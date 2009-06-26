Used 2009 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me

365 listings
X6 Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    Not Provided

    $11,991

  • 2010 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Silver
    used

    2010 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    82,007 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

  • 2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i in White
    used

    2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    96,616 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

  • 2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    58,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,995

  • 2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Dark Red
    used

    2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    75,576 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,990

  • 2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    98,341 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

  • 2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i in White
    used

    2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    71,000 miles

    $18,995

  • 2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    46,191 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,998

  • 2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Dark Red
    used

    2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    91,495 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,897

  • 2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    122,027 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,000

  • 2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    112,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,854

  • 2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    91,835 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,929

  • 2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    77,276 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,499

  • 2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    126,518 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,997

    $905 Below Market
  • 2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    86,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,981

  • 2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    84,650 miles
    Fair Deal

    $21,949

    $216 Below Market
  • 2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i

    56,228 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,998

  • 2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW X6 xDrive50i

    56,962 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,990

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X6

Overall Consumer Rating
4.517 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
X6 3.5i and 5.0i Sport
CARDEALER,06/26/2009
As owner of a car dealership I have the advantage of driving everything available in South Africa. So we owned a Q7 and a Range Rover Sport amongst others. We own a 2008 X6 3.5i sport and loved the driving comfort, handling and general driving pleasure so much that I just bought myself a X6 5.0i sport. For me, being a lover of sport cars, this is the real deal. It's like owning a sports car on steroids. We agree out of all cars we enjoy these two cars the most! So, wife drives one and I drive one, because not much else appeals so much. So, no matter what people say about the looks, fuel consumption and so on, go drive the thing and you will be hooked too. Happy driving!
