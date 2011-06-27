  1. Home
2013 Audi Q5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Top-notch interior craftsmanship
  • class-leading fuel economy
  • strong supercharged V6
  • superb brake performance
  • roomy backseat
  • sporty handling.
  • Below-average cargo capacity
  • unintuitive control layout without navigation
  • artificial steering feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

From exciting performance to excellent comfort and convenience, the 2013 Audi Q5's qualities give it broad appeal.

Notably, we picked the Audi Q5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2013.

Vehicle overview

Compromise is usually a sad reality. Oftentimes we have to trade away some of one thing to get more of another. In an SUV those opposing forces are typically performance and practicality. Or more to the point -- spirited acceleration and good fuel economy. But the 2013 Audi Q5 manages to defy that convention, providing both attributes with its trio of muscular yet miserly engine options. Whether you opt for the base turbocharged four-cylinder, the new supercharged V6 or the new hybrid, there's plenty of pickup along with frugal fuel mileage -- up to 24 mpg city and 30 mpg highway with the hybrid.

The Q5 benefits from its A4 sport sedan-based platform by providing relatively athletic handling and an enjoyable drive. That quality, along with the aforementioned energetic engines, makes the Audi Q5 one of the most engaging SUVs on the market. Another key attribute for the sensibly sized 2013 Audi Q5 is its ample cabin and cargo space that optimize both comfort and utility. Throw in one of the nicest interiors in its class and it's easy to see why the Q5 has such a broad appeal, being a favorite pick for active singletons and small families alike.

Naturally, there are other choices for a small luxury crossover SUV. Among the competition, the 2013 Volvo XC60 provides an even roomier interior and a few more family-friendly features. If performance is paramount, the 2013 BMW X3 largely matches the Q5 in terms of performance and handling. And if style is your thing, Land Rover's Range Rover Evoque is the most dynamic-looking of the bunch. But for an all-around small luxury crossover that does everything well, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than the 2013 Q5.

2013 Audi Q5 models

The 2013 Audi Q5 is a compact luxury crossover available in five trim levels: 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Prestige and Hybrid Prestige.

Standard equipment on the 2.0T Premium includes 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, roof rails, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40 rear seat, a Multi Media Interface (MMI) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

Options on the Premium include a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, Bluetooth and an iPod interface. These items are included on the 2.0T Premium Plus, which also gets xenon headlights, LED running lights, a power liftgate, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors and an auto-dimming interior mirror. Nineteen-inch wheels are optional.

The 3.0T Premium Plus adds a supercharged V6 engine, 19-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry and S line exterior trim. The top-shelf 3.0T Prestige adds adaptive headlights, a blind-spot warning system, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a heated/cooled cupholder, rear door sunshades and the Audi MMI Navigation Plus package (navigation system, digital music storage, voice controls, rear park assist with rearview camera, HD radio and center-console-mounted MMI system).

The 3.0T Prestige can also be equipped with the Driver Assist package, which includes Audi Drive Select (four settings alter throttle response, transmission shift points and steering assist), adaptive cruise control and dynamic steering. Also available is the Comfort package (upgraded leather seating, additional leather cabin trim, ventilated front seats and power passenger lumbar adjustment). Both 3.0T models can be equipped with 20-inch wheels and the S line package, which adds different 20-inch wheels, performance tires, adaptive suspension, Audi Drive Select, a sport steering wheel, shift paddles and brushed aluminum trim. A rear seat entertainment system is also available.

The Hybrid Prestige includes all the features of the 2.0T Premium Plus as well as 19-inch wheels, adaptive lighting, a blind-spot warning system, keyless ignition/entry, the Bang & Olufsen sound system, the heated/cooled cupholder, rear door sunshades and the Audi MMI Navigation Plus package.

Many of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims as options.

2013 Highlights

For 2013 the Audi Q5 gains a couple of new underhood options in the form of a supercharged V6 and the brand's first hybrid. This year also brings a mild style refresh outside, with slightly revised lights front and rear and a more angular grille. Inside, there are simplified controls for the climate controls and MMI interface.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T comes standard with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine good for 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. In Edmunds testing, a Q5 2.0T accelerated to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, a performance on par with the Audi's peers.

