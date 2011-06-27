  1. Home
2015 Audi Q5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-notch interior craftsmanship
  • TDI and hybrid's impressive fuel economy
  • 3.0T's strong supercharged V6
  • superb brake performance
  • sporty handling.
  • Relatively stiff ride
  • compromised control layout without navigation
  • slightly artificial steering feel.
List Price Range
$14,772 - $27,990
Used Q5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Audi Q5 is stylish, luxurious, fun to drive and offered with no fewer than four different powertrains. It's a star in its class.

Notably, we picked the Audi Q5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2015.

Vehicle overview

Audi's approach to building premium vehicles is familiar by now: Satisfy segment standards, then add healthy doses of style, cabin quality and powertrain excellence. The 2015 Audi Q5 crossover could serve as Exhibit A.

Take a look at one at a dealer and you'll no doubt find that it looks great and has an interior that oozes luxury. You'll probably find a Q5 that suits your powertrain desires, too. Audi offers it with everything from a turbocharged four-cylinder engine to a turbocharged diesel V6, throwing in a supercharged V6 and a four-cylinder hybrid system for good measure. Although the Q5 is one of the older members of its class, with roots stretching back to 2009, consistent updates over the years have maintained its leading status.

Audi's engineers have also been trying to make their creations more fun to drive, and the Q5 is exemplary here as well. It really does feel at home dashing between corners on a country road. The downside is that on bumpy roads the Q5 will jostle you around more than competing rivals. If you value this crossover's above-average handling, you probably won't mind; otherwise, you might.

Compact luxury crossovers like the Q5 are all the rage these days, so the competition is predictably fierce. If you want extra sportiness and don't mind giving up some interior space (and potentially paying a whole lot more), be sure to test-drive the 2015 Porsche Macan. Another direct Q5 competitor is the 2015 BMW X3, which, like the Audi, offers varied powertrains plus an even more spacious feel inside. Two other more family-friendly choices would be the 2015 Acura RDX and 2015 Volvo XC60. Overall, though, we're fond of the Edmunds.com "B" rated 2015 Audi Q5. In typical Audi fashion, it has the stylish aesthetics and well-rounded nature to win your favor.

2015 Audi Q5 models

The 2015 Audi Q5 is a compact luxury crossover offered in seven trim levels that correspond to the four available engines: 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Prestige, 3.0 TDI Premium Plus, 3.0 TDI Prestige and 2.0T Hybrid Prestige. A higher-performance version, the SQ5, is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the 2.0T Premium includes the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels (19s are optional), automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, heated exterior mirrors, aluminum roof rails with crossbars, a power liftgate, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar for the driver and optional heating), a tilt-and-telescoping four-spoke steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) with dash-mounted controls and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB input, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The 2.0T Premium Plus adds aluminum exterior trim, a panoramic sunroof (optional on 2.0T Premium), auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, driver memory settings and an auto-dimming interior mirror.

The 3.0T Premium Plus adds the supercharged V6 engine, 19-inch wheels, "S line" exterior styling tweaks, headlight washers and a three-spoke steering wheel.

The 3.0T Prestige tacks on adaptive headlights, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a heated and cooled cupholder, rear door sunshades and the Technology package (including blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a color trip computer, a navigation system with voice controls, "Audi connect" online services with mobile WiFi capability and an upgraded MMI system with console-mounted controls).

The 3.0 TDI Premium Plus features the diesel engine but is otherwise equipped like the 3.0T Premium Plus, lacking only the S line exterior trim and the headlight washers (available via the "S line plus" package, described below). Likewise, the 3.0 TDI Prestige is similarly equipped to the 3.0T Prestige.

Finally, the 2.0T Hybrid Prestige includes unique 19-inch wheels, hybrid badging and hybrid-specific instrumentation, but it otherwise mirrors the features of the other Prestige trims.

The Prestige-spec Technology package described above is offered as an option on all other trims except the base 2.0T premium, which offers a Navigation package that lacks Audi connect and the parking/safety features (but includes the MMI upgrade with controls on the center console). Similarly, the Bang & Olufsen stereo is offered on all but the base trim, as is the Sport Interior package (including a three-spoke steering wheel with shift paddles, front sport seats, a black cloth headliner and Audi Drive Select, which provides four selectable settings for throttle response, transmission shift points and steering assist). The Luxury package (including ventilated front seats with power lumbar, upgraded leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped dashboard) is offered on all 3.0T/3.0 TDI trims and the 2.0T Hybrid Prestige.

