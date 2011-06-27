  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2016 BMW X6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines
  • comfortable and quiet ride
  • top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage.
  • Small cargo area
  • poor rearward visibility
  • limited rear headroom
  • rear seats don't recline
  • priced higher than many other luxury SUVs.
BMW X6 for Sale
List Price Range
$36,777 - $41,999
Used X6 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Marketed as a cross between an SUV and a high-end coupe, the 2016 BMW X6 is engaging to drive but offers little in the way of utility.

Vehicle overview

You could put together a pretty good argument that the BMW X6 is the vehicle that killed the "U" in SUV. Once upon a time, all sport-utility vehicles were boxy-looking and were meant for hauling people and cargo. But the X6, which is now in its second generation after last year's full redesign, is a midsize luxury crossover SUV known primarily for its daring exterior design and athletic character. True, it's based on BMW's X5 crossover, but if you need to bring along children or pets, the X6 isn't nearly as accommodating.

The 2016 BMW X6 has an unusual look from certain angles, but its handsome X5-derived nose makes a strong first impression.

Blame it on the sloping, coupelike roof line. This defining feature gives the X6 presence on the road but reduces headroom for adults in the backseat and habitable space for large dogs in the cargo bay. Earlier X6s were basically empty-nester vehicles with their rear bucket seats and four-passenger seating capacity, but in response to customer demand, BMW has fitted the current version with a standard three-person rear bench seat. The cargo bay remains small for a midsize crossover SUV, though.

High-end interior furnishings help distract you from the general lack of utility, as does the X6's performance. Even the entry-level inline six-cylinder engine provides brisk acceleration. Meanwhile, the V8 engine in the xDrive50i gathers speed with such smoothness and civility that you might actually prefer it to the hot-rod version in the high-performance X6 M model. Beyond that, the X6 delivers a nicely composed and surprisingly serene ride.

If you're considering a BMW X6, you'll certainly want to check out the all-new 2016 Mercedes GLE-Class Coupe, which is a longer, wider, sleeker version of the standard GLE-Class (formerly the M-Class). Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so they say, and this Mercedes follows the X6's formula closely. Otherwise, we'll point you toward a batch of more useful -- but still sporty -- crossovers. Those drawn to the performance potential of the X6 will find that the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Porsche Cayenne offer similar entertainment value, yet are far more practical for family life. If it's the coupelike styling that grabs you, the Audi A7 offers all-wheel drive and a similar-sized interior without all the BMW's bulk.

Of course, none of these vehicles makes quite the same design statement as the 2016 BMW X6. And if that's what you find most appealing, you'll probably be able to overlook its limited utility.

2016 BMW X6 models

The 2016 BMW X6 is a midsize crossover styled to resemble a coupe, although it has four doors and seating for five as standard. Unlike BMW's X5, it does not have an optional third-row seat. There are three primary models: the rear-wheel-drive sDrive 35i and the all-wheel-drive xDrive35i and xDrive50i. The high-performance X6 M model is reviewed separately.

The rear-wheel-drive sDrive 35i and all-wheel-drive xDrive35i come with essentially the same standard equipment. That list includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate and front and rear parking sensors. Standard features in the cabin include dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering column, heated 10-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, leather upholstery, wood trim accents and a 40/20/40-split-folding rear seat.

Standard electronics features for all 2016 X6 models include BMW's iDrive interface with a touchpad controller and 10.2-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the BMW ConnectedDrive services (including BMW Assist emergency communications) and integrated smartphone apps, and a nine-speaker sound system with HD radio, a CD player, USB and auxiliary audio inputs and 20GB of personal music storage.

Stepping up to the xDrive50i brings a V8 engine, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry with hands-free hatch opening, 20-way "multicontour" front seats with adjustments for the shoulder and thigh bolsters, four-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded Harman Kardon 16-speaker surround-sound audio system and satellite radio. Except for the V8 engine, all of these features are optionally available for the X6 35i models.

Upscale interior trim sets the 2016 BMW X6 apart from many mainstream luxury crossovers.

