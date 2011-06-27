After 15 years with my beloved Lexus RX300, which I passed to my daughter, it was time for a new ride. I obviously adored my Lexus, but the new RX is huge, and the NX was a good size but had nasty yellowish pleather interior, boring handling and that awful spindle grill. Instead I chose the Audi Q5 in Cuvee silver with Chestnut interior. Gorgeous! It's appearance makes my heart go pitter-pat, and it is SO much fun to drive. My only complaint is the infotainment stuff. Too granny sounding on the voice, and not intuitive enough overall. But, I can forgive that part because I am in love with the classy looks, and the ride that is the perfect combination of buttery smooth and sporty/peppy. So far, I'm proud to be an Audi Q5 owner. I considered an X3 too, but the Audi is just so much better looking. UPDATE, 12/27/2017, 1.5 years of ownership: I still love the looks and ride of my Q5. There are things I don't love, though. The mirrors are too big and block my view a lot, and the sun visors don't extend and aren't long enough for me (I'm 5'3"). Voice control 'granny' is pretty slow. The bluetooth connection with my iphone is quite variable, and the voice with google maps only works about 50% of the time (the built in navigation I don't even use, I'd much rather use my phone apps). The a/c is not as good as the one on my 15 year old Lexus). My windshield wiper sometimes takes a random trip across the window. The doors are very heavy and tend to close when I don't want them to if I'm entering or exiting the car in a parking spot that isn't level. Stuff in the back cargo area consistently shifts around a lot more than it ever did in my RX, though I'm not sure why, and I really don't like that I can't close the back cargo door with an interior button. These are all relatively minor drawbacks, though there are many. However, I really do love the way the car rides and handles, and it's still one of the classiest looking SUVs on the road. 6/2018 UPDATE: Still love my Audi except for the MMI (controls all infomation electronics), which is has gone dead twice in 1.5 years.

