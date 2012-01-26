Used 2009 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Black
    2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    166,152 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,954

    $3,503 Below Market
  • 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Black
    2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    100,500 miles
    Theft history, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Gray
    2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    143,888 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,988

  • 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in White
    2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    98,030 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

  • 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Black
    2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    62,312 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,381

  • 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Gray
    2009 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    147,065 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    114,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,650

    $2,970 Below Market
  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    115,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,988

    $1,991 Below Market
  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Gray
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    143,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,750

    $1,835 Below Market
  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Black
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    173,064 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,548 Below Market
  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    84,407 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Gray
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    102,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,990

    $366 Below Market
  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Gray
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    130,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $881 Below Market
  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in White
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    170,314 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,284

  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Black
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    71,610 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,985

  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    72,794 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,488

  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Black
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    53,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,695

  • 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro in Silver
    2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro

    68,409 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,985

German engineered nonsense
gigles,01/26/2012
Instead of going into a long winded review of my 2009 Audi Q5, i will simply list the warranty work that has been performed thus far: - replaced center console - replaced water pump - replaced exterior HID light system - repaired gas lid - replaced rear hatch struts - removed engine for DE-carbon (3 full days) - replaced fuel injection - replaced steering rod & pump Non warranty: - replaced brakes and rotors (30K)
Report abuse
