Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

05 330ci ZHP GT4Point6 , 12/31/2004 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Get the Performance package! Great option. The Alcantara interior is second to none. Smooth and effortless driving.

Love this car baydriver300 , 02/09/2012 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Purchased used in '10 with only 20K miles. It now reads 45K and has just had it's first 'major' service at my local dealer and it was a shock! Folks say that they are expensive to maintain? First year was cheap! The dealer had all it's service history and all it needed was an oil change. My last service shocked me at how components wear quickly on these cars. Yes, you could probably go 100K with just oil changes/inspections but you are asking for trouble down the road if you plan to keep it. Control rod bushings @ 40K $650, brake and cooling flush @ 40K $289 each! etc. etc. If you want to make the car last AND maintain PEAK performance/handling these things are necessary.

Never anything but BMW!!!!!!! CDAUSMC , 04/24/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I love driving this machine (cannot call a BMW a car). I purchased a pre-owned BMW for value and price. I use the 325xi for daily driving and I enjoy the rides to work and elsewhere. It has speed when I want it and it is great to cruise in. Absolutely beautiful design interior and exterior, leather seating and sharp looking instruments. Engine sounds incredible and the AWD corners like it is on rails. Are there faster cars, yes, but not as sleek and stylish as this BMW. AWD is great for severe rain and snow 15000 m oil changes and routine maintenance are not issues. Machine runs beautifully and feels strong, sound and safe. Do not mind buying premium gas. BLUF: Machine is amazing.

Like new cartoff , 06/30/2015 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have just bought an 05 325I with automatic and manual override, 77,000 k, and it literally looks and drives as if I have just taken delivery of a new vehicle. The leatherette interior is immaculate with no signs of wear that you would have from leather. It drives like a dream and looks great. At the price I paid I feel like I won the jackpot