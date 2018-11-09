More about the 2019 BMW X6

Available with two engines and two trims, the 2019 BMW X6 is a fairly straightforward build-out. It comes well equipped even in base form, but part of the experience of high-end vehicle ownership is customizing it as you like. The base X6 sDrive35i (rear-wheel-drive) and xDrive35i (all-wheel-drive) come with most of the features you'd want. Some standout standard features include a sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, navigation, LED foglights, and a digital instrument cluster. However, the 2019 X6 also includes accident avoidance tech as standard equipment, such as forward collision and lane departure warning systems. Buyers who want the X6 at its most expressive should consider the M Sport package, which offers more aggressive bodywork, wheels and special interior pieces. For an added luxury-car level experience, buyers can opt for the Executive package. It includes soft-close doors, a head-up display, a surround-view camera system and adaptive LED headlights. Stand-alone options are numerous. Audiophiles can upgrade to a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and frequent night drivers can equip their X6s with a pedestrian-detecting night-vision system. If price sensitivity factors into your purchasing decision, consider the X6's more traditional sibling, the X5. Comparably built, it's less expensive and, unlike the X6, it was completely redesigned this year. On the other hand, if you're smitten with the X6's sports-car-meets-SUV looks and want the absolute best in handling, consider the BMW X6 M with an aggressive V8 powertrain and suspension. Whichever variant you choose, let Edmunds help you build and buy the perfect 2019 BMW X6 for you.

2019 BMW X6 Overview

The 2019 BMW X6 is offered in the following submodels: X6 SUV. Available styles include xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW X6 ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X6 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X6.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW X6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 X6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW X6 ?

Which 2019 BMW X6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 BMW X6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW X6.

Can't find a new 2019 BMW X6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW X6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,059 .

Find a new BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,447 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW X6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

