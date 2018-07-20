Used 2018 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 54,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,995$6,086 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION X LINE PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C52J0X49589
Stock: 40253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 21,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$46,680$4,350 Below Market
Archibald's - Kennewick / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C55J0X48999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$40,000$5,004 Below Market
Jimmy Britt Chevrolet Buick GMC - Greensboro / Georgia
*Premium Delivery Service Available. Sanitized Delivery Experience includes negative air treatment to neutralize germs and virus. Sanitized in store Delivery Experience or Sanitized home delivery- your choice. Call us for details.* Jimmy Britt Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to offer this beautiful 2018 BMW X6 sDrive35i in Azurite Black Metallic. Beautifully equipped with: Navigation System, 3.15 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poplar Wood Trim, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, and Wheels: 19' x 9' Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 595)! All preowned inventory is As Is unless otherwise stated in writing. Recent Arrival! Automatic Headlights, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Leather, Clean History Report!, 1 Owner, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Mutli-function Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Navigation System. Azurite Black Metallic 2018 BMW X6 sDrive35i 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged RWD Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) *Premium Delivery Service Available. Sanitized Delivery Experience includes negative air treatment to neutralize germs and virus. Sanitized in store Delivery Experience or Sanitized home delivery- your choice. Call us for details.* Contact us today to schedule your test drive and receive a FREE $25 Gift Card when you come to see us. All prices are plus tax and license. Must finance with GM Financial to receive all rebates and incentives. See dealer for details. Not all will qualify for GM financing. See Dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C54J0G80427
Stock: P3794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 42,281 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,999
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 BMW X6 4dr xDrive35i with Driving Assist, Parking Assist & Premium Pkgs features a 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Real-Time Traffic Display, Hi-Fi Sound System, Satellite Radio Preparation, Graphic Equalizer, Clearcoat Paint, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps with Delay-Off, Metal-Look Grille, Cornering Lights, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim, Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors with Driver Auto Dimming and Power Folding, Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Body-Colored Front Windshield Trim, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Body-Colored Door Handles, Tires: P255/50R19 Run-Flat AS, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert, LED Brakelights, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Ashtray, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Carpet Floor Trim, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts, 5 12V DC Power Outlets, Valet Function, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Cargo Space Lights, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Tracker System, Systems Monitor, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Front And Rear Map Lights, 8-Way Driver Seat, Delayed Accessory Power, Driver Foot Rest, 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, ConnectedDrive Services Full Service Internet Access, Air Filtration, Power Front Seats, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Lumbar Support, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Heated Front Seats, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Outside Temp Gauge, Front Cupholder, Full Cloth Headliner, Bucket Front Seats, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents, Rear Cupholder, Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Front And Rear Cigar Lighter(s), Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Engine Immobilizer, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Steering Wheel Head Restraints Audio and HVAC, Smart Device Integration, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Digital/Analog Display, Interior Lock Disable, Folding Cargo Cover, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Full-Time All-Wheel, 1110# Maximum Payload, Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator, 2 Skid Plates, 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24 Valve Inline 6 Turbocharged, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Permanent Locking Hubs, 22.4 Gal. Fuel Tank, 3.15 Axle Ratio, Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential, GVWR: 6100 lbs, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Back-Up Camera, BMW Assist eCall Emergency Sos, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C57J0X49328
Stock: J0X49328-158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,142 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that BMW reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning the EVAP system. BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the NVLD temperature sensor and programmed vehicle. In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from BMW on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). EVAP system concern. The NVLD temperature sensor was replaced and programmed vehicle. ***PRICE AS NEW $62,950*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 08/29/2022 OR 28,875 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW Undoubtedly, there's a willing group of buyers who want a luxury sedan but with a higher seating position and ground clearance. The X6's sporty look has been part of the appeal as well, and it's backed up by two powerful turbocharged engine options. The X6 sDrive35i has a turbocharged six-cylinder engine (300 horsepower, 300 pound-feet of torque) and rear-wheel drive. Standard equipment (BMW calls this the xLine Design) includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat. FEATURES One Owner RWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps Hands-Free Liftgate Heads-Up Display Heated Seats Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Liftgate Power Seats Privacy Glass Rear A/C Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim PACKAGES M Sport Package 337 FINELINE Striped Wood Trim Sport Seats SHADOWLINE Exterior Trim Anthracite HEADLINER 20" M Light Alloy Wheels Aerodynamic Kit M Steering Wheel Driving Assistance Package Head-UP Display Speed Limit Info Active Blind Spot Detection Lane Departure Warning M Sport Package ZMP SIRIUSXM Radio w/ 1 Year SUB. Comfort Access Keyless Entry Without Lines Designation Standard Suspension 4-Zone Climate Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C5XJ0G81470
