Close

Cadillac of Laredo - Laredo / Texas

Powell Watson Motor Group has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 BMW X6. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get 'sport,' 'utility,' and comfort. This BMW X6 xDrive50i's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Take home this 2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This 2013 BMW X6 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW X6 xDrive50i is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2013 BMW X6: Premiering in 2009 and marketed as a 'Sport Activity Coupe,' the X6 is based on the X5 and deftly combines the sportiness of a coupe with the practicality of an SUV. Quick for its size and height, the X6 offers impressive cornering due to a nearly perfect 50/50 weight distribution, wide tires and BMW's Dynamic Performance Control all-wheel-drive system. This model sets itself apart with Excellent cornering and handling, hybrid powertrain available, and powerful V8 engine

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXFG8C5XDL592246

Stock: M21000A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020