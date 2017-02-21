Used 2017 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 50,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,985$4,891 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP9HA046802
Stock: 2995A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 72,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,999$3,922 Below Market
Riverside Premier Motors - Riverside / California
Gray 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Q5 2.0T Premium quattro, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Gray, Pistachio Beige Leather.20/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Top-notch interior craftsmanship; unique sliding rear seat provides extra versatility; refined driving character makes it feel expensive from behind the wheel; understated styling that doesn't draw too much attention to itself; more standard features (including all-wheel drive) than its German-brand competitors. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP4HA002027
Stock: 8478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 20,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,046$3,436 Below Market
Hillside Auto Outlet - Jamaica / New York
2017 Gray Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro CARFAX One-Owner. Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4D Sport Utility 20/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 14548 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Top-notch interior craftsmanship; unique sliding rear seat provides extra versatility; refined driving character makes it feel expensive from behind the wheel; understated styling that doesn't draw too much attention to itself; more standard features (including all-wheel drive) than its German-brand competitors. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP7HA053294
Stock: 1997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 1,983 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,899$3,442 Below Market
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro Monsoon Gray Metallic Odometer is 11086 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 20/27 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified!!, Bluetooth, Hands-free, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, All Wheel Drive, Panorama Roof. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP7HA060097
Stock: P4740
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 14,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,994$2,367 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Audi Q5 quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Premium Milano Leather Seating Surfaces, 2-Position Driver Side Memory, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Heated Auto-Dimming & Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Premium Plus Package, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Stainless Steel Trunk Edge Trim & Door Sills, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0 x 19 5-Arm Star Design, 10 Speakers, 2.84 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MMI Plus System w/6.5 Color Screen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Premium Milano Leather Seating Surfaces, 2-Position Driver Side Memory, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Heated Auto-Dimming & Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Premium Plus Package, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Stainless Steel Trunk Edge Trim & Door Sills, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0 x 19 5-Arm Star Design.Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1M2AFP6HA041190
Stock: PMG10623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 36,985 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,999$4,965 Below Market
Premium Autos - Norco / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP9HA054964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,450$3,545 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi Q5 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 2.84 Axle Ratio, Power Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: MMI Plus System with 6.5 Color Screen, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, 10 Speakers, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1M2AFP8HA056046
Stock: 056046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 24,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,988$3,096 Below Market
David Wilson's Las Vegas Toyota - Las Vegas / Nevada
Black 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIRecent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * Top-notch interior craftsmanship; unique sliding rear seat provides extra versatility; refined driving character makes it feel expensive from behind the wheel; understated styling that doesn't draw too much attention to itself; more standard features (including all-wheel drive) than its German-brand competitors. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP9HA087687
Stock: 00117785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,999$3,615 Below Market
Maguire Chevrolet Ithaca - Ithaca / New York
Are you looking for a vehicle upgrade? Then look no further! This 2017 Audi Q5 is ready for you! The leather upholstery makes cleanups much easier. This is perfect for families with children or animals. Keyless entry allows you to open your vehicle without searching for your keys and pressing the unlock button. With ZERO accidents and thoroughly checked during our used car inspection, this vehicle is ready for a brand new owner! Please, DONT MISS OUT on this amazing deal. Grab the phone and call the Used Car Superstore at 607-272-9292 and schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP3HA008532
Stock: 20M057A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 24,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,995$2,582 Below Market
Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Audi Certified 5 years unlimited mile warranty. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Brilliant Black 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change, 2-Position Driver Side Memory, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Heated Auto-Dimming & Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Plus Package, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Stainless Steel Trunk Edge Trim & Door Sills, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" 5-Arm Star Design.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10685 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Warranty Deductible: $0Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+For your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Audi Jacksonville offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection. Hanania "HandPicked" vehicles come with a 30 day, or 3,000 miles warranty. Call 904-565-4000 or visit Audi of Jacksonville . Located at 7230 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport. See more cars online at http://www.audijax.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Top-notch interior craftsmanship; unique sliding rear seat provides extra versatility; refined driving character makes it feel expensive from behind the wheel; understated styling that doesn't draw too much attention to itself; more standard features (including all-wheel drive) than its German-brand competitors. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFPXHA032939
