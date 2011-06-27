  1. Home
2014 BMW X6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient engines
  • sporty handling
  • upscale interior with comfortable front seats.
  • Limited backseat headroom
  • small cargo area
  • poor rearward visibility
  • priced higher than many other luxury SUVs.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Marketed as a cross between an SUV and a coupe, the 2014 BMW X6 unfortunately represents a rather lackluster blend of both.

Vehicle overview

BMW labels its 2014 X6 a "sport activity coupe." And indeed, sleek "coupelike" styling is all the rage lately. But while this design can be impressive on a sedan, the results are less satisfying when applied to an SUV like the X6.

If you're interested in the 2014 BMW X6, it shouldn't be born from a desire for functionality or a truly invigorating drive. The X6's low, sloped rear roof restricts rear headroom and greatly decreases cargo room compared to other midsize crossover SUVs. Now, there is no denying that the X6 handles remarkably well for such a large, heavy vehicle. It also moves with authority thanks to its turbocharged six- and eight-cylinder engines. But is it as fun to pilot as a traditional sport coupe or sedan? Hardly.

The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport aren't exactly "practical" purchases, but these sport-tuned SUVs are certainly more useful for families than the X6. And if style and performance are really your top desires, the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS deliver something truly different from the norm and are far more coupelike in their look and feel than the X6.

So, there's a strong logical case for buying something other than the 2014 BMW X6. But maybe you just like the look of the thing. And that's OK by us. At that point, we'll simply suggest that it looks pretty cool in red.

2014 BMW X6 models

The 2014 BMW X6 is a midsize crossover SUV with coupelike styling. It seats four people standard, and an optional middle rear seat increases capacity to five. There are two models: xDrive35i and xDrive50i.

The xDrive35i comes standard with 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, foglamps, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate and front and rear parking sensors. Inside you get dual-zone automatic climate control, heated 10-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings and leather upholstery. Electronics features include the iDrive interface, Bluetooth connectivity, BMW Assist emergency communications and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The xDrive50i adds a more powerful engine, 16-way "multicontour" front seats with adjustable bolsters and a navigation system. The upgraded seats and nav system are optional on the xDrive35i.

Available on both trim levels, the Premium package adds keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, rear- and top-view parking cameras, manual rear side sunshades and, on the 35i, the navigation system. Opting for the Luxury Seating package gets you ventilation and massaging for the multicontour seats. The Cold Weather package adds a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.

For more equipment you can choose the Technology package that includes a sideview parking camera, a head-up display and automatic high beam control. The Dynamic Handling package adds an adaptive suspension and enhanced speed-sensitive steering. The Premium Sound package includes satellite radio and a 16-speaker sound system. The BMW Individual Composition package increases the color choice selection and also includes a leather-trimmed dash and multicontour seats (xDrive 35i).

The Sport Activity package gets special 19-inch wheels, darkened exterior trim and sport seats. The M Performance package is similar but gets the 20-inch wheels, performance tires and a sport steering wheel.

Other stand-alone options include LED headlights, a lane-departure warning system, power soft-close doors, running boards, adaptive cruise control, extended leather trim, a rear-seat entertainment system and the BMW Apps suite of Internet-based smartphone features.

2014 Highlights

Aside from some minor changes in options packages, the 2014 BMW X6 is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard on every X6. BMW estimates that the X6 35i will go from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 20 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway).

The BMW X6 xDrive50i gets a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 good for 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. BMW says it'll hit 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. At the gas pump you're looking at 17 mpg combined (14 mpg city/21 mpg highway). If this sort of power still leaves you wanting, there's also a 555-hp X6 M that is covered in a separate review.

Safety

Every 2014 BMW X6 includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, automatic brake drying, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance. Optional safety equipment includes a lane departure warning system and sideview, rear- and top-view parking cameras.

In Edmunds brake testing, an X6 xDrive35i came to a stop from 60 mph in a very short 111 feet.

Driving

The 2014 BMW X6 provides impressive performance. Acceleration is brisk with either of the available engines, and the X6 has high handling limits when you're charging around turns. But you'll never forget that this is still a big and heavy vehicle, especially if you're driving on narrow, winding roads. In normal driving, though, the X6 is plenty comfortable. Wind and road noise are at a minimum and the suspension does a great job of soaking up road imperfections.

Interior

From the front seats, the 2014 BMW X6 is nearly identical to the outgoing X5 upon which it is based, though sportier seats and a cushioned design for the center console (protecting knees during aggressive cornering) are unique to the X6. In BMW fashion, the materials are top-notch and everything is put together beautifully. The iDrive interface works well for controlling and adjusting all of the X6's systems, though in our experience it typically takes a few more clicks and twists of the control knob to get what you want; some rival systems are easier to use.

The X6's sloped roof line is, of course, the whole point of the vehicle, but it does reduce rear headroom by a few inches compared to the X5. In standard form, the rear seat has a large center console and accommodates just two passengers; you can opt to have a three-person bench instead. The outboard rear seats are reasonably comfortable, but they lack any sort of adjustment.

The dramatic roof line also cuts into the cargo area. Cargo capacity is sufficient for occasional hauling, with a decent 25 cubic feet with the seats up, but with the rear seats stowed, the X6 holds only 60 cubic feet, which is below average for a midsize luxury crossover SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW X6.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW X6 Disappointment
Nancy,12/27/2015
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The vehicle pulls which makes the drive very stressful. You have to keep a firm grip with two hands on the steering wheel at all times....not a luxury drive. Bought brand new from Braman Motors in West Palm Beach, what a disappointment. Been thru several service advisors, vehicle in multiple times for pulling. Broken promises and lied to on what they touched on my vehicle - don't trust their paperwork, they don' t put everything on the paperwork. This is my 5th BMW and I've never been through anything like this, friends are leary after my experience and two refused to lease again when their leases were up. I strongly suggest you be very cautious, the luxury experience is not what it once was.
Amazing car
gs,07/26/2019
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I've owned this car for 4 years, i absolutely love it. It handles like a dream, is extremely comfortable, and extremely quiet. It truly is 'the ultimate driving machine' I love driving and cornering in this car, it grips the road like a sports car - but the ride is very comfortable. The only issue i have, is the tires. They are great, but very expensive to replace. Still - that's a minor inconvenience, i would highly recommend this car to anyone.
See all 2 reviews of the 2014 BMW X6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 BMW X6 features & specs

More about the 2014 BMW X6

Used 2014 BMW X6 Overview

The Used 2014 BMW X6 is offered in the following submodels: X6 SUV. Available styles include xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 BMW X6?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 BMW X6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i is priced between $26,000 and$26,000 with odometer readings between 32117 and32117 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 BMW X6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 BMW X6 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 X6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,000 and mileage as low as 32117 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 BMW X6.

Can't find a used 2014 BMW X6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X6 for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,422.

Find a used BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,427.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X6 for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,699.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,866.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 BMW X6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW X6 lease specials

