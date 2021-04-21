What is the Q5?

The 2022 Q5 is a small luxury SUV that sits near the middle of Audi's lineup, slotting between the compact Q3 and the larger three-row Q7. The current Q5 has been on sale for a few years now and benefited from a midlife refresh in 2021. That update brought with it revised exterior styling, a new infotainment system with a larger touchscreen display, and a more powerful four-cylinder engine. We don't expect any significant changes for 2022, just some small updates to available features.

The Q5 offers a quiet and comfortable cabin, with a clean design and a premium feel that stands out in an already impressive crowd of luxury SUVs. Standard all-wheel drive and a wide array of optional tech add to the appeal. Some of that tech can be a bit cumbersome to use, and the comfortable interior is let down by an occasionally firm ride.

It has plenty of rivals too. The Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV is one of our favorite SUVs on sale today. The Volvo XC60 and Acura RDX are worth a look too. The Porsche Macan is sharper to drive than the Q5, but it can't match the Audi's features or tech. And if you're ready to make the leap to electric vehicles, the new Tesla Model Y is worth a look.