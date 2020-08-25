Used 2014 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    71,574 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,950

    $2,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    99,445 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    123,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    113,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,495

    $1,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    108,289 miles

    $12,486

    $2,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    107,147 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,989

    $1,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    97,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    91,357 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,977

    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    82,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,391

    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    92,928 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,499

    $729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    58,463 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    18,021 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,995

    $611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    88,577 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,495

    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    58,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    67,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,998

    $257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    81,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    76,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

    $606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    57,015 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,900

    $839 Below Market
    Details

TDI engine is a superstar
wolvesq,04/27/2014
I cross-shopped the Q5 against the X3 35i, XC60 T6, Range Rover Sport, and Cayenne. All had their strengths, but I fell in love with the Q5's TDI engine. In short, it provides the best of both worlds. It explodes off the line like a rocket thanks to its considerable low end torque, but also returns fantastic mpg, often reaching 35 mpg on the highway. I had no idea diesels were so much fun -- I preferred it to the petrol inline sixes in the XC60 and X3. You can get the same basic TDI engine in the Cayenne, but it's at least $20k premium over a similarly equipped Q5. And just so you don't think I'm too easy of a grader when I say it "explodes" off the line, I'm coming from a C63 AMG.
