  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X6
  4. Used 2010 BMW X6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2010 BMW X6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable handling, comfortable and roomy front seats, high levels of grip and stability, beefy available twin-turbo V8.
  • Cramped rear seats, limited cargo space, hefty price, poor rearward visibility, heavy curb weight.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
BMW X6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$10,064 - $14,091
Used X6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 BMW X6 delivers impressive performance backed up with aggressive styling, but the lack of utility and the expensive price tag make it a dubious purchase.

Vehicle overview

Think of the 2010 BMW X6 as one of those hybrid mythical creatures -- the Minotaur, a griffin or a mermaid -- that combines several elements to make up one unique beast. You could say it's part SUV, part hatchback and part coupe. Actually, BMW defines the X6 as a "Sports Activity Coupe," but considering the X6's four doors, limited cargo space and elevated ride height, we're not too sure that's a very accurate description.

Placing BMW's X6 into a category is no easy task, but we can tell you that underneath the X6's aggressive-looking sheet metal is essentially the same chassis used for the X5. This mechanical relationship isn't readily apparent, as the X6's wider stance, artfully sculpted body panels and graceful sloping rear roof line give it a unique and athletic appearance. Backing up the muscular styling are two engine choices -- a competent 300-horsepower six-cylinder or a wild 400-hp V8. The X6's exceptional styling and gruff V8 growl are sure to turn heads, but its nearly $9,000 premium over the X5 is likely to make heads spin.

Besides the monetary penalty, owners must contend with other side effects. The fastback-like rear reduces cargo space and rear headroom while also limiting rear visibility. The newly optional top-view camera should help improve the latter by taking a lot of the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces. Another improvement this year is an updated iDrive system -- its expanded controls and new menus reduce the aggravation and complexity found in previous models. The optional navigation also receives an update with improved graphics.

Even after the improvements for this year, it's hard to get over the feeling that buyers will be paying more and getting less. The 2010 BMW X6 seats only four, while other SUVs seat five (or more, with third-row seating). Then there's the aforementioned lack of utility. The closest competitor to the X6 is the Infiniti FX50, which also favors form and performance over function. The sporty Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport are similarly priced and worth consideration as well. All things considered, we'd probably opt for a fully loaded X5 if it were our money.

2010 BMW X6 models

The 2010 BMW X6 is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that is offered in two trim levels. The base xDrive35i trim comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, automatic adaptive xenon headlights, rain-sensing wipers, leather upholstery, power front seats, driver memory settings, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power liftgate, the iDrive multimedia interface and a 12-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player, HD Radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The xDrive50i trim level includes all of the above and adds multi-contour seats, a sportier steering wheel and voice-activated navigation with real-time traffic (all of which are available on the xDrive35i as options).

A wide array of options that are grouped into packages can be added to the X6. The Premium package includes auto-dimming mirrors, ambient lighting, front-seat lumbar adjustment, a cargo-area rail system, a mirror-mounted compass and Bluetooth. The Sport Activity package adds dark exterior trim and front sport seats. The Sport package includes those items and adds adaptive suspension dampers and stabilizer bars. A Premium Sound package is available that upgrades the audio system with 16 speakers, a six-CD changer and an iPod/USB adapter. Other optional features found in packages include rear-seat climate control, heated seats, ventilated and massaging front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Stand-alone options include active steering, 20-inch wheels, an engine performance upgrade, running boards, soft-close automatic doors, automatic high beam operation, keyless ignition and entry, a top-view camera, upgraded leather upholstery, a head-up display, satellite radio and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 BMW X6 receives an update to its iDrive and navigation systems. HD Radio is now standard, as is a power liftgate. An optional performance upgrade boosts power output slightly for both engines, and the Technology package now includes a top-view camera. Also, a few optional and standard features have been shuffled throughout the X6 lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 BMW X6 xDrive35i is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 that produces 300 hp and 300 pound-feet of torque. In our testing, this X6 accelerated to 60 mph from a standstill in an impressive 6.3 seconds. The xDrive50i comes with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that generates 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque; BMW claims a 0-60 time of only 5.3 seconds. Both engines route power to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. New for this year is a performance upgrade option that boosts the output of the inline-6 to 320 hp and the V8 to 440 hp.