Both the six-cylinder and V8-powered 2016 X6 models offer two comprehensive option packages, the xLine and M Sport, both of which include unique 19-inch wheels and the ability to upgrade to 20-inch wheels. The xLine also includes aluminum running boards, while the M Sport package also includes special aerodynamic bodywork, the choice of a variety of interior trims, a special steering wheel, a choice between sport seats and multicontour seats for the six-cylinder models, and the ability to add other upgrades such as high-performance 20-inch tires, an adaptive suspension and a higher-limit speed governor.

For the six-cylinder sDrive 35i and xDrive 35i, the Premium package adds keyless ignition and entry, four-zone climate control and satellite radio. Also for the six-cylinder X6 models is a Luxury Seating package that brings the multicontour front seats with a ventilation function. A Driver Assistance package incorporates a rearview camera and a head-up display that projects pertinent driving information onto the windshield in front of the driver.

There are several options packages available for all X6 models, including the Cold Weather package, which adds a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. A Lighting package brings adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam control. The Dynamic Handling package adds driver-adjustable shock absorbers, rear air suspension, an adaptive suspension that improves the vehicle's balance around turns, and enhanced speed-sensitive steering. The Driver Assistance Plus package bundles the contents of the standard Driver Assistance package and adds adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning and mitigation system (with pedestrian detection), blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warnings, and side- and top-view cameras.

The Executive package is available only for the V8-powered X6 xDrive50i and includes soft-close doors, leather trim on the dashboard, ceramic-trimmed controls, manual rear side window shades and the head-up display.

Significant single options include active steering (xDrive models only), adjustable shock absorbers with rear air suspension, rearview, side- and top-view cameras, automatic parallel parking, a night-vision system, a rear-seat entertainment system and a deluxe Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the BMW X6 receives only equipment changes. All versions now come standard with BMW's premium Bluetooth package that includes text messaging capability, an extra microphone and simultaneous phonebook sync for a second phone. In addition, the xDrive50i model picks up four-zone climate control, Harman Kardon audio and satellite radio as standard fare.

Performance & mpg

For 2016, the BMW X6 sDrive 35i and xDrive35i have a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that develops 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard for the sDrive 35i, and all-wheel drive is standard for the xDrive 35i, which also has hill descent control. Both models use an eight-speed automatic transmission. Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters are included.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway) for the sDrive 35i and 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) for the xDrive 35i. During Edmunds performance testing, an X6 xDrive35i went from zero to 60 mph in just 5.8 seconds, which is a quick time for the segment.

A turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine rated at 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque is standard in the 2016 X6 xDrive50i. This model also uses an eight-speed automatic transmission and has standard AWD. BMW claims the V8-powered X6 will hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Fuel economy is 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway).

Safety

Every 2016 BMW X6 includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, automatic brake drying, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.

Other safety features that are optional or standard (depending on the trim level) include a rearview camera, blind-spot and lane-departure warning systems, a forward collision warning and mitigation system with pedestrian detection, side- and top-view parking cameras and a night-vision system that's also able to detect pedestrians.

In Edmunds testing, an X6 xDrive35i with optional summer tires (all-season tires are standard on all models) came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet, which is much shorter than other luxury SUVs and even on pace with some high-performance sports cars.

Driving

By far the most memorable aspect of driving the 2016 BMW X6 is the rush of acceleration when you mat the gas pedal. Most drivers will be delighted with the vigor and refinement of the six-cylinder engine in the 35i models. The eight-speed automatic transmission serves up smooth shifts, too.

Still, there's a lot to be said for the V8 engine in the X6 xDrive50i if you don't mind the steep premium. The 445-hp V8 not only sounds glorious, it moves the 2.5-ton SUV away from a stoplight with such thrust that it feels like a much smaller vehicle. In everyday driving situations you only need to toe into the accelerator pedal a small amount to maintain a brisk pace. It's an impressive combination of power and civility that the chronically amped-up X6 M would be hard-pressed to match.

The 2016 X6's driving position feels sportier and more intimate than that of its X5 sibling.

Ride comfort is also a strength for the BMW X6. It delivers a smooth, serene ride over bumpy surfaces, especially if you select the Comfort mode on an X6 equipped with the adjustable shock absorbers. Switching to Sport mode provides a firmer ride that helps the X6 feel more controlled around tight turns. Nevertheless, this is a large, heavy vehicle that sits high off the ground. Though the X6 handles well for its size, it's nowhere near as involving to drive as a proper luxury sport sedan. Likewise, the steering is precise but doesn't offer much feedback. If these details are important to you, a Porsche Cayenne might be more to your liking.

Interior

Elegant is the only way to describe the X6's interior. With a Jumbotron-sized 10.2-inch screen in the center of the dash, a stately BMW instrument panel and rich-looking upholstery and trim throughout, the X6 has all the high-end touches you'd expect in a vehicle in this price range. The iDrive interface works well for controlling and adjusting all of the X6's systems, though in our experience it typically takes a few more clicks and twists of the control knob to get what you want; some rival systems are easier to use.

The optional rear-seat entertainment system provides each outboard rear passenger with a personal high-resolution screen.

Front seat passengers will welcome both the X6's exclusive padded knee bracing along the center console (a feature the X5 doesn't have) and the deep door pockets for oversize drink bottles and other supplies. Getting in and out of the backseat can be a bit of an event. The sloping rear roof forces most adults to duck down pretty low to climb in, while also maneuvering around the large arch for the rear wheelwell. The rear doors don't open especially wide, either. Once inside, there's enough legroom for adults, but headroom will be an issue for taller passengers. And in an SUV that nears six figures with options, it's surprising that the rear seats don't recline.

