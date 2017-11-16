2018 BMW X6 Review
Pros & Cons
- Engines provide strong acceleration
- Comfortable and quiet ride
- Quality interior with comfortable front seats
- Sloping roofline cuts down cargo space
- Hard to see out the back
- Limited rear headroom
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which X6 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
When the X6 launched for 2008, it was met with skepticism from automotive critics. Its coupelike roofline didn't allow the prodigious amount of cargo space people expected from three-row monster-sized SUVs. Nor did it really drive like a sleek, low-slung sports sedan. There were probably a few who predicted an untimely demise. Yet here we are a decade later and the 2018 BMW X6 is still around.
Undoubtedly, there's a small but willing group of buyers who want a luxury sedan but with a higher seating position and ground clearance. The X6's sporty look has been part of the appeal as well, and it's backed up by two powerful turbocharged engine options.
If you know you won't be transporting five passengers or hauling an armoire, the X6 could be a fun choice for a SUV. But expect to pay a price for its exclusive looks and capability. It's more expensive than its similarly equipped but more conventional sibling, the X5 SUV. And for that "savings" with the X5, you get more interior volume, towing capability and better visibility.
2018 BMW X6 models
The 2018 BMW X6 is a fastback SUV in three main configurations. The X6 sDrive35i has a turbocharged six-cylinder engine (300 horsepower, 300 pound-feet of torque) and rear-wheel drive. The xDrive35i has the same engine but with all-wheel drive. At the top of the range is the all-wheel-drive xDrive50i and its turbocharged V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft). Standard equipment is similar on each, and a variety of option packages are available to further deck out the X6.
Standard equipment (BMW calls this the xLine Design) includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat.
The X6 also comes with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, navigation, BMW ConnectedDrive services (including BMW Assist emergency communications) and integrated smartphone apps, and a nine-speaker sound system.
Stepping up to the xDrive50i gets you the V8 engine, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, upgraded front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, a surround-view camera system, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking.
Except for the V8 engine, all of these features are optionally available for the 35i models.
Both trims can be equipped with an Executive package that comes with soft-close doors, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a head-up display. An available Dynamic Handling package includes adaptive suspension dampers with a rear air suspension and active roll stabilization. There's also an M Sport package that gives the X6 sportier-looking body work and special interior trim.
Finally, Apple CarPlay integration, a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system and a night-vision system are just some of the stand-alone options available.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW X6.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the X6 models:
- Speed Limit Information
- Lets drivers know the speed limit by using a camera to register the posted limit and displaying that data on the instrument panel.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns drivers when there are vehicles or objects in the vehicle's blind spots.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Helps prevent collisions by detecting and warning the driver about an imminent forward collision.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the X6
Related Used 2018 BMW X6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3