The Audi Q5 3.0T gets a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 272 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic is standard, as is an automatic stop-start system that saves fuel by shutting off the engine when the car comes to a halt. In Edmunds testing, the 3.0T engine brought the Q5 from zero to 60 in 5.8 seconds, a very quick time for this class of vehicle. Fuel economy estimates stand at 18/26/21.

The Q5 Hybrid pairs the 2.0T's engine with an electric motor and battery pack to provide a total output of 245 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Audi estimates its 0-60 time at 6.8 seconds, while EPA fuel mileage estimates stand at 24/30/26.

Towing capacity with the 3.0T is above average, with a 4,400-pound rating when properly equipped.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2013 Audi Q5 includes stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are optional on all models, while a blind-spot warning system is standard on the 3.0T Prestige and Hybrid.

In Edmunds braking testing, the Q5 2.0T came to a stop in 119 feet, a strong, competitive result. Yet a 3.0T with the Prestige package stopped in 109 feet, which is very impressive for any vehicle with all-season tires.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Q5 was awarded the highest rating of "Good" in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Regardless of which powertrain you choose, the 2013 Audi Q5 delivers smooth, powerful acceleration, and the eight-speed automatic is also refined and responsive. Outside the Q5 line, both the 2.0T and 3.0T engines match their respective rivals in terms of acceleration and fuel economy. The 3.0T's automatic stop-start system also helps efficiency, but it doesn't keep the engine off very long at traffic lights. Such random refiring can get annoying.

The Q5's ride quality is firmer than the norm for this class of vehicle, but we've never found it to be harsh. In terms of handling, the 2013 Q5 is one of the sportiest crossovers on the market. The steering is quick and responsive, but it has a rather artificial feel. We would skip the optional Audi Drive Select system, as it's pricey and doesn't really offer much benefit. The car's standard setup is just fine.

Interior

As we've come to expect from all Audi models, the Q5 benefits from classy interior design and top-notch construction.

The center stack controls are canted toward the driver, although the layout depends on whether or not you opt for the navigation system. Without navigation, the knob and buttons for the MMI system reside somewhat inconveniently on the center stack. With navigation, the controls are placed between the armrest and shift lever, where they fall more readily to hand. Navigation-equipped models also get the latest MMI system with revised menus, enhanced Google Maps satellite imagery and an additional joystick button for enhanced control.

Despite its compact size, the Q5 manages to feel roomy whether you're seated in the front or rear. The rear seats slide fore and aft, which is a rarity in this segment of luxury crossovers, and the seats also recline for greater comfort. Folding the rear seats down creates 57 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, which is a little below average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi Q5.

5(60%)
4(13%)
3(20%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Vehicle in all ways but one
db703,04/17/2013
I purchased the 2013 Premium-Plus in October, 2012 and now have ten thousand miles and can give an objective overview. Love the vehicle, the fit and finish is exceptional. It's quiet, quick, nimble and tight when driving. The suspension is quite nice, not to rough and no bounce whatsoever. The only complaint is that the multimedia system is dated for a 2013 model, especially in this class segment.
3.0T Premium Plus S-Line
khl,08/04/2013
Excellent balance of luxury and performance. Surprisingly roomy in passenger compartment and trunk despite small footprint of vehicle. For premium price of q5, missing some features I had on previous car (see below in suggested improvements). MMI despite improved, still makes it cumbersome to change radio station. No preset buttons means having to scroll on MMI controller or scroll wheel on the steering wheel. Two memory seat positions but still requires you to manually adjust steering wheel each time you change drivers. The panoramic moonroof affords lots of light and view. Drives and handles superbly with the S-Line package. The flat-bottom steering wheel looks and feels great.
Nice Car
nhislop,04/10/2013
Bought the 2.0T Premium Plus, with Navigation, 19" wheels and B+O Stereo in December 2012. The Edmunds review is dead on - this is a well-built, agile and luxurious car. I have a few nit-picks : the MMI system has a number of quirks - for example, upon startup, the car will reset the volume level (even if previously muted) and revert music playback to the beginning of the track that was playing when you parked, as opposed to the point in the track where you left off , which seems pointless to me; also, the gas mileage has been less than the EPA figures (but I suppose many cars share that trait). That being said, the joy of driving makes up for these grumbles.
OK until 65k then forget it
pemocwc,01/20/2019
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
When I first bought it new I had about a year of back and forth with Audi to get all of the rattling fixed from the sun roof. I've heard the same from others about their Q5s. They never could get the brakes to stop squeaking are many trips to the dealer. This is a normal Audi brake issue. Next came 5 recalls including the coolant pump which already went bad & I replaced on my own. Audi reimbursed me but now the second part of that recall is outstanding as they don't have the parts. It says the car could catch fire. That's comforting. The dealership recommends and/or requires things be replaced when they have plenty of wear left on them such as brakes & spark plugs. If you don't complete their requirements they refuse to turn off the "service due" noise and reminder which appear every time you start the car. The auxiliary heater for the back seat hasn't worked in years. This is also normal for this car. The worst part of the car is that the need to dump oil into the car goes from 1 or 2 quarts between oil changes to 1quart every 1,000 miles starting around 65k miles, to 1 quart every 700 miles around 75k , progressing down to its current state of 1 quart every 250 miles. Basically dumping oil in every week. There is no leak. Only repair is to get a new engine. The car has 90k miles on it. Thought it would last at least to 150k minimum. Never again, Audi.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 4780 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Audi Q5
More About This Model

