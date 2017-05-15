Used 2010 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me

I purchase this car used, and she was beautiful. However she came with a list of problems that cost more to repair than the car was worth. It started with a smell of fumes coming into the cabin of the car, I brought the car to New Country BMW dealer a number of times to try to get a confirmation of what was wrong with the car and was told antifreeze was leaking and possibly a leaking cylinder head gasket. Because the dealer could not confirm the leaking gasket, I brought the car to a garage that specializes in foreign cars which gave me a quote of $10,000 to replace leaking Valve Seals, and noted that once they opened the engine they could find additional leaks. I went back to New Country BMW and explained to them the diagnostic I received, and was told yes these cars are known for leaking valve seals and there is a possibly that the cylinder head gaskets need to be replaced also for an additional $10,000 and $4,000 for the leaking antifreeze repair. Yes, I brought the car used, but who would think with the original price BMW charges for these vehicles that the engine would get more than 100,000. I have driven Infiniti's for far over $150,000 miles..

