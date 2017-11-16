My first X-5 was a 2007 6 cylinder loaded version that I enjoyed driving for 5 years. Then I bought an M-3 and had fun with that vehicle for barely 2 years before selling it and choosing a different SUV that I drove for 4 years and then sold. Then in 11/17, I looked for another X-5 and the dealer brought out a white pearl 2018 X-5 that was loaded and when I drove it...it was slipping on those comfortable shoes/slippers...it felt better than I remembered as to ride, quietness in the cabin, controls layout, etc. Personally I have never had a problem w/BMW's control dial. Now you just speak and it does what you ask! The X-5 w/xdrive and the 465bhp twin turbo V-8 provide all the oomph you want from a dead stop.The vehicle is glued to the road. Cornering is nearly like being in a high end sports car- as you can feel the the suspension (select Sport instead of Normal/Soft) taking the cornering in stride and adjusting accordingly. With the Xdrive you do not 'burn rubber'- you take off! Dodge Ram trucks w/the hemi v-8, Ford Raptor's are in your rearview mirror quickly . Most other SUV's with the exceptions being the BMW M class and MB AMG class. The 2018 X-5 is not a racing or track SUV but it certainly sends you off and down the road quicker than you anticipated! The rear tires are a sight to behold! Large, fat, slick type tires that provide a little extra grip at acceleration though with all wheel drive-all the various wheels are engaged as needed. The front of the X-5 is 76" wide, the rear of the X-5 w/the twin turbo V-8 is 86" wide! Those huge fat tires on the back end would provide one heck of a launch if you chose to do that as it does have launch control in the Sport ++ setting. I will not even think of trying that until I have 1,000 fairly pampered miles on it-the owner's manual says '200 miles and after you can do launch control' but that is not for me. Very impressive and greatly improved from my 2007. All the various adjustments that come w/the M option include the 20 way adjustable seats so you can have the bolsters on the sides hug you and you feel firmly planted in your seat. And the looks of that metallic pearl white, the rumble of the factory exhaust, those beautiful rear tires-causes fellow drivers to really eyeball your vehicle. Sweet ride, excellent performance, outstanding sound system that I can hook my iPod up to; BMW made a superb SUV in the 2018 X-5 w/Xdrive to the point where you want to go the long way or find a reason to head to anywhere as on the highway it is so quiet...no wind noise at 100mph and it just wants to cruise at 80+ mph! No third row seat (yea!!) unless you order it. Have fun driving responsibly and enjoy the panoramic roof! ******As of 1/3/20 the X-5 is still in my garage and my opinion has not diminished of the vehicle in any way. If anything, it has improved from the last review. The BMW X-5 is not just a daily 'fun' driver (when you want to 'drive'), it has also hauled quite a few loads of classic pick-up truck goods that we were able to fit in the back-with the seats folded down and a few items poking through to the console- and make it safely from the hardware store back home. The countless runs to various grocery stores where it seemed there were endless plastic bags; the big box stores where the entire back is chuck full of purchases...the X-5 has exceeded expectations on all consumer fronts. Utility, performance, comfort, fit and finish, sound system, nav & a plethora of info provided from mpg to tire pressure to engine and vehicle status, details on the song choices, satellite radio, iPod music listening, and many more all at the drivers touch. The 20 way adjustable driver's seat has made some long drives a pleasure. Areas of continued appreciation are the gorgeous panoramic roof, the sound system, the remote control hatch and easy open tail gate make big loads much less daunting, the smoothness of that large V-8 upon ignition, the quiet, seamless, 8-speed automatic transmission that is never felt...have all made owning this X-5 a genuine pleasure. Perhaps another update a few years hence!

