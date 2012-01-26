Used 2009 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me
- 166,152 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,954$3,503 Below Market
Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee
WAS $7,700. Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVE: IIHS Top Safety Pick. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Edmunds.com explains "A well-rounded, stylish luxury crossover.". EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $7,700. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Grayson, where we always put the needs of our customers first. If you are from Knoxville or around the areas of Morristown, Johnson City, Cleveland, and Cookeville, TN, and you need a car for a good price, our floor is open for you to peruse. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1KK78R09A052163
Stock: 172701G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 100,500 milesTheft history, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Take a look at this gorgeous 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Quattro Premium AWD. 2 owner Audi with a clean car-fax. Has over 28 service records. This Audi has many options including 19' premium alloy wheels, bose sound system, navigation system, Bluetooth, am/fm radio, XM radio, tinted windows, power lift gate, leather seats, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, luggage rack, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1KK78R19A025568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,888 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,988
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
THIS AUDI & IT IS MADE TO BE DRIVEN....IF IT IS NOT ONE OF THE NICEST AROUND WITH THESE MILES,THEN YOU CAN BRING IT BACK ,,, HOWS THAT FOR A BOLD STATEMENT..STUNNING SUV THE BEST COLOR AND ONE OF THE CLEANEST & BEST DRIVING I HAVE EVER COME ACROSS....THIS AUDI IS TRULY EXTRA CLEAN&READY TO GO ANYWHERE...MUST SEE YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED ... EZ FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAIL., CALL (425)745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1KK78R69A038090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,030 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,995
Cars USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CARFAX CERTIFIED MANY DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM A FRANCHISE DEALER!!! WE ARE A USAA CERTIFIED DEALER AND A CARFAX ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED DEALER!!! THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CUSTOMERS SINCE 1990. *** LOADED WITH POWER OPTIONS *** RUNS GREAT EXCELLENT CONDITION *** Adaptive Cruise Control Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Multi-Zone A/C Power Driver Seat Power Passenger Seat Premium Sound System Privacy Glass Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats Cargo Shade CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Front Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Luggage Rack Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Seating 5 Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Rear Defrost Rear Floor Mats Rear Head Air Bag Rear Reading Lamps Security System Stability Control Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Leather Odometer Operable Mechanical 3.2L None ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel V6 Cylinder Engine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1KK78R09A036030
Stock: 036030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,312 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,381
Best Chance Auto Loan - Kirkland / Washington
We are providing additional services during this time. Please contact us at 425-821-6611 to learn more about services available.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 53555 miles below market average! BLUETOOTH WIRELESS/ HANDS FREE PHONE PAIRING, MP3 DEVICE CONNECTIVITY, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SUNROOF, Navigation System / GPS, LOW LOW MILES, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM WHEELS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, USB CHARGING PORTS, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 19" x 8.0J 5-Arm Alloy Wheels, 2-Panel Panorama Sunroof w/Power Sunshade, 6-Step Heated Front Seats, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM w/Single CD/DVD Player, Audi Advanced Key, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cable, Audi Parking System Advanced w/Rear-View Camera, Audi Xenon Plus Lighting, Auto-Dimming & Power-Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Color Driver Information System, Driver Side Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Tailgate, Preparation for Mobile Phone (Bluetooth), Prestige Package, Remote keyless entry, Stainless Steel Trunk Edge Trim & Door Sills, Thermo Cupholder, Traction control. 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro 3.2L V6 FSI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 4D Sport Utility Brilliant Black18/23 City/Highway MPGTo see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.fordofkirkland.com or dial (888) 902-1374.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1KK78R29A022307
Stock: 137734B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 147,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro quattro New Tires, Navigation GPS Nav, Heated Seats, Recent Local Trade, Power Lift Gate, Backup Camera, No Accidents, Bluetooth MP3, 2 Previous Owners, 4D Sport Utility, 3.2L V6 FSI DOHC, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1KK78R39A033980
Stock: P1364A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 114,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,650$2,970 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
AS IS VEHICLE: Oil leak from valve cover gaskets Oil leak from the rear upper timing chain covers Oil leak from power steering pump - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LKAFP8AA087282
Stock: 20P0349A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 115,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,988$1,991 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 115,293 MILES AWD NAV LEATHER PANORMIC SUNROOF V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LKAFPXAA076106
Stock: VIN6106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,750$1,835 Below Market
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, 8.5Jx20" Chrome-Clad 10-Spoke Cast Alloy Wheels, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cable, Audi Parking System Advanced w/Rear-View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Audi Xenon Plus Lighting, Black Headliner, Brushed Aluminum Decorative Inlays, Headlight Washers, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Modified Front Grille, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tailgate, Power windows, Prestige S Line Package, Remote keyless entry, S Line 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Side Badging w/S Line Door Sills, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Prestige quattro Gray quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.2L V6 FSI DOHC RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1WKAFP9AA107620
Stock: T1417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- 173,064 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995$1,548 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
All wholesale vehicles made available to the public will be sold "As Is" and will be inspected to disclose any service work that is needed. We also offer any elected services to be purchased and performed by our service department prior to taking delivery. This vehicle is located at our Irondale Campus** Cardamom w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Premium Milano Leather Seating Surfaces** AM/FM radio: SIRIUS** Audi Parking System Advanced w/Rear-View Camera** Navigation System** Panorama Sunroof** Ventilated Front Seats To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LKAFP7AA095633
Stock: U095633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 84,407 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2010 Audi Q5 we recently got in. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Take home this 2010 Audi Q5 Premium and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This 2010 Audi Q5 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2010 Audi Q5: The Q5's body style is sportier than a station wagon and more city-friendly than a full-sized SUV. The Q5 has both, plus luxury features such as 3-zone climate control, leather seating surfaces and reclining rear seats. There's plenty of technology on board, such as the adaptive electronic stabilization program. If it detects that the roof rack cross bars are in use, it adjusts for a higher center of gravity to keep a top-heavy Q5 from taking a spill. Strengths of this model include standard all-wheel drive, powerful V6 engine with sporty handling, distinctive styling, and Lots of luxury Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CKAFP9AA019783
Stock: AA019783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 102,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,990$366 Below Market
Cadillac of Portland - Portland / Oregon
Premium trim. Leather, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, 'A well-rounded, stylish luxury crossover.' -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY Why should you buy from Cadillac of Portland? Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Portland. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Portland area. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CKAFP2AA067125
Stock: AA067125C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 130,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,999$881 Below Market
Tim Dahle Nissan Woods Cross - North Salt Lake / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1MKAFP1AA085653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,314 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,284
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. Black Leather, 10 Speakers, 12-Way Power Front Bucket Seats, 4.216 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.0Jx18 10-Spoke V Design Cast Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert Radio (1CD), Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, R
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1MKAFP7AA075130
Stock: E7759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 71,610 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,985
Jidd Motors - Des Plaines / Illinois
Recent Arrival!____Navigation Package with Backup Camera!__No Collisions, Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Daytime Running Lights, Backup Camera, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Audi Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Driver Information System w/Colour Display, DVD Player, Front dual zone A/C, HDD Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Memory Driver seat, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM w/6 CD In-Dash Changer, Rain sensing wipers, Speech Dialogue System, Split folding rear seat. Odometer is 33395 miles below market average!**30 DAY PRICE MATCH AND RETURN GUARANTEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LKAFP4AA064484
Stock: 10643A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 72,794 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,488
Ourisman Chevrolet of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! 2010 Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect Audi Q5 3.2 Premium 3.2L V6 FSI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 49190 miles below market average! Used and Certified Vehicle Prices exclude dealer addendums, tax, title, registration and a dealer processing fee of $500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LKAFP5AA089667
Stock: 105447A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,695
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, NAVIGATION!, HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, PANORAMIC MOONROOF!, Cinnamon w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Premium Milano Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LKAFP7AA112785
Stock: 112785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 68,409 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,985
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!, NAVIGATION!, HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, PUSH BUTTON START!, PANORAMIC MOONROOF!, Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1WKAFP3AA051822
Stock: 051822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
