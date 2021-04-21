  1. Home
2022 Audi Q5

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $44,000 (estimated)
  • No significant changes for 2021
  • Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Audi Q5 for Sale
2022 Audi Q5 Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/21/2021
What is the Q5?

The 2022 Q5 is a small luxury SUV that sits near the middle of Audi's lineup, slotting between the compact Q3 and the larger three-row Q7. The current Q5 has been on sale for a few years now and benefited from a midlife refresh in 2021. That update brought with it revised exterior styling, a new infotainment system with a larger touchscreen display, and a more powerful four-cylinder engine. We don't expect any significant changes for 2022, just some small updates to available features.

The Q5 offers a quiet and comfortable cabin, with a clean design and a premium feel that stands out in an already impressive crowd of luxury SUVs. Standard all-wheel drive and a wide array of optional tech add to the appeal. Some of that tech can be a bit cumbersome to use, and the comfortable interior is let down by an occasionally firm ride.

It has plenty of rivals too. The Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV is one of our favorite SUVs on sale today. The Volvo XC60 and Acura RDX are worth a look too. The Porsche Macan is sharper to drive than the Q5, but it can't match the Audi's features or tech. And if you're ready to make the leap to electric vehicles, the new Tesla Model Y is worth a look.

EdmundsEdmunds says

We think there are better luxury SUVs on sale today, but that doesn't mean the Audi Q5 isn't worth a look. Few vehicles can match its premium feel or refinement, all made even better thanks to last year's updates.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Audi Q5.