Fuel economy registers an EPA-estimated 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg in combined driving for the xDrive35i, while the xDrive50i manages only 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2010 BMW X6 include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, hill descent control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also included is BMW's advanced Dynamic Performance Control (DPC) that greatly enhances directional stability and traction by redirecting power to individual wheels.

Driving

The 2010 BMW X6 delivers an astonishing amount of performance considering its size and weight. Cornering prowess is impressive, thanks to a nearly perfect 50/50 weight distribution, wide, sticky tires and the Dynamic Performance Control all-wheel-drive system that vectors engine torque automatically to any of the wheels to improve traction and handling balance.

Acceleration is brisk with the V8, thanks to quick yet smooth shifts from the six-speed automatic, though the shift paddles have a flimsy feel about them. Braking power is remarkably strong and fade-free, especially considering this big Bimmer's heft. Despite the X6's athletic performance, ride comfort does not suffer. In everyday driving, the cabin keeps road and wind noise to a minimum, while the suspension soaks up road imperfections with ease.

Interior

From the front seats, the BMW X6 is nearly identical to the X5 upon which it is based. The X6 adds details like sportier seats and steering wheel, which make the cockpit feel more like a sport sedan's than an SUV's. Cushioned center-console sides (to help protect knees during aggressive cornering) are also unique to the X6. Luxurious leather upholstery is standard throughout the cabin, as is dark wood trim for a decidedly upscale flavor.

The big changes happen behind the front seats, mostly due to the sloping roof line that reduces rear headroom by about 2 inches. The rear seat is also only capable of accommodating two passengers, since the large rear center console is not removable. The rear seats however, are comfortable and supportive, though legroom feels a bit cramped when compared to the X5's. The dramatic roof line also cuts into the cargo area. Cargo capacity is sufficient for occasional hauling, with a decent 25 cubic feet with the seats up, but with the rear seats stowed, the X6 holds only 60 cubic feet (compared to the X5's 75 cubes). Carrying around big bulky items is not its forte.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 BMW X6.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.5
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Horrible Engine in these cars.
Sadly disappointed,05/15/2017
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchase this car used, and she was beautiful. However she came with a list of problems that cost more to repair than the car was worth. It started with a smell of fumes coming into the cabin of the car, I brought the car to New Country BMW dealer a number of times to try to get a confirmation of what was wrong with the car and was told antifreeze was leaking and possibly a leaking cylinder head gasket. Because the dealer could not confirm the leaking gasket, I brought the car to a garage that specializes in foreign cars which gave me a quote of $10,000 to replace leaking Valve Seals, and noted that once they opened the engine they could find additional leaks. I went back to New Country BMW and explained to them the diagnostic I received, and was told yes these cars are known for leaking valve seals and there is a possibly that the cylinder head gaskets need to be replaced also for an additional $10,000 and $4,000 for the leaking antifreeze repair. Yes, I brought the car used, but who would think with the original price BMW charges for these vehicles that the engine would get more than 100,000. I have driven Infiniti's for far over $150,000 miles..
One of the best BMWs yet
Germancarsrock,02/14/2010
I moved into this vehicle from a 6 series and absolutely love it. The 6 is a great car and is a lot of fun so moving to a SAC somewhat scared me but the X6 is awesome. I purchased the performance package so my X6 has an extra 40 horses and it makes the car even more of a beast. I would highly recommend this car to anyone that loves to drive and demands performance from the car.
Beauty and the Beast
nissan sofi,02/12/2010
I've had the car for almost 3 weeks now, The car has amazing performance its incredibly fast and very smooth, great seats, very comfortable the stereo is great, overall no complaints at all
not perfect
05/16/2012
well, wife's X6 sound system is not working , we send it back to the dealer they fix it by installing new software but the problem shown twice, after that i wrote a complain letter to BMW germany after two days our local dealer called me to bring back the car, they said the problem from the amplifier!!they change it under warranty so far the sound system is working until now ,but now i see another problem the back camera somtime not working probably. bmw are nice car but they known of ther reliability issue.
See all 10 reviews of the 2010 BMW X6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2010 BMW X6 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 BMW X6

Used 2010 BMW X6 Overview

The Used 2010 BMW X6 is offered in the following submodels: X6 SUV. Available styles include xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 BMW X6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 BMW X6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 BMW X6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 BMW X6.

Can't find a used 2010 BMW X6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X6 for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,364.

Find a used BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,203.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X6 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,851.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,624.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 BMW X6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X6 lease specials

Related Used 2010 BMW X6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles