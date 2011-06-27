Used 2012 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me
- $29,998
2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i46,191 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C54CLZ97162
Stock: 19108413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$19,897
2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i91,495 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Make a bold statement in our 2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD on display in Vermilion Red Metallic. You'll put the fun back in your commute with this luxury crossover that offers performance and style in spades. Motivated by a 3.0 Liter TurboCharged 6 Cylinder that offers 300hp while paired with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that allows this well-dressed machine to sprint from 0 to 60mph in 6.3 seconds. As you zoom past other commuters, you'll also enjoy scoring near 23mpg and being supremely confident regardless of the road conditions with intelligent All Wheel Drive. The distinct exterior styling of our xDrive35i will always get you noticed and is accentuated by 19-inch wheels, a power tailgate, and a large sunroof. Inside our xDrive35i find heated leather seats that envelop you as you enjoy the convenience of automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, automatic wipers, and driver memory functions. Imagine yourself behind the wheel with the iDrive electronics interface at your fingertips and a premium sound system playing your favorite song as you confidently make your way in your masterfully-crafted BMW. Your safety is the top priority at BMW and with stability/traction control, hill descent control, Dynamic Performance Control plus much more you will be in good hands. This X6 is a superior blend of luxury, muscle, and style. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C55CL779082
Stock: 779082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,000
2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i122,027 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C5XCLZ97330
Stock: 02730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $20,854
2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i112,835 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crowley Volkswagen - Plainville / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C53CL590563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,929
2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i91,835 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Amazing Luxury Cars Snellville - Snellville / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C5XCL781264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,499
2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i77,276 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Top Value Auto - Wahiawa / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C55CL590399
Stock: 590399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$15,997Good Deal | $905 below market
2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i126,518 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C58DL787324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,981
2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i86,387 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Very nice BMW X6 with that sought after 5.0L motor. Clean Carfax with no accidents or damage reported. Loaded up with all the the options, leather, sun roof, navigation, reverse camera heated seats, and a beautiful red interior, Give us a call for any details you might like. Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C56DL592342
Stock: AP00339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $17,995
2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i96,616 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C5XBLZ96905
Stock: r7479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,949Fair Deal | $216 below market
2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i84,650 milesDelivery available*
Amazing Luxury Cars Snellville - Snellville / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C51DL784488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$26,998Fair Deal
2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i56,228 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Sacramento South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sacramento / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: EXECUTIVE VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C57DL788240
Stock: 19059248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,995
2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i58,322 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
LOW MILES Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Navigation -Leather -Auto Climate Control -Technology Package ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle along with the options and color this BMW X6 is sure to sell fast. Park Distance Control Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C56BLX08407
Stock: 23634A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $18,990
2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i75,576 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Make a bold statement in our 2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i shown in Vermillion Red Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 300hp while paired to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that allows this well-dressed SUV to sprint from 0 to 60mph in 6.3 seconds. As you zoom past other commuters, you'll also enjoy scoring near 23mpg and being supremely confident regardless of the road conditions with intelligent All Wheel Drive. Inside the xDrive35i cabin, supportive seats envelop you as you enjoy the convenience of automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, sunroof, automatic wipers, and driver memory functions. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this X6 nestled into power front seating, with the iDrive electronics interface, and a premium sound system playing your favorite song as you confidently make your way in your masterfully-crafted BMW. Your safety is the top priority with BMW's stability/traction control, hill descent control, and Dynamic Performance Control. This xDrive35i is a superior blend of luxury, muscle, and style. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C58BLX09042
Stock: LG10358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- $22,990Fair Deal
2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i56,962 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cadillac of Laredo - Laredo / Texas
