 Below Market
Capital Ford Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **INCLUDES REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Temperature Control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake Assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated Entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside Temperature Display, Panic Alarm, Power driver seat, Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power Moonroof, Power Passenger Seat, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Window Blind, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 19 x 8.5J Front & 19 x 9J Rear.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JF8FU097472
Stock: QAJB7417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 95,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,488$2,742 Below Market
Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE2FU080352
Stock: 51111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999$1,922 Below Market
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Our impressive 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Sedan in gorgeous Caspian Black resembles an athlete ready to attack! Powered by a refined 3.8 Liter V6 that offers 311hp while mated to an advanced 8 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This dynamic Rear Wheel Drive duo allows you to safely maintain grip even in inclement weather and achieve up to 29mpg on the highway. As you approach your new Genesis, the 18-inch alloy wheels will catch your attention, as will the dual power-folding heated side mirrors which feature lamps that illuminate the Genesis' logo. The interior of the 3.8 has also been built just for you; featuring the latest in technology, and the most premium materials. A luxurious panoramic sunroof, leather-trimmed heated/ventilated front seats, and the dual automatic temperature control will keep you and your passengers completely comfortable, while the 12-way power driver's seat and the tilt/telescopic leather-trimmed steering wheel enable you to find your ideal seating position. Enjoy convenience and peace of mind with Hyundai's innovative Blue-Link Infotainment System, full-color navigation with a prominent display and the Destination search powered by Google. Hyundai believes your safety is the first priority and has packed the technologically advanced with nine advanced airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, a rearview camera, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Now is the time to experience the Genesis 3.8. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5FU089059
Stock: 089059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 38,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,258$2,263 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*Odometer is 14173 miles below market average! *All Wheel Drive *Emergency Communication *Blind Spot Warning *Navigation and Backup Camera *Panoramic Moonroof *Bergstrom Certified 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 AWD Caspian Black 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 7 TFT LCD Cluster Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection System, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, First Aid Kit, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Parking Assistance System, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Haptic Feedback Steering Wheel, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HID Headlights w/Auto-Leveling, High Beam Assist, Illuminated entry, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 02, Option Group 03, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Parking Guidelines, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Power steering, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power windows, Pre-Safety Seatbelt, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Signature Package 02, Smart Cruise Control, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Technology Package 03, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, black Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JEXFU017631
Stock: DP118080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 16,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,900$1,785 Below Market
Baxter Toyota Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
ONLY 16,921 Miles! REDUCED FROM $24,900! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Start, OPTION GROUP 05, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: OPTION GROUP 05 Ultimate Package 05, Continuous Damping Control Suspension, Power Trunk Lid, hands-free trunk opener, Dual Mode HVAC and CO2 Sensor, Full-Color Heads-Up Display, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/HD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Lexicon Discrete Logic 7 surround sound system w/17 high efficiency speakers, Lexicon 12-channel digital external amplifier, speed-sensing volume control, iPod/USB and auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, SiriusXM Travel Link, Ultimate navigation system w/9.2 HD touchscreen display/integrated apps/audio streaming and Gen 2 BlueLink w/available POI search & Local Search powered by Google (90-day trial). Hyundai 5.0L with IBIZA BLUE exterior and IVORY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 420 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Every panel and piece inside the Genesis fits with intense precision that matches just about any premium sedan youd care to compare from Germany or Japan. -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLE: Was $24,900. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JF2FU060563
Stock: U15893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,000$1,609 Below Market
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Superstition Springs - Mesa / Arizona
