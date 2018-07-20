Used 2018 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that BMW reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning the EVAP system. BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the NVLD temperature sensor and programmed vehicle. In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from BMW on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). EVAP system concern. The NVLD temperature sensor was replaced and programmed vehicle. ***PRICE AS NEW $62,950*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 08/29/2022 OR 28,875 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! VEHICLE OVERVIEW Undoubtedly, there's a willing group of buyers who want a luxury sedan but with a higher seating position and ground clearance. The X6's sporty look has been part of the appeal as well, and it's backed up by two powerful turbocharged engine options. The X6 sDrive35i has a turbocharged six-cylinder engine (300 horsepower, 300 pound-feet of torque) and rear-wheel drive. Standard equipment (BMW calls this the xLine Design) includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: 5UXKU0C5XJ0G81470

Stock: G81470BB

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020