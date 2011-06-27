Vehicle overview

Think of the 2010 BMW X6 as one of those hybrid mythical creatures -- the Minotaur, a griffin or a mermaid -- that combines several elements to make up one unique beast. You could say it's part SUV, part hatchback and part coupe. Actually, BMW defines the X6 as a "Sports Activity Coupe," but considering the X6's four doors, limited cargo space and elevated ride height, we're not too sure that's a very accurate description.

Placing BMW's X6 into a category is no easy task, but we can tell you that underneath the X6's aggressive-looking sheet metal is essentially the same chassis used for the X5. This mechanical relationship isn't readily apparent, as the X6's wider stance, artfully sculpted body panels and graceful sloping rear roof line give it a unique and athletic appearance. Backing up the muscular styling are two engine choices -- a competent 300-horsepower six-cylinder or a wild 400-hp V8. The X6's exceptional styling and gruff V8 growl are sure to turn heads, but its nearly $9,000 premium over the X5 is likely to make heads spin.

Besides the monetary penalty, owners must contend with other side effects. The fastback-like rear reduces cargo space and rear headroom while also limiting rear visibility. The newly optional top-view camera should help improve the latter by taking a lot of the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces. Another improvement this year is an updated iDrive system -- its expanded controls and new menus reduce the aggravation and complexity found in previous models. The optional navigation also receives an update with improved graphics.

Even after the improvements for this year, it's hard to get over the feeling that buyers will be paying more and getting less. The 2010 BMW X6 seats only four, while other SUVs seat five (or more, with third-row seating). Then there's the aforementioned lack of utility. The closest competitor to the X6 is the Infiniti FX50, which also favors form and performance over function. The sporty Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport are similarly priced and worth consideration as well. All things considered, we'd probably opt for a fully loaded X5 if it were our money.