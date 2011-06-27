Vehicle overview

Coupelike styling for crossover SUVs is an increasingly popular trend. Case in point: the 2011 BMW X6. It has four doors, an elevated ride height and all-wheel drive. It even has an X in its name. But it also has a dramatically sloping rear end and only two rear seats. It's also 3 inches shorter in height and handles a bit better than the BMW X5 upon which it is based. While automakers are keen on this fashionable cross-breeding, we're not particularly thrilled with the result.

True, there are some high points. Packing turbocharged six- and eight-cylinder engines connected to a new-for-2011 eight-speed automatic transmission, the X6 is remarkably quick for its size and weight. BMW estimates that even the six-cylinder will go from zero to 60 mph in a rapid 6.3 seconds. For 2011, that six-cylinder is all-new even though its power ratings are unchanged. Instead, its fuel economy has been improved thanks to a new turbocharger design and other improvements.

The X6 is relatively fast around corners, too, with controlled body motions and highly communicative steering (that most will nevertheless find is too heavy at low speeds). Still, there's just no escaping how big and heavy the X6 is, and you'll never confuse it with an actual sport coupe or sedan. It drives like a really sporty SUV -- just one without much practicality or space.

If it seems like we think the X6 is vehicular nonsense, you'd be right. There's just no logical reason someone should purchase one instead of any number of more focused luxury vehicles. The 2011 BMW X5 doesn't have the funky styling, but it offers virtually the same dynamic traits with a full backseat and a sizable cargo area. The 2011 Porsche Cayenne is another sport-tuned SUV with actual practicality. Should you be interested in a real sport coupe or sedan, a 2011 BMW 3 Series, 5 Series and M3 are worthy in-brand choices. Even the odd 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo makes more practical sense.

Yet we have a sneaking suspicion that practicality won't matter to someone who purchases the 2011 BMW X6. What will matter is that it looks the way it does and that it's a BMW. The former is a matter of taste, and the latter speaks to the brand's enduring quality, engineering excellence and desirability. So in that way, maybe the X6 makes some semblance of sense after all.