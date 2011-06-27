Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

Great car Matt , 02/06/2016 Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought the Lacrosse for work and find myself driving it all of the time over the suburban. I'm 6-4 and fit great. Great quality for the price point. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

When bettercars are built Buick will build them! Harold T Williams , 12/30/2015 Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Great ridding, quiet, good performance, nice fit of all body panels, great paint, great handling really like the fold down rear seats, makes up for the small trunk space, impressive interior, heads up display in windshield great feature, short turning radius a plus. On the down side, poor job on the steering wheel adjustment, needs more telescopic ability, speedometer is hard to read if wheel is adjusted to my liking. Cannot see the hood, makes it hard to judge distance when parking, front of car will not clear all curbs, easy to damage front of car on these tall curbs and parking blocks. I have owned a 95 Buick Road master and a 2007 LaCernne in recent years and I believe this LaCrosse is going to beat the quality, fuel mileage and performance of both the other Buick's. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

39,000 in 9 months Jayne , 07/20/2016 Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I am an uber, I drive continuously. I have 39k miles in 9 months. All clients especially men love this car. HUGE inside especially back seats. def fits tall big men great. The only problem i have is the entire electrical system on Navigation and stereo goes out and comes on when it feels like it. This is a problem. Also, car is so low to ground nearly impossible to not hit curbs and parking bumpers. Overall, the car is a beautiful car all the way around. Except the warrantee should be for 100k like all the other cars for sale out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Comfortable, Beautiful and Economical Too. Patti Y , 07/30/2016 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Been looking for a mid-size luxury vehicle for a while and could not find one that I could afford; that is until, I found my CPO 2015 Buick LaCrosse. Sitting inside makes you feel special, its sleek, well appointed, and so very quiet. Bluetooth and OnStar work flawlessly. Even though the trunk is small, the pass through seats really help and the front seats are so comfortable with plenty of leg room and comfortable seating for back passengers. The 2.4L eassist combination has remarkably good pickup for pulling onto the interstate or passing, however the stop/start technology makes it sluggish from a dead-start. I wouldn't really put the LaCrosse in the same class as a typical hybrid, I would consider it a semi-hybrid, but the regenerative technology is cool. I am ok with the mileage, I think I will get a little better when I figure out the best driving strategies. Things I don't like; I found the only usb and the mp3 plug in hidden under the center armrest which is inconvenient; and the arm rest sets too far back and is very small. The tilt / telescoping steering column could have been better engineered, as it blocks the speedometer when adjusted to the point I like and it does not adjust nearly enough. The side pillars are large and blocks driver view somewhat and you can't see the front of the car no matter how high you adjust the seat, which makes it difficult to know how far you are from the curb, just need to be careful when parking or getting near another vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse