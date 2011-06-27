I purchased this SUV with 14000 miles on it and got a fairly sizable discount from original sticker from the dealer. I have owned three BMW 535I (one was a 530) previous to this vehicle so I am know what I am talking about performance wise as two had Sport suspensions. This Audi does have all the upgrades including the 20 inch wheels and handles extremely well for a smallish 4500 pound SUV. The acceleration of 6.5 seconds to 60 is amazing for a diesel that has ranged between 30 and 39 miles per gallon so far. I have noticed that the temperature conditions affect the mileage which must be a diesel thing but recently I got 39.5 MPG driving to Chicago on a 70 degree day going Northbound maybe I had a tail wind who knows. In summary the handling, acceleration , and mileage are ABSOLUTELy splendid. Certainly some of the 500 HP sport model SUV's are faster but who wants to own a vehicle that gets 15MPG average? I have not had one issue after four months and 9000 miles and the car is extremely quiet under highway driving conditions. My only complaints are the short warranty period of 50000 miles accompanied by 2600 in "regular maintanence" costs and the center console which impedes the movement of my right leg a bit. The lack of a few electronic options is really nothing I can not live without like I need more distractions while I am whipping down the highway. I will let you know if anything goes wrong I am hoping to actually be able to drive a German vehicle for 150K carefree miles which was impossible with a BMW. I can not imagine an Acura or Lexus handling anywhere near as well so if you like performance with economy the TDI is the wave of the future.

