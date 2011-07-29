Used 2012 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This BMW X6 is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a one-owner SUV that has truly been well maintained. If you are looking for a great low mileage X6, you can't go wrong with this one. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. This SUV has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This BMW X6 is equipped with a 4.4L V8 4-OHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 4.4L V8 4-OHC 32V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted BMW X6. The best thing about this BMW X6 is that its features have features. This SUV has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. Given that this is a used SUV, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Greenway!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 BMW X6 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YMGZ0C50DLL29921

Stock: L29921

Certified Pre-Owned: No

