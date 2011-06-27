Estimated values
2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,922
|$16,530
|$18,260
|Clean
|$14,286
|$15,839
|$17,455
|Average
|$13,015
|$14,458
|$15,844
|Rough
|$11,744
|$13,076
|$14,233
Estimated values
2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,096
|$16,698
|$18,425
|Clean
|$14,453
|$16,000
|$17,612
|Average
|$13,167
|$14,605
|$15,987
|Rough
|$11,881
|$13,209
|$14,361
Estimated values
2015 Buick LaCrosse 1SV 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,275
|$13,780
|$15,382
|Clean
|$11,752
|$13,204
|$14,704
|Average
|$10,707
|$12,053
|$13,347
|Rough
|$9,661
|$10,901
|$11,990
Estimated values
2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,397
|$15,961
|$17,644
|Clean
|$13,784
|$15,294
|$16,866
|Average
|$12,557
|$13,961
|$15,309
|Rough
|$11,331
|$12,627
|$13,753
Estimated values
2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,281
|$14,810
|$16,447
|Clean
|$12,715
|$14,191
|$15,721
|Average
|$11,584
|$12,954
|$14,270
|Rough
|$10,452
|$11,716
|$12,819
Estimated values
2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,344
|$15,937
|$17,649
|Clean
|$13,733
|$15,271
|$16,870
|Average
|$12,511
|$13,939
|$15,313
|Rough
|$11,289
|$12,607
|$13,756
Estimated values
2015 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,890
|$14,512
|$16,235
|Clean
|$12,341
|$13,906
|$15,519
|Average
|$11,243
|$12,693
|$14,086
|Rough
|$10,145
|$11,480
|$12,654