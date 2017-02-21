Used 2017 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

2,383 listings
Q5 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    50,586 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,985

    $4,891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    72,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $3,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    20,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,046

    $3,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    1,983 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,899

    $3,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    14,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,994

    $2,367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    36,985 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $4,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    35,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,450

    $3,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    24,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,988

    $3,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    50,424 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,999

    $3,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    24,890 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,995

    $2,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    32,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,300

    $4,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    21,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,207

    $2,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    64,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $3,125 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    27,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,992

    $2,296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    37,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,902

    $2,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    certified

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    36,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,899

    $3,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    41,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,495

    $3,524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    26,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,997

    Details

Looks good, good mileage, but major engine problem
Diane LeBlanc,02/21/2017
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I do enjoy driving this SUV; it's comfortable, good looking, and performs well. Instrumentation is overly complicated and requires some study if a driver is older. In the first week of owning it, the car developed a major engine problem that originated on the manufacturer's assembly line. The repair was major, and I was advised by independent engineers that there is no assurance that this car could not have another major problem in the future. The dealer was sympathetic and offered me an Audi Care package and 12,000 new car warranty miles. They think this should cover my inconvenience, but I have no assurance that this Audi will hold up for the long haul. I don't think I got what I paid for.
