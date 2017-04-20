Overall rating 7.9 / 10

Eight years is a long time to go without a major overhaul, especially for a luxury crossover in a class that's constantly evolving with new designs and competitors. But Audi's Q5, first launched in 2009, sold so successfully that it eventually became the company's best-selling vehicle in America. When it comes to tinkering with that kind of success, you tread cautiously. Which makes the 2018 Audi Q5 a measured, if overdue, arrival.

The new Q5 isn't a stylistic departure from its predecessor. The lines are bit crisper, tighter, narrower. The sheet metal now looks more spun from the larger Q7 crossover. But these subtle evolutions mask deeper changes under the metal. The Q5 now rides atop an all-new chassis based on the latest A4 sedan. It's longer, wider and taller, not by much, but enough to open up more room in the cabin for rear passengers and cargo loads. More significantly, the new chassis yields a far smoother ride than before, addressing a frequent complaint leveled against the outgoing model.

The standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries over, but it now offers more power. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system for which Audi is renowned also receives a major overhaul in the Q5, now transformed into a primarily front-wheel-drive system that can engage the rear wheels in less than a half-second when traction is required.

Significant changes also come with technology and driver-assistance features; the lack of the latter was also a knock on the previous Q5. This new model remedies the situation with available features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and city-oriented automatic emergency braking at speeds up to 52 mph.

All of which makes the 2018 Audi Q5 worth the wait if you're looking for a premium crossover that can mix it up as equally on dry roads as those covered in snow or dirt. In this space increasingly crowded with alternatives from BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, the Audi Q5 remains a standout.