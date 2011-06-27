Vehicle overview

We can only assume that you're reading this because something about the 2013 BMW X6 appeals to you on an emotional level. Maybe it's the unique styling. Perhaps it's the idea of a sporty-handling SUV. Or maybe you're just looking to one-up the neighbors and their X5. Whatever the reason may be, there's really no point in trying to refute such emotional connections.

Yet in the spirit of Mr. Spock, let's toss out emotion for a moment and focus on the X6 from a logical level. BMW labels it a "Sport Activity Coupe" despite the X6 having four doors, an approximate 5,000-pound curb weight, an elevated ride height, all-wheel drive and a cargo area accessed through a large hatchback opening. That doesn't sound very coupelike to us, and with its dramatically sloping rear end, diminished trunk space and standard two-person backseat, the X6 isn't much of an SUV either.

If that sounds like a worst of both worlds scenario, we agree, although the Acura ZDX is proof that there are deeper degrees of "worst." Now, there is no denying that the X6 handles remarkably well for such a large, heavy vehicle. It also moves with authority thanks to its turbocharged six- and eight-cylinder engines. And there are certainly no complaints to be made about its well-crafted and well-equipped cabin.

However, all of that also applies to the more practical BMW X5 as well, and quite simply, there's no logical reason why someone would purchase an X6 instead. The Porsche Cayenne, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 and Range Rover Sport are hardly what we'd consider "practical purchases," but these sport-tuned SUVs certainly offer more practicality than the X6. If style and performance are greater priorities, the Audi A7, Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz CLS definitely deliver something different from the norm while being far more coupelike than the X6.

So, there's the logician's case against the 2013 BMW X6. If that doesn't dissuade you, then we'll simply add that it looks pretty cool in red.