Some vehicles hit a sweet spot for no apparent reason. Originally launched in 2008, the Audi Q5 wasn't groundbreaking in any way. It was not only late to its segment, it didn't offer anything particularly new or innovative either. Yet despite its unheralded entrance, it quickly became one of Audi's best-selling models.

Compact yet versatile, it appealed both to social climbers and image-conscious downsizers. Four years on from its launch and faced with renewed competition from the BMW X3 and Range Rover Evoque, the 2013 Audi Q5 has been given a refresh.

It looks and feels familiar but subtle revisions freshen its appearance, while changes to the engine lineup give it more versatility than ever.

A Minor Nip and Tuck
Audi rarely rolls out revolutionary designs anymore. Even its all-new models are instantly familiar, so it's no surprise that the Q5 face-lift amounts to little more than a squirt of Botox.

The original trapezoidal grille has been given a couple of extra corners, while the front fender has been redesigned and incorporates chrome-ringed foglights. At the rear there are revised LED lights and a new diffuser that incorporates a pair of chrome-trimmed exhausts. Audi's design gurus say the changes serve to visually lower the car, which they do in a very subtle, almost indistinguishable way. The Q5 still doesn't have the visual impact of the fashion-focused Evoque, but many Audi customers may see that as a virtue.

Inside, the changes are even more subtle. There are new instrument needles, a revised steering wheel and a new ignition key design. There's also a new range of colors, although we remain intrigued by the difference between Pistachio and Truffle Beige, which can be combined with beige headlining and beige carpet. Never let it be said that Audi's stylists aren't sometimes beige in their outlook.

Dubious color schemes aside, the 2013 Audi Q5 cabin remains the usual mix of good taste and exceptional build quality. There's even a temperature-controlled cupholder capable of chilling or heating your beverage of choice. No doubt the product of hundreds of hours of German engineering, it works well.

The Engines Are the News
First, the bad news. In Europe, Audi has comprehensively updated its 2.0 TFSI engine so that it now produces 225 horsepower. But the revisions were significant enough to require recertification with U.S. authorities for approval, a process that Audi says now costs too much to make it cost-effective. As a result, we'll continue to get the current 2.0 TFSI, which delivers a more modest 211 hp.

Now the good news. Audi will be replacing the 3.2-liter V6 with its newer and more powerful supercharged 3.0-liter engine. This 2,995cc V6 develops 268 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque from 2,150-4,780 rpm. These figures represent a 2 hp and a 52 lb-ft improvement over the 3.2-liter it replaces.

Fitted as standard with Audi's excellent eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, the 3.0 TFSI is capable, says Audi, of zero to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 145 mph. From the driver seat, the only real indication that it's supercharged is the confident slug of low-to-midrange torque. In many ways, it behaves more like a modern diesel than a traditional gasoline engine.

