Overall rating

The 2017 BMW X6 has a lot of good qualities. Unlike most traditional SUVs, however, practicality isn't one of them. This is a personal vehicle, so it's not really a grocery-getter and it's really not a tow vehicle. Now that the SUV has supplanted the sedan as the default vehicle choice of a majority of Americans, it's no surprise that personal-style sport-utes are at the leading edge of design. But not everyone gets the idea.

To make sense of that statement, you need to have a look at this midsize luxury crossover's profile. Though the sloping rear roofline gives the X6 a distinctive, racy look from outside, it also cuts down on both available rear seat headroom and cargo capacity. Add a muscular, hunkered-down stance and the result is a sport-utility that's heavier on the sport than it is on the utility.

Just like a Porsche Cayenne or Range Rover Sport, the BMW X6 offers athletic handling that makes it fun to hustle down a winding stretch of road. The suspension also delivers a smoother ride than you might expect from an SUV with sporting pretensions.

Under the hood, the X6's standard 300-horsepower inline six-cylinder produces lively performance. And the available 445-horsepower 4.4-liter V8 is powerful enough to make the high-performance X6 M model (reviewed separately) seem superfluous.

Inside, the passenger cabin sports a handsome design and top-quality materials that give the space a decidedly upscale look. That said, you'll find the interior to be the source of the X6's compromised utility. For starters, the three-person backseat is really suitable only for two people of shorter stature because the roofline is low and the seats' center section is high. Finally you'll find significantly less cargo space than in the automaker's X5 SUV on which the X6 is based. Of course, if your soccer-mom days are behind you and you now spend your time largely in the company of adults, this might not matter.

If you're considering the BMW X6 but you find those shortcomings off-putting, you might look at boxier, more traditional vehicles with sporty personalities. Alternatives such as the Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Mercedes GLE-Class (formerly the M-Class) and Porsche Cayenne represent fun-to-drive choices with a measure of more interior utility. The all-wheel-drive Audi A7 is another possibility.

Such fine choices aside, if you like the looks of the 2017 BMW X6 and can live with its limitations, we think you'll find it to be a solid choice among midsize crossover SUVs because it drives like a BMW, which is kind of the point.

The list of standard safety features on the 2017 BMW X6 includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, automatic brake drying (for enhanced wet-weather response), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and front and rear parking sensors. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.

Other safety features that are optional or standard, depending on the trim level, include blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a forward collision warning and mitigation system with pedestrian detection, a rearview camera, side- and top-view parking cameras, and a night-vision system that's also able to detect pedestrians.

In Edmunds testing, an X6 xDrive35i with optional summer tires (all-season tires are standard on all models) came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet, which is a much shorter distance than other luxury SUVs achieved and even on pace with some high-performance sports cars.