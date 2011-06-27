  1. Home
2012 BMW X6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient base engine
  • wickedly fast V8
  • capable handling
  • comfortable front seats
  • solid construction.
  • Limited backseat headroom with no adjustments
  • small cargo area
  • poor rearward visibility
  • hefty price
  • heftier weight.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Marketed as a cross between an SUV and a coupe, the 2012 BMW X6 unfortunately represents a rather poor blend of both.

Vehicle overview

Sleek "coupelike" styling is all the rage lately. Four-door sedans with downwardly sweeping roof lines started it off a few years back, and the coupe concept now has been adopted by crossover SUVs, of which the BMW X6 is a prime example.

From the beltline down, the 2012 BMW X6 has all the expected characteristics of a crossover ute -- rugged styling, elevated ride height and all-wheel drive. But all this has been capped by a sloped roof line that suggests speed. Three inches shorter than the traditional X5 sport-utility with which it shares a platform, the X6 does indeed handle a bit better when you're driving fast. But just as with any coupe, there are compromises in the overall package, notably rear seat space and cargo capacity in this case.

Of course, the X6 still provides an enjoyable driving experience in the BMW manner and even the less powerful of the two versions offered is impressively quick. A buttoned-down suspension and communicative steering further attest to its lineage. But there's just no escaping how big and heavy the X6 is, and you'll never confuse it with a sport sedan. As advertised, it drives like a really sporty SUV, only one without much practicality.

If it seems as if we think the 2012 BMW X6 makes about as much sense as putting MTV's reality programming staff in charge of the State Department, then you get the picture. There's just no reason we can see to buy an X6 instead of any number of more conventional luxury vehicles, many of which are available with all-wheel drive. Among luxury SUVs, the BMW X5 doesn't have the same flashy styling as its X6 sibling, but it offers virtually the same driving dynamics along with a full backseat and a sizable cargo area. The Porsche Cayenne is another sport-tuned SUV with greater practicality, while even the oddly styled BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo makes more sense to us.

But we have a hunch that practicality won't matter to someone who purchases the 2012 BMW X6. What will matter is that they love the styling and that it's a BMW. The former is a matter of taste, while the latter speaks to the brand's enduring quality, engineering excellence and desirability.

2012 BMW X6 models

The 2012 BMW X6 is a four-passenger SUV (an optional center seat for the rear increases capacity to five) available in two trim styles that correspond to engine choice: the xDrive35i and xDrive50i. The term xDrive refers to an all-wheel-drive system as standard equipment. There is also the ultra high-performance X6 M, which is covered in a separate model review.

Standard equipment on the X6 xDrive35i includes 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, power tailgate, sunroof, automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, cruise control, 10-way power front seats, heated front seats, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the iDrive electronics interface and a 10-speaker sound system with CD player, iPod/USB adapter and HD radio. Aside from its twin-turbo V8, the xDrive50i adds 14-way-adjustable front seats, BMW Assist emergency telematics, Bluetooth and a navigation system with voice controls and real-time traffic. These extra items are available as options on the xDrive35i.

The optional Premium Sound package adds a 16-speaker surround-sound system with satellite radio. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and retractable headlight washers. The Active Ventilated Seat package adds automatically adjusting driver seat bolsters, ventilated seats and perforated leather upholstery. The Premium package adds four-zone climate control, a navigation system, keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera (with top view) and manual rear side window shades. The Sport package adds a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels, the Active Drive enhanced suspension and darker interior and exterior trim. The version of this package known as Sport Activity deletes Active Drive. A Technology package provides automatic high beams, a sideview camera and a head-up display.

Several of the above items are available as stand-alone options, as are active steering, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, soft-close automatic doors, running boards, extended leather upholstery, a rear center seat and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the BMW X6 gains an optional rear center seat that increases passenger capacity to five. Otherwise, it sees no significant changes apart from a minor shuffling of standard and optional features.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. As with the xDrive50i, an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. BMW estimates that the X6 35i will go from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

The xDrive50i gets a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that cranks out 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. Its estimated 0-60 time is 5.3 seconds, while fuel economy estimates stand at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 BMW X6 include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, hill descent control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also included is BMW's advanced Dynamic Performance Control (DPC), which greatly enhances directional stability and traction by redirecting power to individual wheels. BMW Assist emergency telematics are optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, an X6 xDrive35i came to a stop from 60 mph in a very short 111 feet.

Driving

The 2012 BMW X6 delivers an astonishing amount of performance considering its size and weight. Cornering prowess is impressive thanks to a balanced weight distribution, wide, sticky tires and an all-wheel-drive system with lots of electronic features. The steering is great when going fast, but the effort level is a bit too heavy at low speed.

Acceleration is brisk with either of the available engines (the 300-hp 35i is definitely more than enough). Braking power is remarkably strong and fade-free, especially considering this big Bimmer's heft. And despite the X6's athletic tuning, ride comfort does not suffer. In everyday driving, the cabin keeps road and wind noise to a minimum, while the suspension soaks up road imperfections with ease.

Interior

From the front seats, the BMW X6 is nearly identical to the X5 upon which it is based, though sportier seats and a cushioned design for the center console (protecting knees during aggressive cornering) are unique to the X6. In BMW fashion, the materials are top-notch and the whole thing is put together beautifully.