Still Sedate Behind the Wheel
The big change to the driving experience is the introduction of electromechanical power steering, which alters its level of assistance according to vehicle speed. In contrast to a hydraulic system, which constantly draws energy from the engine, the electromechanical system operates only when necessary. If you're going in a straight line, it effectively disappears.

The efficiency benefits of an electric system are not in dispute but in common with a number of similar systems from rival manufacturers. Unfortunately, the Audi setup is disappointingly devoid of feel. At low speeds in particular it feels horribly artificial. If Audi, like BMW, continues to aspire to be regarded as a sporting alternative, then details like this are critical to improve.

Audi claims to have tweaked the setup of the five-link front and trapezoidal rear suspension, too. From behind the wheel, the changes are subtle at best. The 2013 Audi Q5 remains a capable companion, with well-contained body roll for an SUV. The ride quality is still a little too stiff, though, especially if you opt for the S line sport suspension.

A Diesel Conundrum
Audi is currently in the process of certifying the 3.0 TDI engine for launch next year. A mainstay of Audi's larger sedans and SUVs in Europe, its impact could be significant. Over 40 percent of Q7s sold in the U.S. and more than 50 percent of A3s now run on diesel fuel. We wouldn't be too surprised if the Q5 achieves a similar rate of success.

The 2,967cc V6 produces 241 hp and a not-inconsiderable 428 lb-ft of torque between 1,750 and 2,750 rpm. Audi says it will hit 62 mph from rest in 6.5 seconds and top out at 140 mph. In the real world, the additional midrange thrust makes it feel even quicker than the 3.0 gas engine and it's exceptionally quiet in all conditions.

Sadly, there are two more diesel engines Audi won't be offering in the U.S. Its 2.0-liter TDI is the biggest selling Q5 model in Europe and is offered in both the A3 and Volkswagen Jetta in the U.S. However, the extra weight of the Q5 would require more exhaust-cleansing hardware that would add too much additional cost.

Nor, sadly is Audi willing to take a chance on the new SQ5, which employs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 diesel with 313 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Capable of zero to 62 mph in 5.1 seconds, it's a hoot to drive but Audi reckons it couldn't sell more than a thousand a year. Shame.

Hybrid Solution?
Beating the 3.0 TDI to the U.S. market will be the Q5 Hybrid Quattro. It has been on sale in Europe since last summer but this is the first time it will be offered in the U.S. Audi has taken a different approach to archrival BMW with this car. While the Bavarians are concentrating on performance hybrids, offering V8 performance with V6 consumption, Audi is focusing on efficiency, providing V6 thrust with four-cylinder efficiency.

The Q5 employs the same system as the A8 hybrid. It combines a 2.0-liter gas engine and a 54-hp electric motor. Their joint output of 245 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque is enough to propel the hybrid from zero to 62 mph in 7.1 seconds and on to 140 mph, according to Audi.

In other words, it's slower than the 3.0 TDI and also likely to be cheaper. The four-cylinder diesel isn't as refined as its six-cylinder sibling either. So what's the point? Well, it can run for up to 1.8 miles in pure electric mode, so if you happen to live 2 miles from your office it will be a most efficient option.

Clearly the hybrid's appeal lies more in the allure of its badge than any significant real-world benefits. Even Audi accepts that it's a toe in the water and is unlikely to account for more than 1-2 percent of Q5 sales in the U.S.

Not Much Has Changed
Given the Q5's popularity across the world, it's no surprise that the update is modest in both its intent and effect. The new gas engine is a welcome addition to the range and marks a useful improvement over the outgoing 3.2. The 3.0 TDI is a gem and should also help broaden its appeal when it arrives in a little over a year. The case for the hybrid, though, is harder to make and we don't suspect it will make much of an impact.

Where the 2013 Audi Q5 will make an impact is the compact luxury SUV segment. Just as it did when it was first introduced, this revamped Q5 is apt to attract buyers who like its usable size, sharply tailored interior and clean, if forgettable, design. They're not likely to notice the lifeless steering or worry that it's not as flashy as a Range Rover. It's comfortably in between and that's what most of the customers in the segment seem to prefer.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Audi Q5 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi Q5 is offered in the following submodels: Q5 SUV, Q5 Hybrid. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Audi Q5?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Audi Q5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $11,950 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 41349 and126200 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $16,995 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 74362 and74362 miles.

