Used 2008 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me

East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey

Make a bold statement in our 2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD on display in Vermilion Red Metallic. You'll put the fun back in your commute with this luxury crossover that offers performance and style in spades. Motivated by a 3.0 Liter TurboCharged 6 Cylinder that offers 300hp while paired with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that allows this well-dressed machine to sprint from 0 to 60mph in 6.3 seconds. As you zoom past other commuters, you'll also enjoy scoring near 23mpg and being supremely confident regardless of the road conditions with intelligent All Wheel Drive. The distinct exterior styling of our xDrive35i will always get you noticed and is accentuated by 19-inch wheels, a power tailgate, and a large sunroof. Inside our xDrive35i find heated leather seats that envelop you as you enjoy the convenience of automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, automatic wipers, and driver memory functions. Imagine yourself behind the wheel with the iDrive electronics interface at your fingertips and a premium sound system playing your favorite song as you confidently make your way in your masterfully-crafted BMW. Your safety is the top priority at BMW and with stability/traction control, hill descent control, Dynamic Performance Control plus much more you will be in good hands. This X6 is a superior blend of luxury, muscle, and style. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXFG2C55CL779082

Stock: 779082

Certified Pre-Owned: No

