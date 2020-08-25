Used 2014 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Phantom Black Pearl Effect Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Gulf Freeway is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Audi Q5 Premium Plus only has 82,001mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Audi Q5 Premium Plus is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Take home this 2014 Audi Q5 Premium Plus and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2014 Audi Q5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2014 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical for enthusiasts and those who might rather be driving a sport sedan, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid, and the appeal of the 2014 Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Strengths of this model include excellent towing capability, hybrid fuel economy, strong safety feature content list, Strong performance, available Audi Drive Select customization, and excellent ride quality All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1LFAFP9EA057430

Stock: EA057430

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020