Used 2010 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah

CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, 8.5Jx20" Chrome-Clad 10-Spoke Cast Alloy Wheels, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cable, Audi Parking System Advanced w/Rear-View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Audi Xenon Plus Lighting, Black Headliner, Brushed Aluminum Decorative Inlays, Headlight Washers, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Modified Front Grille, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tailgate, Power windows, Prestige S Line Package, Remote keyless entry, S Line 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Side Badging w/S Line Door Sills, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Prestige quattro Gray quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.2L V6 FSI DOHC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1WKAFP9AA107620

Stock: T1417

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-02-2020