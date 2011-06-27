  1. Home
2011 BMW X6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient base engine, wickedly fast V8, capable handling, comfortable front seats, solid construction.
  • Two-person backseat with limited headroom and no adjustments, small cargo area, hefty price, heftier weight, poor rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Marketed as a cross between an SUV and a coupe, the 2011 BMW X6 unfortunately represents a rather poor blend of both.

Vehicle overview

Coupelike styling for crossover SUVs is an increasingly popular trend. Case in point: the 2011 BMW X6. It has four doors, an elevated ride height and all-wheel drive. It even has an X in its name. But it also has a dramatically sloping rear end and only two rear seats. It's also 3 inches shorter in height and handles a bit better than the BMW X5 upon which it is based. While automakers are keen on this fashionable cross-breeding, we're not particularly thrilled with the result.

True, there are some high points. Packing turbocharged six- and eight-cylinder engines connected to a new-for-2011 eight-speed automatic transmission, the X6 is remarkably quick for its size and weight. BMW estimates that even the six-cylinder will go from zero to 60 mph in a rapid 6.3 seconds. For 2011, that six-cylinder is all-new even though its power ratings are unchanged. Instead, its fuel economy has been improved thanks to a new turbocharger design and other improvements.

The X6 is relatively fast around corners, too, with controlled body motions and highly communicative steering (that most will nevertheless find is too heavy at low speeds). Still, there's just no escaping how big and heavy the X6 is, and you'll never confuse it with an actual sport coupe or sedan. It drives like a really sporty SUV -- just one without much practicality or space.

If it seems like we think the X6 is vehicular nonsense, you'd be right. There's just no logical reason someone should purchase one instead of any number of more focused luxury vehicles. The 2011 BMW X5 doesn't have the funky styling, but it offers virtually the same dynamic traits with a full backseat and a sizable cargo area. The 2011 Porsche Cayenne is another sport-tuned SUV with actual practicality. Should you be interested in a real sport coupe or sedan, a 2011 BMW 3 Series, 5 Series and M3 are worthy in-brand choices. Even the odd 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo makes more practical sense.

Yet we have a sneaking suspicion that practicality won't matter to someone who purchases the 2011 BMW X6. What will matter is that it looks the way it does and that it's a BMW. The former is a matter of taste, and the latter speaks to the brand's enduring quality, engineering excellence and desirability. So in that way, maybe the X6 makes some semblance of sense after all.

2011 BMW X6 models

The 2011 BMW X6 is a four-seat SUV available in two trim styles that correspond to engine: xDrive35i and xDrive50i. The term xDrive refers to its standard all-wheel-drive system. There are two other versions of the X6, the ActiveHybrid X6 and X6 M, which are covered in separate model reviews.

Standard equipment on the X6 xDrive35i includes 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a power tailgate, a sunroof, automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, cruise control, 10-way power front seats, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the iDrive electronics interface and a 10-speaker sound system with CD player, auxiliary audio jack and HD radio. Aside from its twin-turbo V8, the xDrive50i adds 14-way "multicontour" front seats, BMW Assist emergency telematics, Bluetooth and a navigation system with voice controls and real-time traffic. These extra items are available as options on the 35i.

The optional Premium Sound package adds a 16-speaker surround-sound system with an iPod/USB adapter and a six-CD/DVD changer. The Cold Weather package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and retractable headlight washers. The Active Ventilated Seat package adds automatically adjusting driver seat bolsters, ventilated seats and perforated leather upholstery. The Rear Climate package adds four-zone climate control, tinted glass and manual rear side window shades. The Sport package adds a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels, the Active Drive enhanced suspension and darker interior and exterior trim. The version of this package known as Sport Activity deletes Active Drive.

Several of the above items are available as stand-alone options, as are active steering, automatic high beams, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, soft-close automatic doors, running boards, a sideview camera, a head-up display, heated rear seats, extended leather upholstery and a rear-seat entertainment system. The xDrive50i can be further equipped with a multiview parking camera and sport seats.

2011 Highlights

The X6 xDrive35i's engine specs may look unchanged for 2011, but look closer and you'll see that it has an entirely new turbocharged inline-6 that delivers the same power, but with better fuel economy. Both the 35i and unchanged 50i get a new eight-speed automatic transmission and a brake regeneration system, which relieves the alternator of fuel-sapping battery recharging.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 BMW X6 xDrive35i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. As with the xDrive50i, an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. BMW estimates that the X6 35i will go from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates had not been published at this writing; however, the related X5 xDrive35i achieves an estimated 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined -- impressive given its power.