Stock: G81470BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 14,722 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$47,843$3,302 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i Dark Graphite Metallic 4D Sport Utility Recent Arrival! 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TurbochargedFront and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Keyless start, Bluetooth, Terra w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head restraints memory, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium Package, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 20 x 10 Fr & 20 x 11 Rr (Style 597).CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 13443 miles below market average!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C53J0X50928
Stock: X50928C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 20,984 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in September 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint "Engine Noise Concerns". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Engine and Related Parts.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i,*Carbon Black Metallic Exterior over Black Dakota Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $87,750.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Package (Originally $2,650),*Head-Up Display, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic Highbeams,*Driving Assistance Plus** (Originally $1,200),*Adaptive Cruise Control Stop and Go + Active Drive Assist, Extended Collision Mitigation,*M Sport Package (Originally $4,450),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Assistant,Side and Top-View Cameras, M Sport Heated Steering Wheel, Multi-Contour Front Seats,Anthracite Headliner, Aerodynamic Kit, Shadowline Exterior Trim,*Ventilated Front Seats (Originally $500),**Wireless Charging (Originally $400),**Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades** (Originally $250),**20-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels (Originally $600),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Adaptive Cruise Control Stop and Go + Active Drive Assist, Extended Collision Mitigation,Head-Up Display, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Assistant,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio with In-Dash CD/MP3-Player, Enhanced USB,Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System,Enhanced Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall, Wireless Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped M Sport Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Multi-Contour Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Sunshade,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Ambient Interior Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror,Anthracite Headliner, Dynamic Digital Cluster,Rear Side Window Sunshades, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Adaptive Full LED Headlights with Automatic Highbeams,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights,Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,Privacy Glass, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Aerodynamic Kit, Shadowline Exterior Trim,4.4L 400 HP Twin Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine with Auto Stop-Start Feature,8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission,BMW xDrive Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch M Sport Light Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU6C54J0Z66682
Stock: 13810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i21,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$51,991
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
M Sport Package Ivory White/Black Bi-Color Interior Design Pkg Driving Assistance Package Wheels: 21" X 10" Fr & 21" X 11.5" Rr (Style 599M) Luxury Seating Package Multi-Contour Seats Head-Up Display Adaptive M Suspension Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Space-Saver Spare Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Alpine White Fineline Striped Wood Trim Ivory White/Black Nappa Leather Package W/M Sport Ivory White/Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C50J0X49171
Stock: J0X49171
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i21,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$55,295$3,728 Below Market
Habberstad BMW - Huntington Station / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, GREAT MILES 21,006! WAS $57,598. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Power Liftgate SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: M SPORT PACKAGE M foot rest and M door sills, Parking Assistant, Active Driving Assistant, frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Without Lines Designation Outside, Speed Limit Information, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Hands-Free Trunk Opening Functionality, Wheels: 19" x 9" M Light Alloy (Style 623M) Double spoke, Heated Steering Wheel, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Pkg, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, Active Blind Spot Detection, Aerodynamic Kit, Surround View Cameras, Standard Suspension, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Adaptive Full LED Lights, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, Automatic High Beams, FRONT VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS (STD). MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $57,598. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Habberstad BMW is Long Island's largest Certified Pre-Owned BMW Center & the #1 Customer Satisfaction Rated Center on Long Island! Our family owned business has served the Long Island community for over 30 years! We offer BMW loaner vehicles, 100,000 mile warranties, free car washes & even complementary shuttle service. Vehicle listing information provided by Max Ad Systems and could contain errors. Please verify vehicle specifications with Habberstad BMW prior to purchase. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU6C52J0W38970
Stock: BB4866
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-27-2019
- 36,708 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$41,495$3,398 Below Market
Wide World BMW - Spring Valley / New York
Recent Arrival! AWD ***ACCIDENT FREE CAR FAX***, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ACC Stop/Go & Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Information. X6 xDrive35i Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) This Wide World BMW Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of having the balance of the original manufacturers 4yr/50,000 mile warranty plus the BMW Maintenance Program, covering all factory-recommended maintenance and specific items requiring replacement due to normal wear and tear at no charge, for the first 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first, but also a multipoint inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Please call the Pre-Owned Sales Department 1-877-817-3957 at Wide World BMW today and we will be thrilled to assist. We are happy to help whether you live 5 miles away or 5000 miles away, we do it all! Wide World BMW has the best selection of new, pre-owned and Certified Pre-Owned BMW's. We are looking forward to assisting you with not only this BMW, but all of your future BMW needs. OUR ON LINE SPECIALS AT WIDE WORLD BMW HAVE NO HIDDEN FEES OR ADDITIONAL CHARGES UNLIKE SOME OF OUR COMPETITORS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C51J0X49759
