Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
2018 BMW X6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Engines provide strong acceleration
  • Comfortable and quiet ride
  • Quality interior with comfortable front seats
  • Sloping roofline cuts down cargo space
  • Hard to see out the back
  • Limited rear headroom
Which X6 does Edmunds recommend?

We'd maximize the sporting aspect with a bit of financial restraint, and opt for the X6 sDrive35i M Sport Design, equipped with Executive Tier and M adaptive suspension. The 3.0-liter turbocharged engine drives just the rear wheels to minimize weight, while the performance tires and adaptive suspension maximize dynamics.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

When the X6 launched for 2008, it was met with skepticism from automotive critics. Its coupelike roofline didn't allow the prodigious amount of cargo space people expected from three-row monster-sized SUVs. Nor did it really drive like a sleek, low-slung sports sedan. There were probably a few who predicted an untimely demise. Yet here we are a decade later and the 2018 BMW X6 is still around.

Undoubtedly, there's a small but willing group of buyers who want a luxury sedan but with a higher seating position and ground clearance. The X6's sporty look has been part of the appeal as well, and it's backed up by two powerful turbocharged engine options.

If you know you won't be transporting five passengers or hauling an armoire, the X6 could be a fun choice for a SUV. But expect to pay a price for its exclusive looks and capability. It's more expensive than its similarly equipped but more conventional sibling, the X5 SUV. And for that "savings" with the X5, you get more interior volume, towing capability and better visibility.

2018 BMW X6 models

The 2018 BMW X6 is a fastback SUV in three main configurations. The X6 sDrive35i has a turbocharged six-cylinder engine (300 horsepower, 300 pound-feet of torque) and rear-wheel drive. The xDrive35i has the same engine but with all-wheel drive. At the top of the range is the all-wheel-drive xDrive50i and its turbocharged V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft). Standard equipment is similar on each, and a variety of option packages are available to further deck out the X6.

Standard equipment (BMW calls this the xLine Design) includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat.

The X6 also comes with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, navigation, BMW ConnectedDrive services (including BMW Assist emergency communications) and integrated smartphone apps, and a nine-speaker sound system.

Stepping up to the xDrive50i gets you the V8 engine, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, upgraded front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, a surround-view camera system, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking.

Except for the V8 engine, all of these features are optionally available for the 35i models.

Both trims can be equipped with an Executive package that comes with soft-close doors, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a head-up display. An available Dynamic Handling package includes adaptive suspension dampers with a rear air suspension and active roll stabilization. There's also an M Sport package that gives the X6 sportier-looking body work and special interior trim.

Finally, Apple CarPlay integration, a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system and a night-vision system are just some of the stand-alone options available.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.0
Engine and transmission performance are big positives for the X6. It's pretty quick for the class, and the engine and transmission are smooth operators. Unfortunately, the steering communicates little back to the driver.

Acceleration

8.0
Smooth shifting and a strong-performing engine are what you get with the xDrive35i. In our testing, it accelerated from from 0 to 60 mph in a quick 5.8 seconds.

Braking

8.5
The brakes felt good around town, with linear action requiring minimal force to engage. They're plenty capable of stopping this hefty SUV. In our simulated-panic stop, the X6 needed just 108 feet from 60 mph, but there was some minor pedal fade after repeated stops.

Steering

5.5
The X6 goes where you point it, yes, but there's minimal communication to the steering wheel of what the front tires are up to. The effort is too light in Comfort mode, better in Sport. It can feel numb just off-center.

Handling

6.0
The X6 feels tall, though stiff and capable. Its height limits some connection between driver and road. Body roll is acceptable. Lots of grip from the summer-rated tires. Sport suspension mode tightens things up considerably.

Drivability

7.0
The automatic engine stop-start requires a change in driving style to perfect smooth acceleration from a stoplight. With this feature disengaged, though, the X6 is easy to drive.

Off-road

7.0
All-wheel drive and 8.3 inches of ground clearance give the BMW some off-road capability. It can handle gravel and fire roads but isn't designed to venture much deeper off the path than that.

Comfort

8.5
This is an area where the X6 does it right. Ride quality is good for a performance SUV. The adjustable suspension absorbs imperfections of varying size with ease. Exterior noise stays there, keeping the cabin quiet. Seat comfort is excellent up front and acceptable in the rear.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats are firm yet supportive and quite comfy for the long haul. Thigh support could be better. The rear seats are flat and a bit vertical, though they are acceptably comfortable. The armrests are reasonably soft for all seating positions.

Ride comfort

8.0
The X6 does an excellent job soaking up bumps, be they large or small, especially when the suspension is in the Comfort setting. The ride is noticeably firmer and less forgiving in Sport mode.

Noise & vibration

9.0
Interior noise is held to a minimum almost regardless of surface. One exception is the exhaust bark on full-throttle upshifts, but we rather enjoy that. It's just enough to remind you of the turbocharged six-cylinder under the hood.

Interior

8.0
Interior space suffers because of the X6's stylized exterior. The sloping roof limits headroom and rear seat access. Rearward blind spots are also prominent. Cargo and storage are merely average, and the rear seatbacks do not fold completely flat.

Ease of use

9.0
The centrally located iDrive controller resides at the driver's fingertips. The climate control layout is functional but has too many buttons.

Getting in/getting out

5.5
Front seat access benefits from the X6's height and a wide-opening door. Rear seat entry is an exercise in flexibility. The door does not open far enough, the opening is too sloped at the roof, and the wheel hump is a hip bruiser.

Roominess

8.5
Most drivers up to 6 feet tall will find plenty of headroom up front. Elbows and knees will be similarly comfy. The back seat offers suitable legroom for adults, but the roof design limits headroom for taller passengers.

Visibility

8.0
Forward views benefit from lots of glass and the tall ride height. Over-the-shoulder views are limited significantly by thick rear pillars, and the rear window is small.

Quality

9.5
Excellent build quality inside and out. Interior surfaces are soft-touch where they ought to be. Leather is of high quality. No squeaks or rattles.

Utility

7.5
The rear hatch opening is low. The smallish cargo area is aided by underfloor storage. The rear bench seat folds 40/20/40 but not fully flat. The door pockets are usefully large, but the door bottle holders are angled dramatically.

Technology

Thanks to constant refinement, the X6's iDrive and standard navigation systems are easy to manipulate. Multiple inputs allow for flexible pairing and connections for music and phone use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW X6.

Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Vehicle!
Dboooo,07/20/2018
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Now I know that the X6 is more or less hated in the car reviewing community, and I can see why. But after having one for a while, I can tell you that it has grown on me immensely. If you are deciding between this and the GLE Coupe, this is the much better option.
Love my X6
Lyn381,06/07/2018
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought a 2018 CPO. Traded 2015 X5. This car is fun if you don't need to haul people or things. Acceleration is great, I love leaving drivers at the light. Sport drive turns the odometer area red. This car can go. I get a lot of stares and compliments. Best vehicle I have ever owned!!
BMW X-5 2018 XDrive 50- a wolf inside a sheep!
DR FREDRICKSON,12/29/2017
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
My first X-5 was a 2007 6 cylinder loaded version that I enjoyed driving for 5 years. Then I bought an M-3 and had fun with that vehicle for barely 2 years before selling it and choosing a different SUV that I drove for 4 years and then sold. Then in 11/17, I looked for another X-5 and the dealer brought out a white pearl 2018 X-5 that was loaded and when I drove it...it was slipping on those comfortable shoes/slippers...it felt better than I remembered as to ride, quietness in the cabin, controls layout, etc. Personally I have never had a problem w/BMW's control dial. Now you just speak and it does what you ask! The X-5 w/xdrive and the 465bhp twin turbo V-8 provide all the oomph you want from a dead stop.The vehicle is glued to the road. Cornering is nearly like being in a high end sports car- as you can feel the the suspension (select Sport instead of Normal/Soft) taking the cornering in stride and adjusting accordingly. With the Xdrive you do not 'burn rubber'- you take off! Dodge Ram trucks w/the hemi v-8, Ford Raptor's are in your rearview mirror quickly . Most other SUV's with the exceptions being the BMW M class and MB AMG class. The 2018 X-5 is not a racing or track SUV but it certainly sends you off and down the road quicker than you anticipated! The rear tires are a sight to behold! Large, fat, slick type tires that provide a little extra grip at acceleration though with all wheel drive-all the various wheels are engaged as needed. The front of the X-5 is 76" wide, the rear of the X-5 w/the twin turbo V-8 is 86" wide! Those huge fat tires on the back end would provide one heck of a launch if you chose to do that as it does have launch control in the Sport ++ setting. I will not even think of trying that until I have 1,000 fairly pampered miles on it-the owner's manual says '200 miles and after you can do launch control' but that is not for me. Very impressive and greatly improved from my 2007. All the various adjustments that come w/the M option include the 20 way adjustable seats so you can have the bolsters on the sides hug you and you feel firmly planted in your seat. And the looks of that metallic pearl white, the rumble of the factory exhaust, those beautiful rear tires-causes fellow drivers to really eyeball your vehicle. Sweet ride, excellent performance, outstanding sound system that I can hook my iPod up to; BMW made a superb SUV in the 2018 X-5 w/Xdrive to the point where you want to go the long way or find a reason to head to anywhere as on the highway it is so quiet...no wind noise at 100mph and it just wants to cruise at 80+ mph! No third row seat (yea!!) unless you order it. Have fun driving responsibly and enjoy the panoramic roof! ******As of 1/3/20 the X-5 is still in my garage and my opinion has not diminished of the vehicle in any way. If anything, it has improved from the last review. The BMW X-5 is not just a daily 'fun' driver (when you want to 'drive'), it has also hauled quite a few loads of classic pick-up truck goods that we were able to fit in the back-with the seats folded down and a few items poking through to the console- and make it safely from the hardware store back home. The countless runs to various grocery stores where it seemed there were endless plastic bags; the big box stores where the entire back is chuck full of purchases...the X-5 has exceeded expectations on all consumer fronts. Utility, performance, comfort, fit and finish, sound system, nav & a plethora of info provided from mpg to tire pressure to engine and vehicle status, details on the song choices, satellite radio, iPod music listening, and many more all at the drivers touch. The 20 way adjustable driver's seat has made some long drives a pleasure. Areas of continued appreciation are the gorgeous panoramic roof, the sound system, the remote control hatch and easy open tail gate make big loads much less daunting, the smoothness of that large V-8 upon ignition, the quiet, seamless, 8-speed automatic transmission that is never felt...have all made owning this X-5 a genuine pleasure. Perhaps another update a few years hence!
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 BMW X6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW X6 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the X6 models:

Speed Limit Information
Lets drivers know the speed limit by using a camera to register the posted limit and displaying that data on the instrument panel.
Active Blind-Spot Detection
Warns drivers when there are vehicles or objects in the vehicle's blind spots.
Active Driving Assistant
Helps prevent collisions by detecting and warning the driver about an imminent forward collision.

More about the 2018 BMW X6

Used 2018 BMW X6 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW X6 is offered in the following submodels: X6 SUV. Available styles include xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW X6?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW X6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i is priced between $45,000 and$51,999 with odometer readings between 17042 and28523 miles.

