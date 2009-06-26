Used 2009 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me
365 listings
$11,991
- 82,007 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
- 96,616 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,995
- 58,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
- 75,576 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990
- 98,341 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
- 71,000 miles
$18,995
- 46,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,998
- 91,495 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,897
- 122,027 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,000
- 112,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,854
- 91,835 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,929
- 77,276 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,499
- 126,518 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,997$905 Below Market
- 86,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,981
- 84,650 miles
$21,949$216 Below Market
- 56,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,998
- 56,962 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
CARDEALER,06/26/2009
As owner of a car dealership I have the advantage of driving everything available in South Africa. So we owned a Q7 and a Range Rover Sport amongst others. We own a 2008 X6 3.5i sport and loved the driving comfort, handling and general driving pleasure so much that I just bought myself a X6 5.0i sport. For me, being a lover of sport cars, this is the real deal. It's like owning a sports car on steroids. We agree out of all cars we enjoy these two cars the most! So, wife drives one and I drive one, because not much else appeals so much. So, no matter what people say about the looks, fuel consumption and so on, go drive the thing and you will be hooked too. Happy driving!
