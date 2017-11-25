Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
Pros & Cons
- Both the six-and eight-cylinder engines are powerful and refined
- Front and rear seats are spacious and comfortable
- Interior is well-built with top-notch materials
- Dual-mode liftgate improves cargo-carrying flexibility
- Less cargo space than the typical luxury crossover SUV
- Not as maneuverable as the typical luxury sedan
- More expensive than comparable sedans or SUVs
Which 5 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo models
The 550i xDrive receives a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque.
All 5 Series GT models come with standard features that are typically found in midsize luxury sedans and SUVs, along with items including a power tailgate that can open either as a trunk or a hatch, adaptive xenon headlights, leather upholstery and a navigation system. The 550i xDrive is further enhanced with keyless ignition and entry, 14-way multicontour front seats, a rearview camera and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. You can also get these extra features as options on the 535i.
Other notable bundled options include the Cold Weather package (a heated steering wheel and seats) and the Luxury Seating package (ventilated multicontour front seats). We recommend getting the Driver Assistance Plus package to get the useful surround-view camera system, head-up display, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed mitigation. Notable standalone options include LED headlights, an adaptive suspension, Integral Active Steering (four-wheel steering), night vision, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Handling
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series Gran Turismo
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- infotainment system
- comfort
- handling & steering
- dashboard
- sound system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- driving experience
- seats
- value
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
If you want a large, luxury station wagon without the look of a wagon, this is the car. Much easier to get in and out of than an SUV. Drives much more like a sedan, yet has lots of storage when the back seats are folded down. Speaking of back seats, these are more comfortable than the back seats of the 7 series sedan, unless you spend the extra $5k to get the luxury back seat package on the 7 series. This is built on the previous generation 7 series frame (ie comfortable) with all the latest technology upgrades. It is the perfect car for long distance traveling for up to five adults. Having driven the car for 8 months, I am particularly pleased with the relative lack of turbo lag. Much smoother than my 2011 model. I am also impressed with the six cylinder engine. I thought I would need the v8 for such a large car, but the six is perfectly adequate. Once I got used to it, the adaptive cruise control is a gem. It makes long distance highway driving much more pleasant. I have owned the car for almost two years now and am still happy with it. Great alternative to the SUV with almost as much storage space in the back. More than two years later, the car is still a gem. The only problem was the lining on the sun roof needed repair, which took almost a week. Other than that, no complaints. just a very comfortable alternative to either a full size sedan or SUV.
After nightmares with 3 Bentley’s and 3 Maseratis I settled into Mercedes as a brand for many years. Excruciating service problems ended that romance and I wanted to be practical but still have luxury. This was the answer. I got the 550 and every possible luxury upgrade. It puts Mercedes to shame. Even the S class. More comfortable, better handling and much more intuitive and meatier navigation and electronics control. 40000 miles and zero problems. I’m surprised BMW discontinued this model. It is possible to be all things to all people.
Bought a white M Sport 2017 535 GT with 13k miles for 46% of original sticker, I can’t believe it’s not theft. This is an awesome car in every way. I previously drive a 335 xdrive and an X5. Neither compare to the overall vault like quality of the GT. The 120” wheelbase is amazing for a car that’s under 200” in overall length. The Premium seats are the most adjustable I have experienced to date. The H-K sound system is nice and can’t imagine how the B&O system must sound. The hatch is super functional and easy to access a large SUV like rear boot area. All in all, this is a bargain and wanted to share my thoughts and happiness.
Features & Specs
|535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 5800 rpm
|550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|15 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|445 hp @ 5500 rpm
|535i 4dr Hatchback
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the 5 Series Gran Turismo models:
- Active Driving Assistant
- Warns if a collision is imminent and will hit the brakes automatically. It will also warn you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
- Night Vision
- See farther than the headlights allow. It highlights pedestrians and animals, too.
- Surround-View Cameras
- Take the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
FAQ
Is the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo a good car?
Is the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo reliable?
Is the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?
The least-expensive 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $60,900.
Other versions include:
- 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,200
- 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $72,500
- 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,900
What are the different models of BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?
More about the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
Famous for performance sedans and, more recently, for a lineup of highly regarded SUVs, BMW through the years has also included in its offerings some very popular station wagons and, well, the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo. Intended to mix the attributes of a luxury sedan with a crossover SUV and a hatchback car, the GT is aimed at shoppers who need more cargo space and easier loading than a sedan but don't choose to wander into SUV territory. Since their introduction in 2009, GT models have never been top sellers, so presumably the target market is fairly narrow.
The 5 Series GT is being phased out, soon to be replaced by a similar 6 Series version, so updates for the 2017 model year are few. Along with the rest of the 5 Series, it now features enhanced USB and Bluetooth connectivity.
Power for the base 535i GT is supplied by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque, while the 550i gets a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that generates 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. Both engines drive the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system, standard on the 550i GT, is an option on the 535i GT.
The base model with two-wheel drive is rated by the EPA at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway). And moving up to the 550i GT will drop the rating to 18 mpg combined (15 city/24 highway).
On the road, the 5 Series GT reveals some of the reasons for the mixed market reaction. The engines are nearly faultless. Even the standard six-cylinder powerplant will prove more than powerful enough for most buyers, and those seeking even better acceleration can move up to the V8 model. The GT's handling, however, might not impress quite as much. Less like a sedan than an SUV in nature, it doesn't quite live up to the best attributes of either. But it does deliver a smooth, relaxed ride, and its cornering ability can be improved with the addition of optional adaptive suspension and BMW's four-wheel steering system.
Inside is where the 5 Series GT shines. The interior boasts the quiet atmosphere and extensive appointments of many upscale luxury sedans. Standard features include leather seats, a navigation system and a panoramic moonroof. And even though it doesn't have the cargo capacity of an SUV, the GT is still capable of carrying more cargo than a typical sedan, and loading is made somewhat easier by a power tailgate that can open as either a trunk or a hatch.
The base 535i GT comes standard with more than enough comfort and convenience features to satisfy most buyers, and the 550i GT adds still more luxury and technology. But enough add-on packages and stand-alone options are available to allow buyers a considerable amount of latitude for personalization. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find just the right 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo to meet your needs.
Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Overview
The Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback. Available styles include 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 5 Series Gran Turismo 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 5 Series Gran Turismo.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 5 Series Gran Turismo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?
Which 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2017 5 Series Gran Turismos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,966 and mileage as low as 15204 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo.
Can't find a new 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,613.
Find a new BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,038.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons