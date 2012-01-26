Used 2009 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee

WAS $7,700. Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVE: IIHS Top Safety Pick. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Edmunds.com explains "A well-rounded, stylish luxury crossover.". EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $7,700. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Grayson, where we always put the needs of our customers first. If you are from Knoxville or around the areas of Morristown, Johnson City, Cleveland, and Cookeville, TN, and you need a car for a good price, our floor is open for you to peruse. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: WA1KK78R09A052163

Stock: 172701G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020