Although we have always offered home delivery of vehicle purchase, we have substantially increased our trained staff to accommodate your request of a home delivery with a Courtesy CJDR White Glove Delivery experience. We can bring the vehicle and the paperwork to you if you do not wish to come into our clean facility. We are happy to provide virtual vehicle walk-around via Facetime, Skype or Snapcell at your convenience. RECENT OIL CHANGE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, CLEAN CARFAX, grey Leather, 7 TFT LCD Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection System, Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Front & Rear Parking Assistance System, Front dual zone A/C, Haptic Feedback Steering Wheel, Heated front seats, HID Headlights w/Auto-Leveling, High Beam Assist, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Option Group 02, Parking Guidelines, Power driver seat, Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pre-Safety Seatbelt, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Signature Package 02, Smart Cruise Control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package 03, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces. 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVTPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 10038 miles below market average! 18/29 City/Highway MPGWith growing Concern to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic in our community we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. All public spaces are receiving frequent cleaning and disinfecting. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the dealership, like sales, parts and service departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JEXFU059250
Stock: 201854A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 21,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988$531 Below Market
Capitol Mazda - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8* (RWD, 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC, 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT) with only 21,025 miles (under 5k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front and rear tires replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Showroom Condition * Navigation * Backup Camera * Super Low Miles * One-Owner Lease Return * Fresh Trade * Only 21,000 Miles! * Genesis 3.8 * 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT * Casablanca White * Gray w/Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces * 7 TFT LCD Cluster Display * Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors * Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) * Blind Spot Detection System * Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold * Front & Rear Parking Assistance System * Haptic Feedback Steering Wheel * HID Headlights w/Auto-Leveling * High Beam Assist * Integrated Memory System (IMS) * Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) * Lane Keep Assist * Navigation System * Option Group 02 * Parking Guidelines * Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats * Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats * Power Rear Sunshade * Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof * Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel * Pre-Safety Seatbelt * Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3 Audio System * Signature Package 02 * Smart Cruise Control * Technology Package 03 * Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces * Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Machine Finished Aluminum Alloy. Must See!*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE8FU097219
Stock: M24465A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 68,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,601$1,797 Below Market
Eddy's Mazda of Lee's Summit - Lees Summit / Missouri
We now offer No-Contact Test Drives at Home! That means you get to test drive the vehicle alone in a CSTD- Certified Sanitized Disinfectant Treated vehicle. All vehicles will be delivered with out certified sanitized disinfectant treatment. You can also purchase a vehicle without even coming into our store! Give us a call to schedule your test drive from home and learn more. Clean CARFAX.black Leather.Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (816) 774-1100. Servicing the greater Kansas City area (MO & KS) including Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, Lenexa, Manhattan, Hutchinson, Leavenworth, Topeka & Mission.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE6FU073128
Stock: M3663A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 65,824 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,250$1,341 Below Market
Coggin Honda of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX.Genesis 3.8, 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT, Pamplona Red, Beige w/Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces.RWD 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE0FU083704
Stock: FU083704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 61,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,320$1,352 Below Market
Hamilton Hyundai - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
*Priced below Market!* This 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L includes: *Navigation* *Bluetooth* *Steering Wheel Controls* *Satellite Radio* *Aux Audio Input* *Back-up Camera* *Leather Seating* *Heated Seats* *AWD* *Stability Control*At Hamilton Hyundai we work hard to provide a quick and easy buying experience with competitive, market based pricing. In addition, our exclusive ""Hamilton for Life"" program provides our customers with unbeatable savings and value after the sale.When you purchase a vehicle from Hamilton Hyundai, we will provide you with the following complimentary ownership benefits simply for choosing us...Oil ChangesTire RotationsCar WashesEngine GuaranteeThat's right... A vehicle purchase from Hamilton Hyundai means that you will never pay for another oil change, tire rotation, or car wash again! And, with a minimal level of routine maintenance, we'll even guarantee the vehicle’s engine for as long as you own it! Real savings and real value with no tricks or gimmicks -- it’s the Hamilton way of doing business. Join the Hamilton for Life Family today you’ll be glad you did!The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a test drive! We’ll review all the details so you can make an informed decision. We are located at: 2024 Lincoln Way E., Chambersburg, PA 17202.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JEXFU017757
Stock: CFU017757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 61,722 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,990$1,350 Below Market
