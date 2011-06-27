Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews
05 330ci ZHP
Get the Performance package! Great option. The Alcantara interior is second to none. Smooth and effortless driving.
Love this car
Purchased used in '10 with only 20K miles. It now reads 45K and has just had it's first 'major' service at my local dealer and it was a shock! Folks say that they are expensive to maintain? First year was cheap! The dealer had all it's service history and all it needed was an oil change. My last service shocked me at how components wear quickly on these cars. Yes, you could probably go 100K with just oil changes/inspections but you are asking for trouble down the road if you plan to keep it. Control rod bushings @ 40K $650, brake and cooling flush @ 40K $289 each! etc. etc. If you want to make the car last AND maintain PEAK performance/handling these things are necessary.
Never anything but BMW!!!!!!!
I love driving this machine (cannot call a BMW a car). I purchased a pre-owned BMW for value and price. I use the 325xi for daily driving and I enjoy the rides to work and elsewhere. It has speed when I want it and it is great to cruise in. Absolutely beautiful design interior and exterior, leather seating and sharp looking instruments. Engine sounds incredible and the AWD corners like it is on rails. Are there faster cars, yes, but not as sleek and stylish as this BMW. AWD is great for severe rain and snow 15000 m oil changes and routine maintenance are not issues. Machine runs beautifully and feels strong, sound and safe. Do not mind buying premium gas. BLUF: Machine is amazing.
Like new
I have just bought an 05 325I with automatic and manual override, 77,000 k, and it literally looks and drives as if I have just taken delivery of a new vehicle. The leatherette interior is immaculate with no signs of wear that you would have from leather. It drives like a dream and looks great. At the price I paid I feel like I won the jackpot
best car
i bought my 2005 bmw 330xi in 2010 with 80k on it it ran just like new the only thing i had to do to maintain it was change the tires and brakes which in any car you have to do. now today it has 125k on it and it runs better than ever this is a great reliable car and fun to drive it wont let you down
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2005 BMW 3 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3