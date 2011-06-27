Vehicle overview

Just because something's different doesn't necessarily make it better. Or does it? When BMW introduced the X6 last year, that question, along with, "Do we really need something like this?" sprang forth. With BMW covering the small and midsize crossover SUV market with the X3 and X5, the X6 finds itself in a niche within a niche.

BMW calls its midsize X6 a "Sports Activity Coupe" (even though it has four doors), presumably because of the X6's sporty and graceful profile. There's no doubt that the X6 is a head turner, but these good looks come at a price -- literally and figuratively. The unique sloping rear roofline includes the unfortunate side effect of reducing cargo space, rear headroom and visibility. Then there's the price tag. Despite sharing most of its underpinnings with the more conventionally styled X5, the X6 is priced more than $9,000 higher.

What you get for that premium, however, is a surprising amount of performance. The results from our testing of the 300-horsepower xDrive35i model are closer to those of a sport sedan than an SUV. And what is even more shocking is that the X6 weighs almost 5,000 pounds. Its ability to quickly accelerate, corner and slow down defies logic, and to BMW's credit, the X6 also provides a comfortable and quiet front-seat ride. For those who hunger for even more performance than that from the standard twin-turbo inline-6, there is the xDrive50i that boasts an over-the-top twin-turbo V8 producing 400 hp.

Stellar performance aside, it's difficult to get over the perception that you're paying more for less with the 2009 BMW X6. Taking into account that it can only seat four, when other luxury SUVs accommodate five (or more, with third-row seating), the appeal of this visual and visceral stunner begins to wane. The closest competitor, the Infiniti FX50, mimics the performance-over-utility concept of the X6, but with a different approach to styling that some may find unappealing. With similarly priced sporty SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne and Land Rover Range Rover Sport on hand, you're going to have to really love the X6's style for its sacrifice of functionality and versatility to make sense.