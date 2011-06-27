Vehicle overview

BMW labels its 2014 X6 a "sport activity coupe." And indeed, sleek "coupelike" styling is all the rage lately. But while this design can be impressive on a sedan, the results are less satisfying when applied to an SUV like the X6.

If you're interested in the 2014 BMW X6, it shouldn't be born from a desire for functionality or a truly invigorating drive. The X6's low, sloped rear roof restricts rear headroom and greatly decreases cargo room compared to other midsize crossover SUVs. Now, there is no denying that the X6 handles remarkably well for such a large, heavy vehicle. It also moves with authority thanks to its turbocharged six- and eight-cylinder engines. But is it as fun to pilot as a traditional sport coupe or sedan? Hardly.

The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport aren't exactly "practical" purchases, but these sport-tuned SUVs are certainly more useful for families than the X6. And if style and performance are really your top desires, the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS deliver something truly different from the norm and are far more coupelike in their look and feel than the X6.

So, there's a strong logical case for buying something other than the 2014 BMW X6. But maybe you just like the look of the thing. And that's OK by us. At that point, we'll simply suggest that it looks pretty cool in red.