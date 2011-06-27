Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,005
|$5,520
|$6,375
|Clean
|$3,576
|$4,929
|$5,685
|Average
|$2,716
|$3,747
|$4,304
|Rough
|$1,857
|$2,566
|$2,923
Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,303
|$3,238
|$3,765
|Clean
|$2,056
|$2,891
|$3,358
|Average
|$1,562
|$2,198
|$2,542
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,505
|$1,726
Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,869
|$3,999
|$4,635
|Clean
|$2,561
|$3,571
|$4,133
|Average
|$1,945
|$2,715
|$3,129
|Rough
|$1,330
|$1,858
|$2,125
Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,605
|$3,670
|$4,271
|Clean
|$2,326
|$3,278
|$3,808
|Average
|$1,767
|$2,492
|$2,883
|Rough
|$1,208
|$1,706
|$1,958
Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,445
|$5,175
|$6,143
|Clean
|$3,075
|$4,621
|$5,477
|Average
|$2,336
|$3,513
|$4,147
|Rough
|$1,597
|$2,405
|$2,816
Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,412
|$4,793
|$5,569
|Clean
|$3,046
|$4,280
|$4,966
|Average
|$2,314
|$3,253
|$3,760
|Rough
|$1,582
|$2,227
|$2,553
Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,031
|$4,529
|$5,369
|Clean
|$2,705
|$4,044
|$4,787
|Average
|$2,055
|$3,075
|$3,624
|Rough
|$1,405
|$2,105
|$2,461
Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,097
|$4,483
|$5,260
|Clean
|$2,765
|$4,003
|$4,691
|Average
|$2,100
|$3,043
|$3,551
|Rough
|$1,436
|$2,083
|$2,412
Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,310
|$4,747
|$5,555
|Clean
|$2,955
|$4,239
|$4,954
|Average
|$2,245
|$3,223
|$3,750
|Rough
|$1,535
|$2,206
|$2,547
Estimated values
2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,244
|$3,088
|$3,564
|Clean
|$2,003
|$2,757
|$3,178
|Average
|$1,522
|$2,096
|$2,406
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,435
|$1,634