Stock: P12302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X6 sDrive35i13,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,991
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Driving Assistance Package Luxury Seating Package Multi-Contour Seats Driving Assistance Plus Package Premium Package Head-Up Display Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System Wheels: 20" X 10" Fr & 20" X 11" Rr (Style 597) Space Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Wireless Charging Apple Carplay Compatibility Rear Manual Side Window Shades Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Fineline Oak Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C5XJ0G80707
Stock: J0G80707
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 41,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$41,880
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C50J0X49140
Stock: 10428299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 16,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$53,300$2,374 Below Market
Lexus of Kingsport - Kingsport / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Save big this month on well performing vehicles from us, here at Toyota Of Kingsport. 2018 BMW X6 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged xDrive35i Alpine White White** PHOTOS COMING SOON! ***, One Owner, Sunroof / Moonroof, Local Trade, Must See!, Leather / Leatherette, Extended Warranty Available, X6 xDrive35i, AWD, Alpine White White, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ACC Stop/Go & Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Adaptive M Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic High Beams, Ceramic Controls, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Front Ventilated Seats, Hands-Free Trunk Opening Functionality, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Dashboard, Luxury Seating Package, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant, Power moonroof, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Sport Seats, Standard Suspension, Surround View Cameras, Wheels: 19 x 9 M Light Alloy (Style 623M), Without Lines Designation Outside. Odometer is 13915 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Come see us at Toyota / Lexus of Kingsport! Where SAVING people money is a Hill Family Tradition!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C55J0X51448
Stock: T19567C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$48,977$1,734 Below Market
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. M.S.R.P $75,910, M Sport Package, Driving Assistance Plus, 20' M wheel 469M w/perf rft, Harman Kardon surround sound, Coral Red/Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, ACC Stop/Go Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Navigation System, Speed Limit Information, Wheels: 20' x 10' Fr 20' x 11' Rr (Style 469M). Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 18/24 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C56J0X48414
Stock: 4P0917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 37,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$42,998$2,145 Below Market
CarMax Tampa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Tampa / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C5XJ0G81307
Stock: 19336705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,995$3,194 Below Market
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This BMW X6 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 9" Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 595), Valet Function.*This BMW X6 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P255/50R19 Run-Flat AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.* Stop By Today *Stop by AMG Auto - Somerville located at 1020 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C51J0X49373
Stock: X49373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 28,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$45,000$1,613 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i Flamenco Red Metallic Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Local Trade-In, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Package. AWD 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged Odometer is 5737 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C51J0Z62226
Stock: J194531A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 17,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$51,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $73,985.00, M Sport PKG, Cognac Interior Design PKG, Heated Steering Wheel, Multi-Contour Seats, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Lumbar Support, & so much more................ 2018 BMW X6 xDrive 35i M Sport PKG *Flamenco Red Metallic ($550) on Cognac/Black Nappa Leather Seats *ONLY 17,042 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $73,985.00 *M Sport PKG ($4,350): -M foot rest and M door sills -4-Zone Automatic Climate Control -Without Lines Designation Outside -Sport Seats -Shadowline Exterior Trim -Hands-Free Trunk Opening Functionality -Comfort Access Keyless Entry -Wheels: 19" x 9" M Light Alloy (Style 623M) Double spoke -SiriusXM Satellite Radio -M Steering Wheel -M Sport Pkg -Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim -Aerodynamic Kit -Standard Suspension *Cognac Interior Design PKG ($1,950): -Black Nappa leather dashboard w/contrast stitching -Fineline Striped Wood Trim -Cognac/Black Nappa Leather Package *Multi-Contour Seats ($1,300) *Heated Steering Wheel ($190) *Poplar Wood Trim *Ambient Lighting *LED Fog Lights *BMW TeleServices *Enhanced USB and Bluetooth *Daytime Driving Lights *Rear View Camera *Lumbar Support *Heated Front Seats *Navigation System *BMW Assist eCall *ConnectedDrive Services *Still Under Full Factory Warranty up until 10/31/2021 or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C50J0X49574
Stock: 20662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X6 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X6
- 5(100%)
Related BMW X6 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2015
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2017
- Used Ford Taurus 2011
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 2017
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2016
- Used Audi S5 2013
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2016
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2014
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2010
- Used FIAT 500e 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- Used Subaru Baja
- Used Volvo S80
- Used Buick Envision
- Used Dodge Magnum
- Used Toyota Prius Prime
- Used Saturn Sky
- Used Suzuki SX4
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse
- Used Toyota MR2 Spyder
- Used Lexus GS 300
- Used HUMMER H3T
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW X5 Rochester MN
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Washington DC
- Used BMW X2 York PA
- Used BMW 2 Series Athens GA
- Used BMW 2 Series Boston MA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Fremont CA
- Used BMW 7 Series Long Beach CA
- Used BMW 6 Series Detroit MI
- Used BMW 2 Series Tacoma WA
- Used BMW 7 Series Brooklyn NY
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019