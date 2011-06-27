Used 2014 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- New Listing$25,450Great Deal | $4,012 below market
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i58,339 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i58,339 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*

BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia

This 2014 BMW X6 xDrive 35i Sports Activity Vehicle has a Deep Sea Blue Metallic exterior and Platinum/Black Leather interior!Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Options Include a Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Navigation System, Premium Package, Technology Package with Navigation, Sport Package, Sport Activity Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Comfort Access, BMW Assist with Bluetooth, iPod & USB Adapter, Rear View Camera, 4-Zone Climate Control, Power Tailgate, Soft Close Automatic Doors, Running Boards, and 19 Wheels.ONLY 58,339 Miles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C59E0H09821
Stock: 24323A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- Price Drop$24,981Good Deal | $1,813 below market
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i39,348 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Showroom Auto - Long Island City / New York
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i39,348 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*

Showroom Auto - Long Island City / New York

SUPER LOW MILES!! GREAT CONDITION!! SUPERCHARGED!! NAVIGATION!! SPORT PACKAGE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!!! HARD DISK STORAGE SYSTEM!! PREMIUM STEREO SYSTEM!!! HEATED SEATS!! HEATED MIRRORS!! REAR PARKING AID!! SATELLITE RADIO!!! COMPLETELY LOADED!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C57E0H10708
Stock: 1680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,900Good Deal | $2,762 below market
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i90,986 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMG Auto Sport - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C51E0H09702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$26,000Fair Deal | $1,702 below market
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i32,117 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i32,117 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*

Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia

Handyman Special - Fix it yourself for extra savings! This car MAY NOT pass state safety and emission inspections. Cars in this category are sold AS-IS in the condition it sits.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C5XE0H10606
Stock: UMC4683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $20,615Fair Deal
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i87,517 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i87,517 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*

RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah

CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, LEATHER INTERIOR, $65,375.00 MSRP, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Interior Mirror w/Compass, iPod & USB Adapter, M Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Navigation System, Online Information Services, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades, Rear-View Camera w/Top View, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Voice-Command. Clean CARFAX. 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i Gray AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with STEPTRONIC 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C53E0C45523
Stock: U7185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- $21,999
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i64,047 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
ICar Automotive - Golden / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C58E0C42908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,900Fair Deal
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i51,621 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche - Pasadena / California
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i51,621 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*

Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche - Pasadena / California

Asking Price $27,900, This 2014 BMW X6 X Drive35I comes with a Clean CARFAX. The vehicle comes in Jet Black over Black Interior, a local Southern California Vehicle, Vehicle was serviced by BMW Dealerships, features include Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Head restraints memory, Heated Front Bucket Seats w/Lumbar Support, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Power passenger seat, Sport steering wheel, X6 xDrive35i, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged, 8-Speed Sport Automatic with STEPTRONIC, AWD, Jet Black.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C58E0K41559
Stock: 13T00923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$30,750
2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i50,626 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i50,626 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*

Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois

Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C50EL592869
Stock: 731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,497
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i101,920 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i101,920 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*

International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas

EVERY VEHICLE IS CARFAX CERTIFIED FOR YOUR PROTECTION! EVERY VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN / CLEAR TITLE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C59E0C43503
Stock: 43503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,894
2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i70,627 milesDelivery available*
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i70,627 milesDelivery available*

Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C51EL592623
Stock: m46592623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- $28,998
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i45,131 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i45,131 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*

CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California

CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C56E0C45614
Stock: 18676064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,990Fair Deal
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i92,831 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i92,831 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*

Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

A superior blend of luxury, muscle, and style, our One Owner 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD on display in Titanium Silver Metallic. Powered by a 3.0 Liter TurboCharged 6 Cylinder that offers 300hp while paired to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission. As you zoom past other commuters, you'll also enjoy scoring near 23mpg on the highway and being supremely confident regardless of the road conditions with intelligent All Wheel Drive. The distinct exterior styling of our xDrive35i turns heads and is accentuated by 19-inch wheels, a power tailgate, and a large sunroof. Inside our xDrive35i, leather seats envelop you as you enjoy the convenience of automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, full-color navigation, automatic wipers, and driver memory functions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C53E0C44159
Stock: 10955B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $25,990Fair Deal
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i57,165 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beverly Hills Auto Group - Elmont / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C57E0C44195
Stock: 5198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,987
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i58,291 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i58,291 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*

Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois

TWO OWNER SUPER CLEAN 2014 BMW X6 XDRIVE35I SPORT AWD! PREMIUM PACKAGE! PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE! SPORT ACTIVITY PACKAGE! HEADS UP DISPLAY! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! TOP VIEW CAMERA! REAR VIEW CAMERA! FRONT AND REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL! HEATED LEATHER MULTI CONTOUR SEATS! COMFORT ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY AND GO! SOFT CLOSE AUTOMATIC DOORS! POWER SUNROOF! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! SATELLITE RADIO! HD RADIO! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! FOUR ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL! THREE REAR SEAT PACKAGE! REAR SIDE WINDOW SHADES! POWER LIFTGATE! RUNNING BOARDS! 20 INCH BLACK ALLOY WHEELS! ORIGINAL MSRP $72,600! NO ACCIDENTS! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C51E0H11420
Stock: 6511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $24,900Fair Deal
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i85,399 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i85,399 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*

Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana

2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i Sport! Equipped with a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, AWD, 20-inch wheels, Premium Pkg which consists of navigation, rear-view camera, front and rear parking aid, keyless entry, multi-zone climate control, rear A/C and universal garage door opener; Sport Pkg which consists of mirror memory, aluminum wheels; Premium Sound Pkg which consists of HD Radio, SiriusXM Radio and BMW premium sound; Cold Weather Pkg which consists of heated rear leather seats; sunroof, front heated leather power seats w/driver memory, Bluetooth, HID headlights, power lift-gate, power heated mirrors, aluminum running boards, dark bamboo wood trim and more! 85,399 miles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C52E0K41279
Stock: K41279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $25,850
2014 BMW X6 xDrive50iNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
XSell Motors - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C54EL592549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,000
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i53,135 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i53,135 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Criollo Brown; Bmw Individual Full Merino Leather Upholstery Marrakesh Brown Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 BMW X6? This is it. This BMW X6 xDrive35i is an incredibly versatile vehicle. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. Take home this 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. You can tell this 2014 BMW X6 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 53,135mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X6 xDrive35i. Premiering in 2009 and marketed as a "Sport Activity Coupe," the X6 is based on the X5 and deftly combines the sportiness of a coupe with the practicality of an SUV. Quick for its size and height, the X6 offers impressive cornering due to a nearly perfect 50/50 weight distribution, wide tires and BMW's Dynamic Performance Control all-wheel-drive system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG2C57E0H11048
Stock: E0H11048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $30,500
2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i60,781 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i60,781 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*

BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky

20 x 10 Fr & 20 x 11 Rr Alloy Y-Spoke Wheels, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Anthracite Headliner, Automatic High Beams, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Premium Package, Premium Sound Package, Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades, Rear-View Camera w/Top View, Retractable Headlight Washers, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side-View Camera, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Ski Bag, Sport Activity Package, Sport Package (330), Technology Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Titanium Silver Metallic 2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with STEPTRONIC 4.4L V8 32V Turbocharged Odometer is 11843 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXFG8C57EL592948
Stock: P592948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020