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED**BACKUP CAMERA**NAVIGATION AID**BLUETOOTH ENABLED**FRONT HEATED AND AIR CONDITIONED SEAT**FRONT MULTI ADJUSTABLE POWER SEAT**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**AIR CONDITIONING**LEATHER INTERIOR**STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS**ELECTRONIC PARKING AID**ELECTRONIC BRAKE ASSISTANCE**KEYLESS ENTRY**PUSH TO START**POWER SEATS**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**DUAL FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR**WOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-485-9856
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE1FU066443
Stock: 066443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,707$1,463 Below Market
Toyota of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Toyota of Seattle is Proud to offer this vehicle with. AWD / 4x4 / Four Wheel, Complete Interior & Exterior Auto Detail, Well equipped with 7" TFT LCD Cluster Display, Well equipped with Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Well equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Well equipped with Blind Spot Detection System, Well equipped with Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Well equipped with Front & Rear Parking Assistance System, Well equipped with Haptic Feedback Steering Wheel, Well equipped with HID Headlights w/Auto-Leveling, Well equipped with High Beam Assist, Well equipped with Integrated Memory System (IMS), Well equipped with Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Well equipped with Lane Keep Assist, Well equipped with Parking Guidelines, Well equipped with Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Well equipped with Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Well equipped with Power Rear Sunshade, Well equipped with Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Well equipped with Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel, Well equipped with Pre-Safety Seatbelt, Well equipped with Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Well equipped with Signature Package 02, Well equipped with Smart Cruise Control, Well equipped with Technology Package 03, Well equipped with Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Well equipped with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Well equipped with 7 Speakers, Well equipped with ABS brakes, Well equipped with Air Conditioning, Well equipped with Alloy wheels, Well equipped with AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Well equipped with Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Well equipped with Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Well equipped with Automatic temperature control, Well equipped with Bodyside moldings, Well equipped with Brake assist, Well equipped with Bumpers: body-color, Well equipped with CD player, Well equipped with Compass, Well equipped with Delay-off headlights, Well equipped with Driver door bin, Well equipped with Driver vanity mirror, Well equipped with Dual front impact airbags, Well equipped with Dual front side impact airbags, Well equipped with Electronic Stability Control, Well equipped with Emergency communication system, Well equipped with Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Well equipped with Four wheel independent suspension, Well equipped with Front anti-roll bar, Well equipped with Front Bucket Seats, Well equipped with Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Well equipped with Front dual zone A/C, Well equipped with Front reading lights, Well equipped with Fully automatic headlights, Well equipped with Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Well equipped with Heated door mirrors, Well equipped with Heated front seats, Well equipped with Heated rear seats, Well equipped with Heated steering wheel, Well equipped with Illuminated entry, Well equipped with Knee airbag, Well equipped with Leather Seating Surfaces, Well equipped with Leather steering wheel, Well equipped with Low tire pressure warning, Well equipped with MP3 decoder, Well equipped with Mud Guards, Well equipped with Navigation System, Well equipped with Occupant sensing airbag, Well equipped with Option Group 02, Well equipped with Option Group 03, Well equipped with Outside temperature display, Well equipped with Overhead airbag, Well equipped with Overhead console, Well equipped with Panic alarm, Well equipped with Passenger door bin, Well equipped with Passenger vanity mirror, Well equipped with Power door mirrors, Well equipped with Power driver seat, Well equipped with Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, Well equipped with Power passenger seat, Well equipped with Power steering, Well equipped with Power windows, Well equipped with Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/CD/MP3 Audio System, Well equipped with Rain sensing wipers, Well equipped with Rear anti-roll bar, Well equipped with Rear reading lights, Well equipped with Rear seat center armrest, Well equipped with Rear side impact airbag, Well equipped with Rear window defroster, Well
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE7FU041661
Stock: 204718A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 105,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,989$698 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona
Option Group 02 Option Group 03 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection First Aid Kit Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces Manhattan Brown This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is AutoNation Certified and includes the following: Thorough 125 pt. inspection 90 day, 4000 mile Powertrain Warranty what ever comes first. Example of covered items on the 90 day warranty include the following: Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Main Shaft, Axle Shafts, Tie Rods, Control Arms, Power Steering Motor, Brake Master Cylinder, Alternator, Starter, AC Compressor, Thermostat, ABS System, Power Seat Motor, Power Window Regulator, Door Lock Actuator, Knock Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Heater and AC Blower Motor, Radiator, and more. See dealer for additional details. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE2FU096809
Stock: FU096809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
