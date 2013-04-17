Used 2013 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    66,084 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,950

    $3,052 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    77,393 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,975

    $3,811 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    75,899 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,295

    $2,134 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    135,085 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,499

    $1,789 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    100,782 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,299

    $2,142 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    78,235 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,299

    $1,736 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    145,089 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,066

    $1,467 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    105,546 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,997

    $1,808 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    24,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,495

    $1,035 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    87,006 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,990

    $719 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    88,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,491

  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    72,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,488

  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    82,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,683

    $876 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    73,158 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,998

    $1,443 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    77,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,977

    $949 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    23,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,900

  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    33,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,693

    $1,484 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    142,099 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,599

    $454 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Audi Q5

Overall Consumer Rating
4.315 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Great Vehicle in all ways but one
db703,04/17/2013
I purchased the 2013 Premium-Plus in October, 2012 and now have ten thousand miles and can give an objective overview. Love the vehicle, the fit and finish is exceptional. It's quiet, quick, nimble and tight when driving. The suspension is quite nice, not to rough and no bounce whatsoever. The only complaint is that the multimedia system is dated for a 2013 model, especially in this class segment.