Stock: HA032939P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 32,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,300$4,337 Below Market
Audi North Shore - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Sunroof / Moonroof *, In EXCELLENT overall condition, Quattro. New Price! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2084 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP8HA054714
Stock: 42164
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 21,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,207$2,660 Below Market
Murdock Volkswagen of Logan - Logan / Utah
Leather. Charcoal2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI20/27 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Come Experience our No Regrets Purchase Program. Included is our free safety inspections and car washes for life. This vehicle has been inspected and passes state safety and emissions inspection. Call (435)787-0040 for our Hyundai store or (435)799-3500 for the Volkswagen store for an appointment.*All prices reflect dealer arranged financing. You gotta come and see us!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1M2AFP2HA034530
Stock: CM10431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 64,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,995$3,125 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO MSRP 48,415 1 Owner, Mythos Black Metallic w Black Interior, Equipped with 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, 19 Inch Premium Wheels, AWD, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Auto Dimming & Power Fold And Heated Mirror, Audi Side Assist, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Hid Headlights, Leather Seats, Lane Change Assist, Memory Seat(s), Audi MMi Navigation System, Overhead Airbags, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Widows, Premium Plus Pkg, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Ipod, Traction Control, Tech Pkg, Turbo Charged Engine, Usb, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. Safety Features Includes, Frontal And Side Airbags, Lane Change Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Child Safety Door Locks, Panic Alarm, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP6HA025695
Stock: AT11275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2019
- 27,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,992$2,296 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$48,925.00 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLACK Leather, 2-Position Driver Side Memory, 3-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Satellite Inlays, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Drive Select, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Black Cloth Headliner, Brake assist, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight Washers, Heated Auto-Dimming & Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Premium Plus Package, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Remote keyless entry, Season of Audi Selection - 20" Wheels, Security system, Speed control, Sport Front Seats, Stainless Steel Door Sills w/S Line Logo, Stainless Steel Trunk Edge Trim & Door Sills, Technology Package, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 10-Y-Spoke-Design Aluminum.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1M2AFPXHA039667
Stock: 039667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 37,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,902$2,476 Below Market
Luxury & Imports Leavenworth - Leavenworth / Kansas
TECHNOLOGY PKG. PREMIUM PLUS PKG. 1 OWNER. CLEAN CARFAX. 2017 AUDI Q5 2.0T PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO. AWD (QUATTRO). 2.0 LITER TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER. HEATED LEATHER SEATS. PANORAMIC MOONROOF. AUDI MMI NAVIGATION SYSTEM PLUS. PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REAR VIEW CAMERA. AUDI SIDE ASSIST. BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM. CD PLAYER. BLUETOOTH. DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL. POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS W/ MEMORY SETTINGS. POWER LIFTGATE. SECURITY SYSTEM. 18 ALUMINUM WHEELS. REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY. 1 OWNER. CLEAN CARFAX. CHECK OUT ALL OF OUR AUDI Q5S AT WWW.LUXURYANDIMPORTS.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP3HA099561
Stock: 29190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 36,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,899$3,218 Below Market
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
Certified. 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro Glacier White Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 20/27 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified!!, Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, All Wheel Drive, Panorama Roof, Q5 2.0T Premium quattro, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Glacier White Metallic, Chestnut Brown w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Alloy wheels, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * 300+ Point Inspection * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP1HA088414
Stock: P4431
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 41,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,495$3,524 Below Market
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP0HA056716
Stock: 6716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,997
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Q5 Premium Plus package, Season of Audi Selection, Technology package, Parking system plus w/rearview camera, Audi MMI Navigation plus w/voice control, Audi side assist, Bang Olufsen Sound System, Power tailgate with interior release, Audi xenon plus headlight w/LED DRLs taillights, Leather seating surfaces, Garage door opener, Mythos black metallic exterior, and Black interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1M2AFP8HA041482
Stock: LHA041482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi Q5 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi Q5
- 5(61%)
- 4(6%)
- 3(17%)
- 2(11%)
- 1(6%)
Related Audi Q5 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Nashua NH
- Used Audi S8 Bronx NY
- Used Audi Q7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 Worcester MA
- Used Audi Q7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi S7 Reading PA
- Used Audi Q7 Kansas City MO
- Used Audi A4 allroad Phoenix AZ
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Anaheim CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News