The big changes happen behind the front seats, mostly due to the sloping roof line that reduces rear headroom by about 2 inches. In standard form, the rear seat accommodates just two passengers, since the large rear center console is not removable. A new center seat option can accommodate an additional passenger. The outboard rear seats are reasonably comfortable, but they lack any sort of adjustment.

The dramatic roof line also cuts into the cargo area. Cargo capacity is sufficient for occasional hauling, with a decent 25 cubic feet with the seats up, but with the rear seats stowed, the X6 holds only 60 cubic feet (compared to the X5's 75 cubes). That's less capacity than you'll get out of a Hyundai Tucson.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 BMW X6.

5(66%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(16%)
1(18%)
3.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worst Car I have Ever Had
Victoria Bonomo,09/09/2017
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The BMW X6 i50 was the worst car I have ever had. If you’re thinking about buying one you better buy a fire extinguisher and a few cases of oil. I bought a Vermelain Red Black interior 2012. Loved the car at the time. Paid big bucks, everything at BMW is a “package”. I like to keep my cars – not this one. I had it about a month and it had a chassis malfunction. No one could figure out what that was and the problem came and went. Then there was an indicator for “increased battery discharge”. The dealer changed cables etc., I brought it in about 4 times then demanded a new battery which I got. Then the indicator said “high battery drain”. Fed up at this point I waited until the car had to go in for the next service. When I brought it in they wouldn’t release the car back. The keyless system was somehow communicating with the battery and the car was ready to go on fire. Around the same time about 5,000 miles the car is asking for oil. They said that’s all normal wait until it hits 15,000 miles. 15,000 miles came and went the car needed a quart of oil every 5000 miles. The need for oil then started to increase as the mileage continued to increase. Eventually, every 900 miles the car needed oil. BMW insisted that was all normal. I wrote to Germany (in German) they referred the problem to BMW North America. They sent a service technician to look at the vehicle – said it was all normal. I was the one topping off the oil not BMW. Then they told me they wanted me to go to the dealer every time it needed oil. Really! – I drive over a 100 miles a day. The dealer is about 2 hours away round trip. I would waste 2 hours every 2 weeks on oil! Beyond that, BMW did nothing. At approximately 50,000 miles it didn’t seem to have the drive or acceleration intensity that is used to have; it couldn’t get out of it’s own way. The dealer said it was normal. The next visit for service not long after the complaint of lack of acceleration – eureka it’s leaking oil and the turbos need rebuilding (which was another 6 weeks at the dealer). That was fixed I drive into my driveway to see the “oil” light go on again – back to the dealer I go. After all that the car did regain its acceleration that it should have. Now 5 years later I am still putting a quart of oil in the car every 900 miles. It needs brakes (normal maintenance), turbos either need to be rebuilt or replaced, and the I Drive is playing games. You put it on one thing and it changes itself to another. Using an independent mechanic certified in BMW who doesn’t charge like a dealer the cost of this vehicle to keep for 1 year has been $10,000. After paying $90,000 for a vehicle you would expect a lot more from the car, the dealer and BMW – you get nothing from any of them. Now do you want to do that – me either it’s traded never to be purchased again!
The end of a beautiful love story...
Dani,08/05/2018
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
After 6 glorious months of having my BMW X6, Judy,(gracefully clocking in at 56,000 miles) and encountering the following... $1,400 for high pressure fuel pump $2,200 for transfer case $616 for replacement of coolant expansion tank 2 oil changes at $150 $170 for a stripped oil pan screw $400 for tinting And... an unattended battery light and need of a blower motor replacement We mutually decided to part ways. Alice, Subaru Outback, and I are new to each other but I hope a beautiful relationship develops. My advice to you, never buy an $80,000 car (Judy was used and I paid nowhere near that but that was her MSP new) because as I was told in the repair shop, it’s normal to expect $16,000 a year in maintenance. If you would like Judy, she’s on the Subaru lot in Charleston, SC. She’s a beaut Clark... a beaut....
2012 BMW X6 50i
Frank,06/17/2016
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is very nice. The ride is more sport than luxury as one would expect from a BMW. The interior is well thought out and the controls are very easy to use. The 8 cyl engine gives incredible power! Love the side sun shades! 10 way adjustable seats are incredible. One thing to investigate if looking to purchase is oil consumption! Twin turbo seems to consume an unusual amount of oil! I've investigated issue through forums and BMW service. 1 quart per 2-3 thousand miles supposedly is within BMW guidelines. Some mechanics say this is crazy some say this is normal. The car monitors engine oil level with an easy to read picture. Topping off oil is very easy to do. I would not purchase this car without a warranty! Having owned several BMWs I would not want to reach into my pocket for even the simplest of repairs. Very good in the snow. Run flats have come down in price so tire purchase is acceptable. Please note if replacing tired get ready to purchase all for at one time! Tire wear between tired has to be within a certain range or damage to crankcase can occur. Forget replacing two!
Love my new BMW!
carterelle,11/25/2011
I love this car more than my X-5. I didn't need the wagon but wanted the size of the car. It is a joy to drive.
See all 6 reviews of the 2012 BMW X6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2012 BMW X6 features & specs

Used 2012 BMW X6 Overview

The Used 2012 BMW X6 is offered in the following submodels: X6 SUV. Available styles include xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