The 3.0T can also be equipped with the High Gloss Black package (including the Sport Interior package plus 20-inch wheels, gloss-black exterior trim, matte-black roof rails and a flat-bottomed sport steering wheel). The 3.0 TDI's version is the "S line plus" package (including the Sport Interior and High Gloss Black packages and adding the 3.0T's standard headlight washers and S line exterior trim).

The Prestige trims alone are eligible for the "Audi exclusive line" package (including the Sport Interior package plus piano black inlays and upgraded leather upholstery with contrast piping and stitching). Offered only on the 3.0T Prestige and 3.0 TDI Prestige are adaptive suspension dampers and the Driver Assist package (including Audi Drive Select, adaptive cruise control and dynamic steering).

Rear-seat side airbags are a stand-alone option for all trim levels.

2015 Highlights

Every Q5 now comes standard with xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights and a power liftgate. Minor options changes include the debut of an "Audi exclusive line" package and the availability of the upgraded, console-controlled MMI system with navigation across the lineup.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Audi Q5s feature all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.0T Premium and Premium Plus come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). In Edmunds testing, a Q5 2.0T accelerated to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time for the segment.

The Q5 3.0T trims get a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 272 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, along with an automatic stop-start system that saves fuel by shutting off the engine when you come to a halt. In Edmunds testing, the 3.0T engine brought the Q5 from zero to 60 in a fleet 5.8 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18/26).

The Q5 3.0 TDI features a 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel V6 with 240 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque; it gets the automatic stop-start system as well. During Edmunds testing, a Q5 TDI went from zero to 60 mph in just 6.0 seconds. Fuel economy estimates for the TDI are the best of the Q5 bunch, and stand at 27 mpg combined (24/31).

The Q5 Hybrid pairs the 2.0T engine with a 54 hp electric motor and a battery pack for a total output of 245 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Audi estimates its 0-60 time at 6.8 seconds, while EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 26 mpg combined (24/30).

Safety

All 2015 Audi Q5s come with stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option, while the Technology package includes parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Q5 2.0T with 18-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 114 feet, an average distance for this class and tire. A 3.0T Prestige with 19s and summer tires stopped in a more impressive 109 feet. The heavier Q5 TDI with 19s and all-season tires took 120 feet.

In government crash tests, the Q5 received four out of five stars overall, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Q5 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests, while the Q5's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Regardless of which powertrain you choose, the 2015 Audi Q5 delivers smooth, powerful acceleration, and the eight-speed automatic is refined and responsive. Both the 2.0T and 3.0T gas engines match their respective rivals in terms of acceleration and fuel economy, while the diesel and hybrid versions of the Q5 offer even higher fuel efficiency, yet still accelerate with verve.

The Q5's ride quality is firmer than the norm for this class of vehicle, but we've never found it to be harsh. Just make sure you find some rough pavement on your test-drive so you'll know what it feels like. Handling is excellent, and we consider the 2015 Q5 to be one of the sportiest crossovers on the market. The steering is quick and responsive, though it has a rather artificial feel. Firm ride aside, the Q5 is hard to fault from the driver seat.

Interior

As we've come to expect from all Audi models, the Q5 benefits from classy interior design and top-notch construction. The center stack controls are canted toward the driver, although the layout depends on whether you opt for the navigation system. Without navigation, the knob and buttons for the MMI system reside somewhat inconveniently on the center stack. With navigation, the controls are placed on the center console between the armrest and shift lever, where they're easier to reach. Navigation-equipped models also get the latest MMI system with more intuitive menus, enhanced Google Maps satellite imagery and an additional joystick button.

Despite its compact size, the Q5 manages to feel roomy whether you're seated in the front or rear. The rear seats both recline and slide fore and aft -- a rarity in this class. The Q5 provides a healthy 29.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seatbacks, but if you fold them down, the resulting 57.3-cubic-foot cargo hold is a little below average for the segment. The Acura RDX has 61.3 cubes with the rear seats folded and the Volvo XC70 has 67.4 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi Q5.

5(51%)
4(19%)
3(15%)
2(10%)
1(5%)
4.0
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Multiple Repairs over the First Year.
Nancy Nonaparra,01/31/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Purchased the car with 2000 miles on it. At first drove like charm. Within 2 months, front grille peeled requiring replacement. Three months later, needed another grille due to peeling. After this repair visit noticed shuddering and bucking with acceleration on inclines. Took car in and was told needed a new fuel injector. The car had less than 15000 miles. Injector replaced. Took car from dealer and before I could get home, problem started again. After exam was told was fuel related and should try different stations. A month later, after trying every station in my city, problem still existed and took car back to dealer for closer look. After several days of exam, car was diagnosed with severe carbon build up in engine. A shame such a nice car has so many issues. I'm done with Audi.
Great Ride, but a few issues!
TJ Wheeler,01/29/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had my 2015 Audi Q5 for about a year now, replacing a 2009 Acura RDX which I loved. The Audi is beautifully finished, and an extremely comfortable vehicle. I have had minor issues with rattles and noises, including having to change the hinges on the rear passenger door. In also long for some of the technology that I had in my 2009 Acura, like knowing the tire pressure in each tire. I also find the blue-tooth entertainment system unfriendly to use, and the audio response quite poor. Frequently, the numbers are wrong. You can say "six" and end up with a seven in the number. Handling is good, though the electronic steering takes some time to get used to. I miss the tightness (& lower body roll ) of the Acura, but over time have gotten to where I really like my Audi. Last, for a 2015 model, the interface with your mobile phone is horrid. The Hyundai Sonata unfortunately has a better interface than the Audi. If you are looking for a good, comfortable car, this one is for you. If you are looking for "technology", the Audi may not be your vehicle. Update: After multiple recalls and driving the car since November with the electronic cooling system disconnected (by an Audi Dealer) with no fix in site, I have gotten rid of the car. Loss from initial purchase is over 60%. Pathetic!
Don't hesitate to buy this diesel.
BW,03/22/2017
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
After two years with this 2015 Audi Q5 TDI , I have only one word...incredible. I've never owned a diesel car before...the combination of power, torque and gas mileage cant be beat. Most Americans are now leery of Audi diesel's ...perfect .. Go buy one at incredible bargain rates. This Audi diesel is by far the best selling model throughout Europe, and for good reason. This sophisticated and quiet diesel engine is pure Audi ...through & through. I had the emission "fix" done on the car , and now enjoy an extended 100,000 mile warranty with clean emissions, and the car still retains all the power & torque & gas mileage I've grown accustomed to. ... this engine is way more sophisticated and clean burning than the 4 cylinder VW engines that have been in the news.
Audi Q5 2015 TDI
Bud Starr,04/17/2016
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I purchased this SUV with 14000 miles on it and got a fairly sizable discount from original sticker from the dealer. I have owned three BMW 535I (one was a 530) previous to this vehicle so I am know what I am talking about performance wise as two had Sport suspensions. This Audi does have all the upgrades including the 20 inch wheels and handles extremely well for a smallish 4500 pound SUV. The acceleration of 6.5 seconds to 60 is amazing for a diesel that has ranged between 30 and 39 miles per gallon so far. I have noticed that the temperature conditions affect the mileage which must be a diesel thing but recently I got 39.5 MPG driving to Chicago on a 70 degree day going Northbound maybe I had a tail wind who knows. In summary the handling, acceleration , and mileage are ABSOLUTELy splendid. Certainly some of the 500 HP sport model SUV's are faster but who wants to own a vehicle that gets 15MPG average? I have not had one issue after four months and 9000 miles and the car is extremely quiet under highway driving conditions. My only complaints are the short warranty period of 50000 miles accompanied by 2600 in "regular maintanence" costs and the center console which impedes the movement of my right leg a bit. The lack of a few electronic options is really nothing I can not live without like I need more distractions while I am whipping down the highway. I will let you know if anything goes wrong I am hoping to actually be able to drive a German vehicle for 150K carefree miles which was impossible with a BMW. I can not imagine an Acura or Lexus handling anywhere near as well so if you like performance with economy the TDI is the wave of the future.
See all 41 reviews of the 2015 Audi Q5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 4780 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3750 rpm
See all Used 2015 Audi Q5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Audi Q5

Used 2015 Audi Q5 Overview

The Used 2015 Audi Q5 is offered in the following submodels: Q5 SUV, Q5 Hybrid, Q5 Diesel. Available styles include 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Audi Q5?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Audi Q5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $16,990 and$21,766 with odometer readings between 51487 and94496 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $14,772 and$22,636 with odometer readings between 32506 and100480 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $21,000 and$27,199 with odometer readings between 27059 and81917 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro is priced between $26,920 and$27,990 with odometer readings between 47350 and62288 miles.

