Used 2013 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 66,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,950$3,052 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1359792 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1WGAFP9DA070350
Stock: c176853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 77,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,975$3,811 Below Market
Audi Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP0DA086636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,899 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,295$2,134 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
NAVIGATION, KEYLESS, REAR CAMERA, LEATHER, PANO SUNROOF, FINANCING AVAILABLE If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Miami you have come to the right place. Here at Audi North Miami we have a chosen selection of VAL-U-LINE vehicles available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 3mm left on the tire tread . 3 DAY 300 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE with a mechanical inspection sheet and carfax provided on each car. Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will be available for 2 weeks before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP5DA009759
Stock: DA009759
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 135,085 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,499$1,789 Below Market
Executive Autosport - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP5DA088186
Stock: 8186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,299$2,142 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
NEW ARRIVAL!COMING SOON! Please call for details 774-225-0595!CALL NOW 774-225-0595Autocenter Sales&Service863 North Main St West Bridgewater MA 02379Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main stWest Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595email AcenterSales@gmail.comACenterstore.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP1DA087424
Stock: 11-3768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,235 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,299$1,736 Below Market
Fisher Motor Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFP3DA035438
Stock: 10266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,089 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,066$1,467 Below Market
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. Black Leather, 10 Speakers, 3.76 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Plus System w/6.5 Color Screen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP1DA085057
Stock: E7723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 105,546 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,997$1,808 Below Market
Audi West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
*CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED*, *BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE*, *NAVIGATION/GPS*, BACK UP CAMERA, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *2 SETS OF KEYS*, *MOONROOF/SUNROOF*, LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, HEATED SEATS, 19 INCH WHEEL PACKAGE, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 2-Position Driver Side Memory, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, 8-Color Driver Information Display, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Music Interface w/iPod Integration, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Xenon Plus Headlights, Auto-Dimming & Power-Folding Outside Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Convenience Package, Deep Tinted 2-Panel Panorama Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Illuminated entry, Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Power Opening/Closing Tailgate, Premium Plus Package, Preparation for Mobile Phone (Bluetooth), Radio: In-Dash Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio, Remote keyless entry, Stainless Steel Trunk Edge Trim & Door Sills, Traction control. 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TFSI Direct Injection DOHC Ibis WhiteRecent Arrival!With an all-new facility and state-of-the-art equipment, Audi West Chester was designed entirely with our customers' needs in mind. Our goal is to make buying or leasing a new Audi or servicing your current ride when it comes time, as simple as possible. You shouldn't feel overwhelmed when you set out to a dealership, and when you shop with us, you'll see just how easy the car-buying and -servicing processes can be. We make sure you feel right at home with a pressure-free sales environment and all the best amenities to guarantee you're comfortable during your time with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP6DA071610
Stock: TG7594LA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 24,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,495$1,035 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
LEATHER, COLD AC, AUTOMATIC, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, FINANCING AVAILABLE If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Miami you have come to the right place. Here at Audi North Miami we have a chosen selection of VAL-U-LINE vehicles available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 3mm left on the tire tread . 3 DAY 300 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE with a mechanical inspection sheet and carfax provided on each car. Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will be available for 2 weeks before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CFAFP7DA094474
Stock: DA094474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 87,006 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,990$719 Below Market
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP3DA066784
Stock: D21942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 88,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,491
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
100% Clean Carfax! One Owner! Premium Plus! 3.0T Engine! Navigation! Backup Camera! Sunroof! and More! All Wheel Drive! Leather! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! - OVER 150 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! And now please beware of the newest scam started recently, Dealers offering a "promotional price" and long as you purchase their Extended warranty at regular price! You also do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFPXDA089660
Stock: 089660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,488
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2013 Audi Q5 Premium Plus is offered by Maxwell Ford. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi Q5 Premium Plus, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. A Audi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Q5 Premium Plus was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2013 Audi Q5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2013 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With the new supercharged 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical for enthusiasts and those who might rather be driving a sport sedan, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a new 2.0L hybrid, and the appeal of the 2013 Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. This model sets itself apart with available Audi Drive Select customization, excellent towing capability, hybrid fuel economy, Strong performance, strong safety feature content list, and excellent ride quality
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP9DA087512
Stock: DA087512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 82,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,683$876 Below Market
Dan Tobin Buick GMC Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels / Aluminum Wheels, ** AWD/4WD, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Handsfree, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Stability Control, ** Satellite Radio, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, Black Leather. ***At Dan Tobin We Offer VIP Benefits Including A 3 Day/150 Miles Money Back Guarantee, 60- Day Limited Powertrain Warranty On Most Vehicles, And Market Based Pricing To Ensure A No Haggle Experience*** Odometer is 13272 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Brilliant Black 2013 Audi Q5 4D Sport Utility 2.0T Premium 2.0L I4 TFSI Direct Injection DOHC 8-Speed Automatic quattro We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CFAFPXDA063039
Stock: 20BZ95A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 73,158 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,998$1,443 Below Market
2901 W Main St - Saint Charles / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP9DA086974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,977$949 Below Market
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
ONE OWNER SUPER CLEAN 2013 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO AWD! PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE! AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE! PANORAMA SUNROOF! AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS! FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST! REAR VIEW CAMERA! AUDI ADVANCED KEY! HEATED FRONT SEATS! BANG AND OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH IPOD INTEGRATION! BLUETOOTH! SATELLITE RADIO! POWER FOLDING AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS! POWER TAILGATE! AUDI XENON PLUS LIGHTS WITH AUTO HEADLIGHT LEVELING AND LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS! HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER! COLOR DRIVING INFO SYSTEM! 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS! NO ACCIDENTS! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP8DA045249
Stock: 6548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 23,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,900
Cars USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
1 OWNER SINCE NEW CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS PRICE IS FIRM DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!MANY DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM A FRANCHISE DEALER!!! WE ARE A USAA CERTIFIED DEALER AND A CARFAX ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED DEALER!!! THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CUSTOMERS SINCE 1990. *** LOADED WITH POWER OPTIONS *** RUNS GREAT EXCELLENT CONDITION ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFPXDA064983
Stock: 064983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,693$1,484 Below Market
Mattingly Motors - Metairie / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP2DA094429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,599$454 Below Market
Morrie’s West End Lincoln - St. Louis Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP7DA060969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
