Used 2017 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 BMW X6 xDrive50i26,761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,944$11,603 Below Market
BMW of Tri-Cities - Richland / Washington
This fabulous 2017 BMW X6 xDrive50i has everything going for it! It's a One-Owner, Certified Pre-Owned, Low Mileage Sports Activity Vehicle and still has Factory Warranty remaining. If that's not enough, it's loaded with V8, Twin Turbo, 4.4 Liter Engine, Leather Interior, Moon Roof, Navigation System, Bluetooth Wireless, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Running Boards, harman/kardon Sound, Keyless Start, Head-up Display, and so much more. This beautiful X6 is an absolute must-see. We're BMW of the Tri-Cities at 955 Aaron Drive in Richland, Washington, 99352 and we're looking forward to meeting you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU6C30H0S99652
Stock: BC2795
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i22,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,599$10,625 Below Market
South Bay BMW - Torrance / California
: BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 22,836! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, M SPORT PACKAGE , PREMIUM PACKAGE , All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Power Liftgate, LIGHTING PACKAGE , ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSIST. PARKING ASSISTANT , WHEELS: 20" X 10" FR & 20" X 11" RR (. MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, COGNAC/BLACK BI-COLOR INTERIOR DESIGN. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate. OPTION PACKAGES: M SPORT PACKAGE M foot rest, M door sills and unique tailpipe design, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 19" x 9" M Light Alloy (Style 623M) Double spoke, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Pkg, Without Lines Designation Outside, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, Aerodynamic Kit, Sport Seats, Standard Suspension, COGNAC/BLACK BI-COLOR INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE black Nappa leather dashboard w/contrast stitching, Fineline Striped Wood Trim, Cognac/Black Nappa Leather Package, LIGHTING PACKAGE Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Surround View, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, PREMIUM PACKAGE 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Charging, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Head-Up Display MORE ABOUT US: Welcome to South Bay BMW! Family owned for over 14 years. The McKenna promise provides you not only with a great price but also great service. Come to the store directly, chat with us online or call us on the phone you will be treated like family Pricing analysis performed on 7/31/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C34H0U30252
Stock: U30640LR
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 43,129 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$37,243$6,635 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i Black Sapphire Metallic 4D Sport Utility Recent Arrival! 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TurbochargedFront and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Keyless start, Bluetooth, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, 10 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Cold Weather Package, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Retractable Headlight Washers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 19 x 9 Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 595).Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews:* Powerful engines; agile dynamics; comfortable and quiet ride; top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C35H0U28428
Stock: U28428C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 57,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,977$6,010 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX*** M PACKAGE*** REMARKABLY CLEAN CONDITION*** NEEDS NOTHING**MUST SEE, WON'T LAST*** BACKUP CAMERA***NAVIGATION SYSTEM***Priced to sell fast!!! Like New 2017 BMW X6 sDrive35i. Equipped with Navigation System and Backup Camera. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C37H0G68944
Stock: G68944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 31,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,995$5,650 Below Market
Supreme Automotive - Bronx / New York
Visit Supreme Automotive online at bronxsupreme.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-881-0001 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C3XH0X47372
Stock: sX4732s
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,600$4,416 Below Market
Gregory INFINITI - Libertyville / Illinois
XLINE PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ THANK YOU FOR MAKING GREGORY INFINITI ONE OF THE HIGHEST VOLUME INFINITI DEALERSHIPS IN THE MIDWEST!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ SEE INSTANT PAYMENTS, TRADE OFFERS, INTEREST RATES, OUT-THE-DOOR PRICING AND MORE AT GREGORYINFINITI.COM - 24 HOURS A DAY!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ NO HASSLE, UPFRONT PRICING: We utilize no hassle, upfront pricing on all of our vehicles to ensure the best experience. ~~~ TRADE-IN ASSURANCE: We offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle. ~~~ FINANCE DEPARTMENT: We have access to some of the best banks and credit unions in the country to ensure you ultra-competitive rates and terms regardless of credit history. VEHICLE LOCATING: Whether you're looking for a premium package, sport package, technology package, and a tow package; or a car with a navigation system, leather seats, heated seats, and bluetooth; or one a certified pre-owned car with sunroof/moonroof, alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, and a backup camera we have access to many different vehicles and can often locate hard to find cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C30H0U29566
Stock: 8394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 40,314 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,995$4,012 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this BMW X6 xDrive35i today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *, Terra w/Dakota Leather Upholstery.2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i Black Sapphire Metallic 4D Sport Utility Reviews:* Powerful engines; agile dynamics; comfortable and quiet ride; top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: EdmundsSave yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C57H0N85380
Stock: 4897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 36,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,955$4,340 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
** WE ARE OPEN **CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A VISIT(855) 822-9522.Recent Arrival! Local Trade, One Owner, Non Smoker, Clean Carfax, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Dynamic Handling Pkg, Dynamic Performance Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Information, Surround View, Wheels: 20" x 10" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr (Style 491), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. Mineral White Metallic 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TurbochargedAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Powerful engines; agile dynamics; comfortable and quiet ride; top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C31H0X46904
Stock: 34964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i45,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,323$5,629 Below Market
BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio
FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, ONLY 45,549 Miles! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, PREMIUM PACKAGE, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, M SPORT PACKAGE, LIGHTING PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, SunroofOPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE M foot rest, M door sills and unique tailpipe design, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 19" x 9" M Light Alloy (Style 623M) Double spoke, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Pkg, Without Lines Designation Outside, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, Aerodynamic Kit, Sport Seats, Standard Suspension, LIGHTING PACKAGE Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High BeamsBUY WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryVISIT US TODAYAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C35H0X47585
Stock: B72970
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 51,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$34,895$2,704 Below Market
Fields BMW South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program.EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Power Liftgate. SEE MORE! WHY BUY FROM FIELDS BMW? Fields BMW South Orlando has a friendly and helpful sales staff, highly skilled mechanics, and multiple automotive industry awards. Our mission is to make every customer a customer for life, by consistently providing world-class service at our new and used BMW dealerships. EXPERTS RAVE 'Powerful engines comfortable and quiet ride top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage.' -Edmunds.com. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C30H0G69241
Stock: S9D83408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 44,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,560
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C31H0G68955
Stock: 10421971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 36,163 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,405$4,053 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X6 4dr xDrive35i features a 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Dark Graphite Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 908-312-5685 or whereluxurymeets@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C36H0U29040
Stock: U29040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 45,641 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,999$3,953 Below Market
Caribbean Auto Sales - Elmhurst / New York
Welcome to Caribbean Auto where our financial experts can put you in the car of your dreams regardless of your credit history!!! We work with over 30 different lenders and offer financing to customers who have bad or no credit. Our large selection of quality pre-owned vehicles are in pristine condition and very affordably priced. For pre-qualification please feel free to fill out a secure credit application online at WWW.CARIBBAUTOS.COM . More photos and video are also available on our website. Cash customers are welcome!!!! Our entire inventory has passed a rigorous 160 point inspection and passed NY State safety and emission pre inspection. We offer full service warranties shipping vehicles to any state or country. Call Joe Earl or Ozzy Today at 718-424-6584 to 85 to schedule a test drive! We specialize in making your auto buying experience as quick and convenient as possible!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C37H0X47006
Stock: L-3641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,999$4,178 Below Market
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2017 *ONE OWNER* ~BMW X6 ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C34H0U30154
Stock: SA1812U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X6 sDrive35i34,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,991
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Lighting Package Driving Assistance Plus Package Premium Package Driving Assistance Package Wheels: 20" X 10" Fr & 20" X 11" Rr (Style 597) Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System Surround View Mineral White Metallic Soft-Close Automatic Doors Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Parking Assistant Navigation System Rear View Camera Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Brushed Aluminum Trim Cognac; Dakota Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C57H0F99657
Stock: H0F99657
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 15,816 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,449
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Dark Graphite Metallic 2017 BMW X6 xDrive50i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V Front and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, Nutmeg w/Individual Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Automatic temperature control, Ceramic Controls, Cold Weather Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Leather Dashboard, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Parking Assistant, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Retractable Headlight Washers, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Surround View, Wheels: 19 x 9 Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 595), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Odometer is 28661 miles below market average!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Powerful engines; agile dynamics; comfortable and quiet ride; top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU6C36H0W38530
Stock: W38530F01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 17,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,000$3,430 Below Market
BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
: Jet Black exterior and Terra Brown Dakota Leather interior, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 17,289 Miles! WAS $43,000, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! $5,000 below Kelley Blue Book! xDrive35i trim, Jet Black exterior and Terra Brown Dakota Leather interior. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation OPTION PACKAGES: BMW xDrive35i with Jet Black exterior and Terra Brown Dakota Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Powerful engines; comfortable and quiet ride; top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage.". Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $43,000. This X6 xDrive 35i is priced $5,000 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C39H0X47878
Stock: H0X47878B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 21,126 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$44,943$3,423 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Akron - Akron / Ohio
2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i Black 4D Sport Utility Recent Arrival! 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TurbochargedLeather.Odometer is 15253 miles below market average!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.AkronAutoMall.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews:* Powerful engines; agile dynamics; comfortable and quiet ride; top-quality interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C32H0X47267
Stock: X47267C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
