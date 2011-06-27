Estimated values
2006 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,813
|$9,378
|$10,889
|Clean
|$6,203
|$8,552
|$9,903
|Average
|$4,982
|$6,899
|$7,932
|Rough
|$3,761
|$5,247
|$5,961
Estimated values
2006 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,647
|$10,531
|$12,231
|Clean
|$6,962
|$9,603
|$11,124
|Average
|$5,592
|$7,748
|$8,909
|Rough
|$4,221
|$5,892
|$6,695