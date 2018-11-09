2019 BMW X6
What’s new
- More advanced driver safety aids are now standard
- Apple CarPlay is now standard (subscription-based)
- Part of the second X6 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Engines provide strong acceleration
- Comfortable and quiet ride
- Quality interior with comfortable front seats
- Sloping roofline cuts down cargo space
- Hard to see out the back
- Limited rear headroom
Which X6 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 BMW X6 may be called a "coupe" by its makers' marketing wizards, but it's really a five-passenger midsize SUV with the boxy bit at the back chopped off. The resulting fastback-style SUV isn't as useful as a regular midsize SUV or as genuinely sporty as a fastback-style luxury sedan (of which there are now many). Frankly, the X6's compromised nature has never made rational sense to us, going all the way back to the first-generation model introduced more than a decade ago.
And yet, not only has the X6 survived into a second generation, it has spawned a number of copycat competitors. Apparently, there are plenty of folks who are perfectly OK with its practical drawbacks. If that describes you, know that the X6 at least excels in its peculiar niche. It's well-engineered, suitably luxurious and blessed with sensational engines. There's also more standard equipment this year. BMW has made last year's Active Driving Assistant package, which included safety features such as forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring, standard for all X6s.
Of course, you're paying a pretty penny for the X6, so perhaps lots of features should be expected. You're also paying more than a comparably equipped (and more practical) BMW X5, which has been completely redesigned for 2019. The X6 soldiers on using the previous X5's bones for at least another year. That may ultimately mean more to you than the X6's inherent compromises.
2019 BMW X6 models
The 2019 BMW X6 is a five-passenger midsize SUV with a steeply raked tailgate. That earns it the name "coupe" in BMW's book. There are three main configurations, plus the high-performance X6 M that we review separately. The X6 sDrive35i has a turbocharged six-cylinder engine (300 horsepower, 300 pound-feet of torque) and rear-wheel drive. The xDrive35i has the same engine and equipment but gains all-wheel drive. The all-wheel-drive xDrive50i has a turbocharged V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft).
Standard equipment for the most basic 35i versions (BMW attaches the name xLine Design to them) includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat. For 2019, you also get blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning as standard.
Infotainment equipment includes BMW's iDrive interface (a 10.2-inch touchscreen and center console controller), integrated navigation, BMW ConnectedDrive services (including BMW Assist emergency communications) and integrated smartphone apps, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player and HD radio. Apple CarPlay is included as well, but only for a year as part of a free trial subscription that must be re-upped.
Stepping up to the xDrive50i gets you the V8 engine, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, upgraded front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, satellite radio, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.
Except for the V8 engine, all of these features are optionally available for the 35i models.
Both 35i and 50i models can be equipped with optional packages (BMW also calls these "Tiers"). The Premium Tier adds surround-view parking cameras, a head-up display, an automated parking system, enhanced USB and Bluetooth system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless smartphone charging. The Executive Tier adds LED headlights, automatic high beams, rear window shades, and soft-close automatic doors.
The Dynamic Handling package includes adaptive suspension dampers with a rear air suspension and active roll stabilization. The Driving Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality. An M Sport package gives the X6 sportier-looking bodywork and special interior trim.
Many stand-alone options are also included either in the 50i or the Tiers. However, there's also a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a space-saver spare tire, a night-vision system, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW X6 xDrive35i (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current X6 has only changed in regards to features availability. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's X6.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|6.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.5
Steering5.5
Handling6.0
Drivability7.0
Off-road7.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration9.0
Interior6.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out5.5
Roominess6.5
Visibility5.5
Quality9.0
Utility6.5
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 BMW X6.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$65,850
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5800 rpm
|sDrive35i 4dr SUV
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$63,550
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5800 rpm
|xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$78,300
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X6 safety features:
- Speed Limit Information
- Lets drivers know the speed limit by using a camera to register the posted limit and displaying that data on the instrument panel.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns drivers when there are vehicles or objects in the blind spots.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Helps prevent collisions by detecting and warning the driver about an imminent forward collision.
BMW X6 vs. the competition
BMW X6 vs. BMW X5
In prior years, the X6 has essentially been an X5 with a different tailgate design. That's not the case for 2019. The X5 is completely redesigned, while the X6 remains mechanically related to the previous-generation X5. As such, the 2019 X5 is the more advanced vehicle in terms of technology, engineering and design. Its ritzier interior is particularly noticeable.
BMW X6 vs. BMW X4
Do you like the X6's SUV fastback look but wish it didn't cost quite so much? Well, you'll get just that with the X4. It's also based on a more utilitarian BMW SUV (the X3). But unlike the X6, the X4 is up-to-date with its sibling. You'll be looking at less space in the X4, and there's no V8 model available, but there's plenty of sportiness to be found in its X4 M40i trim level.
BMW X6 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
The GLE Coupe is the X6's primary competitor. It also has the fastback-style SUV look. And much like the X6, it is based on a version of a regular midsize SUV model (the Mercedes GLE). You'll get more space in the GLE Coupe, but otherwise these two vehicles are quite comparable.
FAQ
Is the BMW X6 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW X6?
Is the BMW X6 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW X6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW X6?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW X6 is the 2019 BMW X6 sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,550.
Other versions include:
- xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $65,850
- sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,550
- xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $78,300
What are the different models of BMW X6?
More about the 2019 BMW X6
Available with two engines and two trims, the 2019 BMW X6 is a fairly straightforward build-out. It comes well equipped even in base form, but part of the experience of high-end vehicle ownership is customizing it as you like.
The base X6 sDrive35i (rear-wheel-drive) and xDrive35i (all-wheel-drive) come with most of the features you'd want. Some standout standard features include a sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, navigation, LED foglights, and a digital instrument cluster. However, the 2019 X6 also includes accident avoidance tech as standard equipment, such as forward collision and lane departure warning systems.
Buyers who want the X6 at its most expressive should consider the M Sport package, which offers more aggressive bodywork, wheels and special interior pieces. For an added luxury-car level experience, buyers can opt for the Executive package. It includes soft-close doors, a head-up display, a surround-view camera system and adaptive LED headlights.
Stand-alone options are numerous. Audiophiles can upgrade to a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and frequent night drivers can equip their X6s with a pedestrian-detecting night-vision system.
If price sensitivity factors into your purchasing decision, consider the X6's more traditional sibling, the X5. Comparably built, it's less expensive and, unlike the X6, it was completely redesigned this year. On the other hand, if you're smitten with the X6's sports-car-meets-SUV looks and want the absolute best in handling, consider the BMW X6 M with an aggressive V8 powertrain and suspension. Whichever variant you choose, let Edmunds help you build and buy the perfect 2019 BMW X6 for you.
2019 BMW X6 Overview
The 2019 BMW X6 is offered in the following submodels: X6 SUV. Available styles include xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW X6?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X6 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X6.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW X6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 X6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
