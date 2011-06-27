Used 2006 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews

Best bang for your buck. sigma95 , 05/29/2011 51 of 52 people found this review helpful First of all, you have to know what the 6-series is and is not. It is not a canyon-carver w/ it's porcine weight, but a GT rocket ship most comfortable near three-digit speeds on open road. It's the 2nd most depreciating car on the market, so if you find a good used example, snatch it up quick and thank the previous owner for taking the full brunt of depreciation. No problems and smooth. No car for this $ gets the nods, 2nd looks, thumbs ups, and in one case actual cheers, for it's mere presence. If you're a DIY'er, get on bimmerfest and learn the easy maintenance steps and save even more $. Note: 0-60 is nothing remarkable. 60 - 120 is absolutely frightening. Report Abuse

BMW 650i Convertible monteshere , 04/19/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful After driving a Lexus SC430 for 6 years, the only other reasonably priced car that caught my eye was the Beemer 650i Convertible. I was sold the minute I test drove it. My biggest concern was wind noise through the soft-top. That concern evaporated at 110mph on the freeway. This car is quieter than the Lexus with a hard top!!! Secondly, the car excellerates very well. Almost as well as my '66 Big Block Vette (but it's far quieter). I do miss the 4-speed shifting, but the sport mode while in the manual shift mode makes up for the need to clutch. This car handles like a dream. Lexus, take note: When you hard steer into a corner, the tires don't even while a bit. I love this car!!! Report Abuse

As always - Excellent!! Shelley , 08/28/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Having owned BMWs over the years, I love and expect the superior quality, safety and performance these cars always provide. When BMW came out with the 645 I fell in love with the new, bold and innovative design, but it wasn't the time to buy a new car... and there's always a reason why! When I was ready to buy the 650i had been released and I bought my beautiful Monaco blue convertible. It's far and away the best BMW I've ever owned and well worth the wait! I cannot recommend any other car more highly than this one, it's worth every bit (and more) what I paid for it. Report Abuse

German Gremlins EXIST.. I have them in my car. Randall , 04/18/2018 650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 650I with 69,000 miles. Rides great, runs great, salesman gave me a CarFax that looked great, too...so I bought it. THAT SAID. The first day I had it the parking assist system quit - bad sensor. The entire bumper has to come off to replace it. Then, under hard acceleration, the car started losing all electrical power momentarily, throwing error codes and causing the engine to cut out. They reset on restart, but, well, that's an obvious problem. I was told by a BMW mechanic it is probably the potentiometer that controls/senses throttle position. After eighteen months of owning the car and 23,000 more miles, the driver's side door will not open from inside or out, and I am told it is not an uncommon problem with the door actuator. Great. now I am a race car driver climbing through the window. The power steering rack also leaks and will require removal to repair the seal(s). All these may seem like minor issues, but for a $72,000.00 plus car, this is not demonstrative of very good quality control or engineering. The ride and performance are on par, but I am disappointed with the overall quality of this car, and expected a better experience. It is my first Beemer, and probably my last. I have my eye on a good old piece of American muscle with no gadgets or gizmos - a 1970 Sting Ray Corvette. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse