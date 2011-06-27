I'm a wagon guy. A utility guy. A lover of great handling, powerful cars. I spend my money on cars. To me the ultimate car for the money is a GTI, or maybe a truck if you want the ultimate in utility. But let's say you can afford to splurge on a luxury car... why would you get an X6? Well, first off I have a truck. And a sports car(911). And a wagon(BMW 530). But the wagon is getting older and it was time for a replacement. So naturally I got the X6M as the ultimate wagon. That was a little over a year ago and when it was time to get rid of my wife's third row SUV(Mercedes GL550) for something smaller she decided on... another X6! This time the six cylinder X35i. I was surprised. But this is a surprising vehicle. Don't believe what they say about its storage space, there is a ton, trust me. Like fill up two shopping carts at Costco and fold down the rear seats and watch the X6 swallow it all, space. Which brings me to the X5's cargo space. This is the same car as the X5, just without the tall rear, so in the x5 you really only gain the space above the cargo area where you would stack stuff, and then you can't see out the back window. If you have one vehicle that extra space in the x5 might be important, but if you have a truck or don't usually buy big items you won't miss it. As I said the X6 has a LOT of space in its own right. Also, don't believe what they say about the rear seat room. I'm 6ft. tall and there is three inches of room above my head, and a large amount of legroom. The back seat is actually much more comfortable than the X5's which feels a little like a bench. Now for the good stuff... The X6 is an incredibly fun vehicle to drive. I have a 911. I have an X6M. I know fun. The 35i is a potent engine with great throttle response and a sublime transmission. The suspension is firm, never harsh and entices you to drive this thing like a race car. The brakes are stout. The steering is not 911 or X6M great but it's pretty good and the really the only thing drive-wise they could improve in my opinion. The steering is too light but if you're not jumping out of a 911 or X6M or GTI or BRZ you might not realize that it's not perfect. Want to go off-road? I drove an X3 through the off-road course at the BMW plant in South Carolina and trust me you can do a lot with the x-series BMW's. I go to Moab. I drive Jeeps on their gnarly routes. The X6 won't do that but don't underestimate its abilities off-road, it is very impressive. And the interior, oh my the interior. Wow, wow, wow. Gorgeous. Quality. Comfort. Perfection. The exterior? Well I like it. I don't love it like the 911 exterior, or a Ferrari. But it is different and there is something about this car that makes you take notice. I think it's cool, if a bit quirky. As I said, you really have to live with this vehicle to realize how great it is. One pleasant surprise has been our MPG with the X6. We are averaging over 20MPG in mixed driving with lots of hills. Our old diesel Mercedes GL averaged 20 and we thought that was great. 20MPG for this sporty, gas vehicle is super impressive and I have heard of people getting over 30 MPG on the highway. So if you are looking for a versatile vehicle that drives fantastic and provides a lot of utility while being stylish and different check out the X6.

Read more