The 2011 BMW X6 xDrive50i gets a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that cranks out 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. Its estimated 0-60 time is 5.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2011 BMW X6 include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, hill descent control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also included is BMW's advanced Dynamic Performance Control (DPC) that greatly enhances directional stability and traction by redirecting power to individual wheels. BMW Assist emergency telematics are optional. In Edmunds brake testing, an X6 xDrive35i came to a stop from 60 mph in a very short 111 feet.

Driving

The 2011 BMW X6 delivers an astonishing amount of performance considering its size and weight. Cornering prowess is impressive thanks to a nearly perfect 50/50 weight distribution, wide, sticky tires and the Dynamic Performance Control all-wheel-drive system. The steering is another standout when going fast, but at slower speeds, it can be a tad too heavy.

Acceleration is brisk with either of the available engines -- the 35i is definitely more than enough. Braking power is remarkably strong and fade-free, especially considering this big Bimmer's heft. Despite the X6's athletic performance, ride comfort does not suffer. In everyday driving, the cabin keeps road and wind noise to a minimum, while the suspension soaks up road imperfections with ease.

Interior

From the front seats, the BMW X6 is nearly identical to the X5 upon which it is based, though sportier seats and cushioned center console sides (to help protect knees during aggressive cornering) are unique to the X6. In BMW fashion, materials are top-notch and the whole thing is put together beautifully.

The big changes happen behind the front seats, mostly due to the sloping roof line that reduces rear headroom by about 2 inches. The rear seat is also only capable of accommodating two passengers, since the large rear center console is not removable. The rear seats are reasonably comfortable, but they lack any sort of adjustment. The dramatic roof line also cuts into the cargo area. Cargo capacity is sufficient for occasional hauling, with a decent 25 cubic feet with the seats up, but with the rear seats stowed, the X6 holds only 60 cubic feet (compared to the X5's 75 cubes). That's less capacity than what you'll get out of a Hyundai Tucson.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 BMW X6.

5(56%)
4(0%)
3(22%)
2(11%)
1(11%)
3.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My snow car is a fun car
guitar39,05/11/2011
I've had MGs, TR-3, Barracudas, BMW m-coupe, Tesla Roadster Sport -- and none are more fun than the BMW X-6. It rides absolutely flat and smooth (the computer reads and regulates the shocks in microseconds), torque-vectoring kicks the rear end around coming out of a corner, and the performance is exciting. It also gets me home up 2000 feet in five miles, around 42 turns, in 4 inches of snow. It will outdrive any SUV including Porsche. When I ran it in an autocross (nobody autocrosses SUVs) I won my class and came in 26th overall -- on snow tires. Don't believe any of the junk you read about this car. It's brilliant.
You better get the extended warranty
london,04/16/2016
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Before you buy a X5 - X6 drive model, you better check out the extended warranty. My 2011 BMW X6 with only 55K miles is currently at the dealership to have the drive shaft / transfer case repaired . If not for my extended warranty on the car, I would be out $5,000 to $7,000. I got lucky this time, but with less than a year left on the extended warranty, I'm now serioulsy thinking about trading my car in. This most likely will be first and last BMW, love the car, but hate the cost of repairs cost. Last year, I spent $1700 to have the front and rear brake pads replace.
It makes sense continued...
goonvii,02/06/2011
The X6 is a sports car for car enthusiasts who want to drive the car 12 months per year, including snowy months, who need extra room for luggage. Really, fold down those two back seats and you have a two seater with LOADS of space. You have that high seating and massive weight so your wife, bless her soul, isn't going to pee in her pants every time you pass a truck. The car is fast, luxurious and for my needs, eminently practical. The only con is fuel economy. Dave
Absolutely amazing
killalude,01/21/2011
Before I bought this monster, I did my research for almost 2months. I was at a point to purchase a Porsche Cayenne S but it paid to wait. I am totally amazed by the way it rides and what a comfort it offers over Cayenne. Absolutely there is no comparison between Porsche Cayenne and BMW X6 50i. I have looked into almost all high end car manufactures before I finalize this vehicle. I drove Porsche Cayenne, Acura ZDX, Audi Q7, Mercedes ML, Lexus RX400, and Range Rover HSE Supercharge. This BMW X6 is a truly an ultimate driving machine.
See all 18 reviews of the 2011 BMW X6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2011 BMW X6 features & specs

