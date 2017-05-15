Used 2010 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me
365 listings
- 82,007 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
- 96,616 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,995
- 58,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
- 75,576 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990
- 98,341 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
- 71,000 miles
$18,995
- Not Provided
$11,991
- 46,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,998
- 91,495 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,897
- 122,027 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,000
- 112,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,854
- 91,835 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,929
- 77,276 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,499
- 126,518 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,997$905 Below Market
- 86,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,981
- 84,650 miles
$21,949$216 Below Market
- 56,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,998
- 56,962 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X6 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X6
Read recent reviews for the BMW X6
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.510 Reviews
Report abuse
Sadly disappointed,05/15/2017
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchase this car used, and she was beautiful. However she came with a list of problems that cost more to repair than the car was worth. It started with a smell of fumes coming into the cabin of the car, I brought the car to New Country BMW dealer a number of times to try to get a confirmation of what was wrong with the car and was told antifreeze was leaking and possibly a leaking cylinder head gasket. Because the dealer could not confirm the leaking gasket, I brought the car to a garage that specializes in foreign cars which gave me a quote of $10,000 to replace leaking Valve Seals, and noted that once they opened the engine they could find additional leaks. I went back to New Country BMW and explained to them the diagnostic I received, and was told yes these cars are known for leaking valve seals and there is a possibly that the cylinder head gaskets need to be replaced also for an additional $10,000 and $4,000 for the leaking antifreeze repair. Yes, I brought the car used, but who would think with the original price BMW charges for these vehicles that the engine would get more than 100,000. I have driven Infiniti's for far over $150,000 miles..
