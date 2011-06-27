2016 Audi Q5 Review
Pros & Cons
- Top-notch interior craftsmanship
- rapid acceleration from 3.0T engine
- unique sliding rear seat provides extra versatility
- refined driving character makes it feel expensive from the behind the wheel
- understated styling that doesn't draw too much attention to itself
- more standard features (including all-wheel drive) than its German-brand competitors.
- Ride may be too firm for some
- electronic controls aren't as advanced as those in rivals or even some newer Audis
- frustrating lack of a USB port
- no accident-avoidance technology is available
- diesel model has been discontinued due to faulty emissions equipment.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Are you looking for a luxury SUV that's compact in size. yet big on luxury? Then consider the 2016 Audi Q5, a timelessly stylish five-passenger SUV that's at the top of its class. From its finely crafted interior to the wide range of available engines and features, there aren't many things you won't find on the Q5. Read on for the full details.
Notably, we picked the Audi Q5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016.
Vehicle overview
When is an aging vehicle truly past its prime? It's a tough question to answer, but we're confident that the 2016 Audi Q5 isn't there yet. With engine offerings ranging from a sprightly turbocharged four-cylinder to a gas-electric hybrid, the Q5 remains a class standout under the hood. Inside, the Q5's high-quality construction and spacious seating will never get old, while the exterior styling appears similarly timeless. It may be tempting to conclude that this crossover hasn't aged a day.
The 2016 Audi Q5's crisp looks epitomize understated luxury.
Still, let's face it: 2009 was a pretty long time ago. That's when the current-generation Q5 debuted, and Audi can't completely hide that fact. Suppose you want to plug a device into a USB port, for example. There isn't one; instead, you're stuck with Audi's proprietary digital music interface, a throwback to when USB connectivity wasn't the norm. We're also not enamored of the base MMI infotainment system's awkward dash-mounted controls, which come standard on all but the Prestige trim. The Q5 additionally lacks up-to-date safety technologies like adaptive cruise control, surround-view parking cameras and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking.
But maybe those safety features aren't a high priority for you, and you're cool with connecting your devices the old Audi way (or just using Bluetooth). In that case, the Q5's many virtues make it a must-drive in this segment. Other front runners include the well-rounded 2016 BMW X3, which has newer technology and a comparable array of powertrains to choose from, as well as the elegant new Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. There's also the 2016 Acura RDX, which comes generously equipped for less coin. Ultimately, the 2016 Audi Q5 may have been around the block a few times, but it's still got a lot left in the tank.
For most shoppers, we would recommend getting the base 2.0T Premium equipped with the MMI Navigation Plus package (and heated seats if you so need them). The pricier Premium Plus trim and its Technology package don't offer THAT much more for its notably higher cost.
2016 Audi Q5 models
The 2016 Audi Q5 is a compact luxury crossover offered in seven trim levels that correspond to the four available engines: 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Prestige, and 2.0T Hybrid Prestige. A higher-performance version, the SQ5, is reviewed separately.
The 2.0T may be the most affordable Q5 model, but even the base Premium trim's equipment list is comprehensive.
Standard equipment on the 2.0T Premium includes a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels (19s are optional), xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, heated exterior mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, aluminum roof rails with crossbars, a power liftgate, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar for the driver and optional heating), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, the Multi Media Interface (MMI) with dash-mounted controls and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and Audi's digital music interface.
The 2.0T Premium Plus adds aluminum door sills and trunk-edge trim, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, driver memory settings and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
From there, the 3.0T Premium Plus adds the supercharged V6 engine, 19-inch wheels, "S line" exterior styling tweaks and headlight washers.
The 3.0T Prestige tacks on adaptive headlights, a heated and cooled cupholder, rear door sunshades and the Technology package (includes blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a color trip computer, a navigation system with voice controls, Audi Connect online services with mobile WiFi capability, an upgraded MMI system with console-mounted controls and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system).
Finally, the 2.0T Hybrid Prestige includes unique 19-inch wheels, hybrid badging and hybrid-specific instrumentation, but otherwise mirrors the features of the other Prestige trims.