Cargo capacity is downright skimpy by midsize SUV standards. When the BMW X6's rear seats are occupied by passengers, there are only a meager 20.5 cubic feet available. Drop the rear seatbacks and there are just 53.9 cubes. For perspective, a Porsche Cayenne (hardly the most practical of crossovers) has a maximum cargo capacity of 62.9 cubic feet. On the upside, the X6's 40/20/40-split rear seatbacks give you the flexibility to seat a passenger or two while hauling longer items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW X6.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2016 BMW X6 xDrive 35i Carbon Black Metallic
CD,05/08/2017
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
After owning and driving this car for almost one year here is my take on it. First let me say that I was sold on this car before the salesman pulled over to let me drive it purely based on how comfortable the upgraded seats were and how powerful it felt on the road. Quiet, powerful, and a very smooth acceleration. The 5.0 or M version is tempting, but really not necessary for me because this car gets out of its own way quickly. It seats five with ease, and unless you are over 6'5" the back seat is perfectly fine, and I have not had any problems filling up the rear with a ton of groceries. I own the M sport, loaded with options that are actually very easy to use and I usually do. The navigation screen is huge and clear. I like the sloping roof line and M sport molding much better than the X5 or any other similarly shaped SUV. Recently took a road trip (1800 miles) and it was extremely comfortable. I usually swap out my cars every 1-2 years, but I do believe I will hold on to this one for quite a while longer.
You have to live with it to really know...
Str8line,01/19/2016
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I'm a wagon guy. A utility guy. A lover of great handling, powerful cars. I spend my money on cars. To me the ultimate car for the money is a GTI, or maybe a truck if you want the ultimate in utility. But let's say you can afford to splurge on a luxury car... why would you get an X6? Well, first off I have a truck. And a sports car(911). And a wagon(BMW 530). But the wagon is getting older and it was time for a replacement. So naturally I got the X6M as the ultimate wagon. That was a little over a year ago and when it was time to get rid of my wife's third row SUV(Mercedes GL550) for something smaller she decided on... another X6! This time the six cylinder X35i. I was surprised. But this is a surprising vehicle. Don't believe what they say about its storage space, there is a ton, trust me. Like fill up two shopping carts at Costco and fold down the rear seats and watch the X6 swallow it all, space. Which brings me to the X5's cargo space. This is the same car as the X5, just without the tall rear, so in the x5 you really only gain the space above the cargo area where you would stack stuff, and then you can't see out the back window. If you have one vehicle that extra space in the x5 might be important, but if you have a truck or don't usually buy big items you won't miss it. As I said the X6 has a LOT of space in its own right. Also, don't believe what they say about the rear seat room. I'm 6ft. tall and there is three inches of room above my head, and a large amount of legroom. The back seat is actually much more comfortable than the X5's which feels a little like a bench. Now for the good stuff... The X6 is an incredibly fun vehicle to drive. I have a 911. I have an X6M. I know fun. The 35i is a potent engine with great throttle response and a sublime transmission. The suspension is firm, never harsh and entices you to drive this thing like a race car. The brakes are stout. The steering is not 911 or X6M great but it's pretty good and the really the only thing drive-wise they could improve in my opinion. The steering is too light but if you're not jumping out of a 911 or X6M or GTI or BRZ you might not realize that it's not perfect. Want to go off-road? I drove an X3 through the off-road course at the BMW plant in South Carolina and trust me you can do a lot with the x-series BMW's. I go to Moab. I drive Jeeps on their gnarly routes. The X6 won't do that but don't underestimate its abilities off-road, it is very impressive. And the interior, oh my the interior. Wow, wow, wow. Gorgeous. Quality. Comfort. Perfection. The exterior? Well I like it. I don't love it like the 911 exterior, or a Ferrari. But it is different and there is something about this car that makes you take notice. I think it's cool, if a bit quirky. As I said, you really have to live with this vehicle to realize how great it is. One pleasant surprise has been our MPG with the X6. We are averaging over 20MPG in mixed driving with lots of hills. Our old diesel Mercedes GL averaged 20 and we thought that was great. 20MPG for this sporty, gas vehicle is super impressive and I have heard of people getting over 30 MPG on the highway. So if you are looking for a versatile vehicle that drives fantastic and provides a lot of utility while being stylish and different check out the X6.
This car over delivered
Peter Bordeaux,08/24/2016
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
We have owned (4) prior BMWs (1 325IS and (3) Z4s) the latest was a 2013 Z4. Loved the roadsters but needed something more practical yet sporty. The 2016 X6 was the ticket. We looked closely at the X4 but it was an odd size and would no meet our needs. The X6 has plenty of headroom, front and rear seats. It rides exceptionally well and is incredibly smooth. It is very agile for its size, trust me I know agile having (3) Z4s and this car is agile. It moves well, has excellent, smooth acceleration when you need it and is a pleasure to drive. We have the 35is motor and in my opinion is all you need. We have been to the mountains with a load for two people and had no trouble so I wouldn't recommend the 8 cylinder and the extra fuel consumption that goes with it. My wife was worried that she would miss her roadster and she has said now numerous times that she loves her X6, loves how it looks and drives. The only gripe we have I that it is a little tricky to get in and out of since it does not have a upper handle but not a big problem and you get used to it. Everything else about this car has been outstanding and far better than I thought it woud be. Also, we get constant comments on how nice of a car it is from neighbors, friends and strangers so that is fun. We own the white X that does not have the M body but has the aluminum running boards. Hope this is helpful for you if you are considering this vehicle.
My first X6!
Jim C.,10/29/2015
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Have owned 3 X5's, a 5 series and a 3 series over the years and have always wanted an X6. When I saw the new design I had to have one. Ordered the dark olive directly from South Carolina. Only took 3 weeks to get it after ordered. Love everything about it! Now, if you have kids and you need more space for traveling etc. then this isn't for you. I drive the car primarily and my wife and I have already taken trips. It's the perfect fun vehicle for a middle aged empty nester like me.
See all 9 reviews of the 2016 BMW X6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2016 BMW X6 features & specs

More about the 2016 BMW X6

Used 2016 BMW X6 Overview

The Used 2016 BMW X6 is offered in the following submodels: X6 SUV. Available styles include xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 BMW X6?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 BMW X6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive50i is priced between $40,490 and$41,999 with odometer readings between 41532 and49876 miles.
  • The Used 2016 BMW X6 xDrive35i is priced between $36,777 and$36,777 with odometer readings between 35385 and35385 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 BMW X6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 BMW X6 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 X6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,777 and mileage as low as 35385 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 BMW X6.

Can't find a used 2016 BMW X6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X6 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,421.

Find a used BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,060.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X6 for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,963.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,107.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 BMW X6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