Powell Watson Motor Group has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 BMW X6. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get 'sport,' 'utility,' and comfort. This BMW X6 xDrive50i's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Take home this 2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This 2013 BMW X6 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW X6 xDrive50i is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2013 BMW X6: Premiering in 2009 and marketed as a 'Sport Activity Coupe,' the X6 is based on the X5 and deftly combines the sportiness of a coupe with the practicality of an SUV. Quick for its size and height, the X6 offers impressive cornering due to a nearly perfect 50/50 weight distribution, wide tires and BMW's Dynamic Performance Control all-wheel-drive system. This model sets itself apart with Excellent cornering and handling, hybrid powertrain available, and powerful V8 engine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C5XDL592246
Stock: M21000A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $17,995
2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i98,341 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Make a bold statement in our 2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i AWD presented in Black. Powered by a 4.4 Liter TurboCharged V8 that powers 400hp on demand while paired to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that allows this well-dressed machine to sprint from 0 to 60mph in 5.3 seconds. As you zoom past other commuters, you'll also enjoy scoring near 20mpg and being supremely confident regardless of the road conditions with intelligent All Wheel Drive. The distinct exterior styling of our xDrive50i will always get you noticed and is accentuated by 19-inch wheels, a power tailgate, and a large sunroof. Inside our xDrive50i, 14-way adjustable heated leather front seats envelop you as you enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth. Imagine yourself behind the wheel with the iDrive electronics interface at your fingertips and a premium sound system playing your favorite song as you confidently make your way in your masterfully-crafted BMW. Your safety is a top priority with BMW Assist, stability/traction control, hill descent control, and Dynamic Performance Control. This X6 is a superior blend of luxury, muscle, and style. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C5XBLZ95625
Stock: 9123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $18,995
2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i71,000 milesDelivery available*
Certified Luxury Auto - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C50BLZ96623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$25,450Great Deal | $4,012 below market
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i58,339 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
This 2014 BMW X6 xDrive 35i Sports Activity Vehicle has a Deep Sea Blue Metallic exterior and Platinum/Black Leather interior!Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Options Include a Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Navigation System, Premium Package, Technology Package with Navigation, Sport Package, Sport Activity Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Comfort Access, BMW Assist with Bluetooth, iPod & USB Adapter, Rear View Camera, 4-Zone Climate Control, Power Tailgate, Soft Close Automatic Doors, Running Boards, and 19 Wheels.ONLY 58,339 Miles! This X6 xDrive 35i is priced $900 below NADA Retail. CENTER OF EXCELLENCEBMW of Gwinnett Place was just awarded Center of Excellence for the sixth consecutive time! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! The Center of Excellence Award is reserved for dealers who distinguish their operation through exceptional performance, brand representation, and outstanding customer experience. WHY BUY FROM US?BMW of Gwinnett Place is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded BMW of Gwinnett Place with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award for 2016! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C59E0H09821
Stock: 24323A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- Price Drop$24,981Good Deal | $1,813 below market
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i39,348 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Showroom Auto - Long Island City / New York
3 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS FOR QUALIFIED BORROWERS!! SO JOIN US AND FIND YOUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE TODAY!!! SUPER LOW MILES!! GREAT CONDITION!! SUPERCHARGED!! NAVIGATION!! SPORT PACKAGE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!!! HARD DISK STORAGE SYSTEM!! PREMIUM STEREO SYSTEM!!! HEATED SEATS!! HEATED MIRRORS!! REAR PARKING AID!! SATELLITE RADIO!!! COMPLETELY LOADED!! COMPLETELY LOADED AT AN AMAZING PRICE!! FLAWLESS CONDITION!! BLACK/BLACK COLOR COMBINATION!! NO CREDIT SCORE 0 CREDIT WE GUARANTEE TO GET YOU APPROVED!! DON'T MISS OUR GRAND RE-OPENING SPECIALS!!!!!!! CLEAN CARFAX!! GUARANTEED APPROVALS!! AT SHOWROOM AUTO IF YOU WORK YOU DRIVE!!! WE at Showroom Auto know the Hassle of negotiating and unfortunate sales tactics are the most exhausting things that shoppers and consumers have to deal with when buying a vehicle. We know that a low price is not everything you look for that's why we work hard to make sure that all our vehicles meet ours and your expectations: highest quality and of course a great price but customer service is also one of our highest priority so each member of our staff is deeply committed to your complete satisfaction. We take great pride in our facility our vehicles our appearance and serving our customers. Showroom Auto offers America's best-selling and most reliable vehicles. Our customers always enjoy their new vehicles and humongous savings on the overall cost of ownership. Showroom Auto is an indoor heated and air conditioned showroom housing more than 60 top quality and flawless pre-owned vehicles we offer some of the best cars in all of NYC because we know that all buyers deserve to drive home in a reliable pre-owned vehicle so we are confident that any and all vehicles we sell will pass any mechanical or safety inspection that all potential buyers are welcome to bring the mechanic of his or her choice to look at the vehicles in the showroom before finalizing the purchase. However if you're unable to bring a mechanic don't worry Showroom Auto is a NIADA certified dealer offering 10 years 100000 miles limited warranty Showroom Auto only sells Certified Pre-Owned vehicles so you're buying with complete confidence and if you have a problem come right back and we will take care of it! SALES PRICE LISTED DOES NOT INCLUDE CERTIFICATION TRANSPORTATION TAX AND DMV!!!! PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS!! so if you are tired of spending hours at dealerships looking at dirty cars in the rain sun and snow along with aggressive sales people give us a try and see the difference. We encourage you to contact us at 718-349-9600 once you experience the way we do business you'll understand why our customers are so satisfied and always refer their friends and family!! TO SEE MORE PICTURES OF THIS VEHICLE VISIT SHOWROOM AUTO ONLINE AT WWW.LICSHOWROOM.COM IN OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 42-08 35TH AVE LONG ISLAND CITY NY 11101 OR CALL US AT 718-349-9600 TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE!!! Facility#7105090 DCA#1471177 SHOWROOM AUTO THE BEST IN PRE-OWNED!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C57E0H10708
Stock: 1680
Certified Pre-Owned: No