The Prestige-spec Technology package described above is offered as an option on all other trims except the base 2.0T Premium, which offers a lesser Navigation package that lacks the parking and safety features, color trip computer and Bang & Olufsen stereo but includes Audi Connect and the MMI upgrade with controls on the center console. Also offered on all but that base trim is the Sport Interior package (including shift paddles, front sport seats, a black cloth headliner and Audi Drive Select, which provides four selectable settings for throttle response, transmission shift points and steering assist). The Luxury package (including ventilated front seats with power lumbar, upgraded leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped dashboard) is offered on all 3.0T trims and the 2.0T Hybrid Prestige.
The 3.0T can also be equipped with the Black Optic package (including the Sport Interior package plus 20-inch wheels, gloss-black exterior trim, matte-black roof rails and a flat-bottomed sport steering wheel).
On the Prestige trims, you can opt for the "Audi exclusive line" package, which gets you the Sport Interior package plus piano black inlays and upgraded leather upholstery with contrast piping and stitching. Offered only on the 3.0T Prestige is the Driver Assistance package that includes Audi Drive Select, adaptive cruise control and dynamic steering. The Prestige (except the hybrid) and Premium Plus trims can also be outfitted with adaptive suspension dampers.
Rear-seat side airbags are a stand-alone option for all trim levels.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All 2016 Audi Q5s feature all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2.0T Premium and Premium Plus come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). In Edmunds testing, a Q5 2.0T accelerated to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time for the segment.
The Q5 3.0T trims get a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 272 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, along with an automatic stop-start system that saves fuel by shutting off the engine when you come to a halt. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18/26). In Edmunds testing, the 3.0T engine brought the Q5 from zero to 60 in a fleet 5.8 seconds.
The Q5 Hybrid pairs the 2.0T engine with a 54 hp electric motor and a battery pack for a total output of 245 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Audi estimates its 0-60 time at 6.8 seconds, while EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 26 mpg combined (24/30).
A 3.0 TDI diesel engine had been available for 2016, but was discontinued midway through the model year due to the revelation that it had a faulty, non-compliant emissions system.
Safety
All 2016 Audi Q5s come with stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option, while the Technology package includes parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system.
In Edmunds brake testing, a Q5 2.0T with 18-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 114 feet, an average distance for this class and tire. A 3.0T Prestige with 19s and summer tires stopped in a praise-worthy 109 feet. The heavier Q5 TDI with 19s and all-season tires took 120 feet.
In government crash tests, the Q5 received four out of five stars overall, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Q5 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests, while the Q5's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
Regardless of which powertrain you choose, the 2016 Audi Q5 delivers refined acceleration, with responsive shifts from the eight-speed automatic. The 2.0T and 3.0T are fully competitive with their rivals in terms of both acceleration and fuel economy, while the hybrid version is even more fuel-efficient, yet plenty quick on the draw.
Composed, quick and confident, the Audi Q5 is a pleasure to drive.
The Q5's ride quality is firmer than some might expect of a luxury crossover, but we'd describe it as taut, not harsh. Still, the optional adaptive dampers make a real difference, as they provide user control over ride quality -- including a relatively cushy "Comfort" setting. In any event, handling is excellent by crossover standards, thanks to quick (if somewhat artificial-feeling) steering and disciplined body motions. Every Q5 inspires confidence in the way it handles the road.
Interior
Audi knows how to put together a premium cabin, and the aging Q5 continues to stand out in this regard. Materials quality is excellent, and the overall ambience is one of sophistication and class. Technology is somewhat hit-or-miss, however, starting with Audi's quirky proprietary music interface, a relic from an earlier time that's a poor substitute for industry-standard USB connectivity.
Furthermore, without navigation, the knob and buttons for the Audi MMI system reside rather inconveniently on the center stack. With navigation, the controls are placed on the center console between the armrest and shift lever, where they're easier to reach. Navigation-equipped models also get Audi Connect online services with mobile WiFi, an upgraded display, enhanced Google Maps satellite imagery and an additional joystick button atop the main control knob.
Despite its compact size, the Q5 manages to feel roomy whether you're seated in the front or rear. The rear seats both recline and slide fore and aft -- a rarity in this class. The Q5 provides a healthy 29.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seatbacks, but if you fold them down, the resulting 57.3-cubic-foot cargo hold is below average for the segment. The Acura RDX has 61.3 cubes with the rear seats folded, for example, while the Volvo XC60 has 67 cubes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
