  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q5
  4. Used 2016 Audi Q5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(46)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi Q5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-notch interior craftsmanship
  • rapid acceleration from 3.0T engine
  • unique sliding rear seat provides extra versatility
  • refined driving character makes it feel expensive from the behind the wheel
  • understated styling that doesn't draw too much attention to itself
  • more standard features (including all-wheel drive) than its German-brand competitors.
  • Ride may be too firm for some
  • electronic controls aren't as advanced as those in rivals or even some newer Audis
  • frustrating lack of a USB port
  • no accident-avoidance technology is available
  • diesel model has been discontinued due to faulty emissions equipment.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Audi Q5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$17,991 - $26,990
Used Q5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Are you looking for a luxury SUV that's compact in size. yet big on luxury? Then consider the 2016 Audi Q5, a timelessly stylish five-passenger SUV that's at the top of its class. From its finely crafted interior to the wide range of available engines and features, there aren't many things you won't find on the Q5. Read on for the full details.

Notably, we picked the Audi Q5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016.

Vehicle overview

When is an aging vehicle truly past its prime? It's a tough question to answer, but we're confident that the 2016 Audi Q5 isn't there yet. With engine offerings ranging from a sprightly turbocharged four-cylinder to a gas-electric hybrid, the Q5 remains a class standout under the hood. Inside, the Q5's high-quality construction and spacious seating will never get old, while the exterior styling appears similarly timeless. It may be tempting to conclude that this crossover hasn't aged a day.

The 2016 Audi Q5's crisp looks epitomize understated luxury.

Still, let's face it: 2009 was a pretty long time ago. That's when the current-generation Q5 debuted, and Audi can't completely hide that fact. Suppose you want to plug a device into a USB port, for example. There isn't one; instead, you're stuck with Audi's proprietary digital music interface, a throwback to when USB connectivity wasn't the norm. We're also not enamored of the base MMI infotainment system's awkward dash-mounted controls, which come standard on all but the Prestige trim. The Q5 additionally lacks up-to-date safety technologies like adaptive cruise control, surround-view parking cameras and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking.

But maybe those safety features aren't a high priority for you, and you're cool with connecting your devices the old Audi way (or just using Bluetooth). In that case, the Q5's many virtues make it a must-drive in this segment. Other front runners include the well-rounded 2016 BMW X3, which has newer technology and a comparable array of powertrains to choose from, as well as the elegant new Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. There's also the 2016 Acura RDX, which comes generously equipped for less coin. Ultimately, the 2016 Audi Q5 may have been around the block a few times, but it's still got a lot left in the tank.

We Recommend

For most shoppers, we would recommend getting the base 2.0T Premium equipped with the MMI Navigation Plus package (and heated seats if you so need them). The pricier Premium Plus trim and its Technology package don't offer THAT much more for its notably higher cost.

2016 Audi Q5 models

The 2016 Audi Q5 is a compact luxury crossover offered in seven trim levels that correspond to the four available engines: 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Prestige, and 2.0T Hybrid Prestige. A higher-performance version, the SQ5, is reviewed separately.

The 2.0T may be the most affordable Q5 model, but even the base Premium trim's equipment list is comprehensive.

Standard equipment on the 2.0T Premium includes a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels (19s are optional), xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, heated exterior mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, aluminum roof rails with crossbars, a power liftgate, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar for the driver and optional heating), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, the Multi Media Interface (MMI) with dash-mounted controls and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and Audi's digital music interface.

The 2.0T Premium Plus adds aluminum door sills and trunk-edge trim, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, driver memory settings and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

From there, the 3.0T Premium Plus adds the supercharged V6 engine, 19-inch wheels, "S line" exterior styling tweaks and headlight washers.

The 3.0T Prestige tacks on adaptive headlights, a heated and cooled cupholder, rear door sunshades and the Technology package (includes blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a color trip computer, a navigation system with voice controls, Audi Connect online services with mobile WiFi capability, an upgraded MMI system with console-mounted controls and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system).

Finally, the 2.0T Hybrid Prestige includes unique 19-inch wheels, hybrid badging and hybrid-specific instrumentation, but otherwise mirrors the features of the other Prestige trims.

The Prestige-spec Technology package described above is offered as an option on all other trims except the base 2.0T Premium, which offers a lesser Navigation package that lacks the parking and safety features, color trip computer and Bang & Olufsen stereo but includes Audi Connect and the MMI upgrade with controls on the center console. Also offered on all but that base trim is the Sport Interior package (including shift paddles, front sport seats, a black cloth headliner and Audi Drive Select, which provides four selectable settings for throttle response, transmission shift points and steering assist). The Luxury package (including ventilated front seats with power lumbar, upgraded leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped dashboard) is offered on all 3.0T trims and the 2.0T Hybrid Prestige.

The 3.0T can also be equipped with the Black Optic package (including the Sport Interior package plus 20-inch wheels, gloss-black exterior trim, matte-black roof rails and a flat-bottomed sport steering wheel).

On the Prestige trims, you can opt for the "Audi exclusive line" package, which gets you the Sport Interior package plus piano black inlays and upgraded leather upholstery with contrast piping and stitching. Offered only on the 3.0T Prestige is the Driver Assistance package that includes Audi Drive Select, adaptive cruise control and dynamic steering. The Prestige (except the hybrid) and Premium Plus trims can also be outfitted with adaptive suspension dampers.

Rear-seat side airbags are a stand-alone option for all trim levels.

2016 Highlights

The Q5 receives a standard panoramic sunroof across the board, while the Audi Connect telematics bundle is now included in the Premium trim's Navigation Plus package. Additionally, adaptive suspension dampers are now optional on Premium Plus, and the Bang & Olufsen audio system is included with the Technology package.

Performance & mpg

All 2016 Audi Q5s feature all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.0T Premium and Premium Plus come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). In Edmunds testing, a Q5 2.0T accelerated to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time for the segment.

The Q5 3.0T trims get a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 272 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, along with an automatic stop-start system that saves fuel by shutting off the engine when you come to a halt. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18/26). In Edmunds testing, the 3.0T engine brought the Q5 from zero to 60 in a fleet 5.8 seconds.

The Q5 Hybrid pairs the 2.0T engine with a 54 hp electric motor and a battery pack for a total output of 245 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Audi estimates its 0-60 time at 6.8 seconds, while EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 26 mpg combined (24/30).

A 3.0 TDI diesel engine had been available for 2016, but was discontinued midway through the model year due to the revelation that it had a faulty, non-compliant emissions system.

Safety

All 2016 Audi Q5s come with stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option, while the Technology package includes parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Q5 2.0T with 18-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 114 feet, an average distance for this class and tire. A 3.0T Prestige with 19s and summer tires stopped in a praise-worthy 109 feet. The heavier Q5 TDI with 19s and all-season tires took 120 feet.

In government crash tests, the Q5 received four out of five stars overall, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Q5 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests, while the Q5's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Regardless of which powertrain you choose, the 2016 Audi Q5 delivers refined acceleration, with responsive shifts from the eight-speed automatic. The 2.0T and 3.0T are fully competitive with their rivals in terms of both acceleration and fuel economy, while the hybrid version is even more fuel-efficient, yet plenty quick on the draw.

Composed, quick and confident, the Audi Q5 is a pleasure to drive.

The Q5's ride quality is firmer than some might expect of a luxury crossover, but we'd describe it as taut, not harsh. Still, the optional adaptive dampers make a real difference, as they provide user control over ride quality -- including a relatively cushy "Comfort" setting. In any event, handling is excellent by crossover standards, thanks to quick (if somewhat artificial-feeling) steering and disciplined body motions. Every Q5 inspires confidence in the way it handles the road.

Interior

Audi knows how to put together a premium cabin, and the aging Q5 continues to stand out in this regard. Materials quality is excellent, and the overall ambience is one of sophistication and class. Technology is somewhat hit-or-miss, however, starting with Audi's quirky proprietary music interface, a relic from an earlier time that's a poor substitute for industry-standard USB connectivity.

Furthermore, without navigation, the knob and buttons for the Audi MMI system reside rather inconveniently on the center stack. With navigation, the controls are placed on the center console between the armrest and shift lever, where they're easier to reach. Navigation-equipped models also get Audi Connect online services with mobile WiFi, an upgraded display, enhanced Google Maps satellite imagery and an additional joystick button atop the main control knob.

Despite its compact size, the Q5 manages to feel roomy whether you're seated in the front or rear. The rear seats both recline and slide fore and aft -- a rarity in this class. The Q5 provides a healthy 29.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seatbacks, but if you fold them down, the resulting 57.3-cubic-foot cargo hold is below average for the segment. The Acura RDX has 61.3 cubes with the rear seats folded, for example, while the Volvo XC60 has 67 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi Q5.

5(67%)
4(20%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.5
46 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Nice Car
impressed by audi,12/28/2015
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The Q5 is well made, fast, comfortable and quiet. The most impressive thing for me was the power of the 4 cylinder turbo. I was really aiming for the 6 cylinder. But, it was unnecessary as the 4 is fast, powerful and it shifts beautifully. The moon roof and features are impressive. Gas mileage has been very good. Overall, very happy with this decision.
2016 Q5 Premium Plus from Naples
VinceD,03/13/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
My 2016 Q5 is an excellent overall car, looks great, interior finish is very good, and 2.0 Turbo runs very well with good acceleration. Gas mileage is ok for 4 cylinder turbo and large gas tank gives you great driving range. Gas mileage should be much higher on highway. I get 26/27 at best on highway. Radio sound is excellent and easy media interface but no USB port. The Navigation system works well and it's great to be able to send your directions to the car from Google or my cell. Overall the Nav is easy and accurate to set. Voice controls works as well as any of them but could use work. The push button start works well and the best feature is the side mirror closure when the locks and alarm are set. Works great and all automatic on closure and on open. The Audi grille and overall look is special and there's plenty of room in the rear compartment. I also like that you can roll the rear seats forward for more cargo room, very nice. Just a great car to drive and a great look and overall good functionality for a mid size SUV. Get great feedback from all on the looks of the Q5. After 52,000 miles this car continues to run very well and I'm still very happy with this Audi SUV.
Not so bad SUV!
Bill,01/26/2016
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
We bought the 2016 3.0 TDI prestige package with all options and initially we are very happy with the choice we made. Fuel economy is still very good and the handling is excellent. The only minor inconveniences are that it lacks USB ports and the color navigation screen is not touch screen which makes it somewhat cumbersome. This model year does not come with apple iPhone interface. This technology is available in much less expensive American and Chinese made SUV's. The steering wheel media/phone controls are very limited in their functions. In order to change audio tracks you need to reach down to the knob that is located on the center counsel making you have to momentarily remove your eyes from the road. The location of the cruise control is also very bad. Again you need to remove your eyes from the road in order to not confuse it with the turn signal switch which is located above the CC switch. The 2015 VW Golf that I use to own has much better steering wheel media and CC equipment integration management. Other then that it has a very confrontable ride for an SUV. All in all compared to other USA brand SUVs in the same luxury category, the 2016 Audi Q5 falls short on the attention to details in the ergonomic/technology department. In my opinion "Made in Germany" is not that good anymore. Its paid for so I have to keep it for a while.
I left my Lexus for an Audi Q5
Linda Nuckolls,12/27/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
After 15 years with my beloved Lexus RX300, which I passed to my daughter, it was time for a new ride. I obviously adored my Lexus, but the new RX is huge, and the NX was a good size but had nasty yellowish pleather interior, boring handling and that awful spindle grill. Instead I chose the Audi Q5 in Cuvee silver with Chestnut interior. Gorgeous! It's appearance makes my heart go pitter-pat, and it is SO much fun to drive. My only complaint is the infotainment stuff. Too granny sounding on the voice, and not intuitive enough overall. But, I can forgive that part because I am in love with the classy looks, and the ride that is the perfect combination of buttery smooth and sporty/peppy. So far, I'm proud to be an Audi Q5 owner. I considered an X3 too, but the Audi is just so much better looking. UPDATE, 12/27/2017, 1.5 years of ownership: I still love the looks and ride of my Q5. There are things I don't love, though. The mirrors are too big and block my view a lot, and the sun visors don't extend and aren't long enough for me (I'm 5'3"). Voice control 'granny' is pretty slow. The bluetooth connection with my iphone is quite variable, and the voice with google maps only works about 50% of the time (the built in navigation I don't even use, I'd much rather use my phone apps). The a/c is not as good as the one on my 15 year old Lexus). My windshield wiper sometimes takes a random trip across the window. The doors are very heavy and tend to close when I don't want them to if I'm entering or exiting the car in a parking spot that isn't level. Stuff in the back cargo area consistently shifts around a lot more than it ever did in my RX, though I'm not sure why, and I really don't like that I can't close the back cargo door with an interior button. These are all relatively minor drawbacks, though there are many. However, I really do love the way the car rides and handles, and it's still one of the classiest looking SUVs on the road. 6/2018 UPDATE: Still love my Audi except for the MMI (controls all infomation electronics), which is has gone dead twice in 1.5 years.
See all 46 reviews of the 2016 Audi Q5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 4780 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3750 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi Q5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Audi Q5

Used 2016 Audi Q5 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi Q5 is offered in the following submodels: Q5 SUV, Q5 Hybrid, Q5 Diesel. Available styles include 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Prestige S Line quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), TDI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi Q5?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Audi Q5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $19,000 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 25498 and97742 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $22,000 and$24,990 with odometer readings between 33293 and58778 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $17,991 and$25,292 with odometer readings between 45607 and101978 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Audi Q5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi Q5 for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2016 Q5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,991 and mileage as low as 25498 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Audi Q5.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi Q5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q5 for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,801.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,251.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q5 for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,945.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,542.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Audi Q5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi Q5 lease specials

Related Used 2016 Audi Q5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles