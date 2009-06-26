Used 2009 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me

As owner of a car dealership I have the advantage of driving everything available in South Africa. So we owned a Q7 and a Range Rover Sport amongst others. We own a 2008 X6 3.5i sport and loved the driving comfort, handling and general driving pleasure so much that I just bought myself a X6 5.0i sport. For me, being a lover of sport cars, this is the real deal. It's like owning a sports car on steroids. We agree out of all cars we enjoy these two cars the most! So, wife drives one and I drive one, because not much else appeals so much. So, no matter what people say about the looks, fuel consumption and so on, go drive the thing and you will be hooked too. Happy driving!

Read more