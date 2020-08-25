Used 2014 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 71,574 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,950$2,225 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1764601 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CMAFP0EA012852
Stock: c127796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 99,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$1,615 Below Market
Cars Buyer - New Jersey / New Jersey
Looking for a luxury vehicle without the luxury price!!! you have stumbled upon the right place!!! Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. All our vehicles are Carchex certified with 90 days warranty and 1 year roadside assistance. Financing available at a low rate (credit approval required). Good credit, bad credit, no credit or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience that takes pride in satisfying our customer's needs. Please visit us and take your dream vehicle for a test drive and let our friendly team walk you thru the whole transaction step by step whether it is cash or finance, always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Ad expires at 08:00 PM everyday. Price updates everyday at 12:00 PM at our website, however, call us and check for the availability of this vehicle and price update. For more detailed information and terms and conditions of sale please visit us at carsbuyer.com. The price showing above does not include dealer preparation fee, tax (if applicable), Doc, and tags. However, we have many other options, savings and special discounts to offer you. And we are always looking to accommodate our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP5EA121348
Stock: 121348CB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP1EA007444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495$1,221 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CFAFP7EA020926
Stock: 020926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,289 miles
$12,486$2,187 Below Market
Key Hyundai - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP1EA078353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,147 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,989$1,458 Below Market
Thompson BMW - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP7EA074758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$990 Below Market
Hi-Way Auto Sales - Pease / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CFAFPXEA067920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,357 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,977
BMW of Beaumont - Beaumont / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Audi Q5. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Audi Q5 Premium Plus redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. When the Audi Q5 Premium Plus was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2014 Audi Q5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2014 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical for enthusiasts and those who might rather be driving a sport sedan, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid, and the appeal of the 2014 Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Strengths of this model include excellent towing capability, hybrid fuel economy, strong safety feature content list, Strong performance, available Audi Drive Select customization, and excellent ride quality We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP3EA024732
Stock: EA024732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 82,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,391
AutoNation Toyota Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Phantom Black Pearl Effect Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Gulf Freeway is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Audi Q5 Premium Plus only has 82,001mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Audi Q5 Premium Plus is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Take home this 2014 Audi Q5 Premium Plus and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2014 Audi Q5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2014 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical for enthusiasts and those who might rather be driving a sport sedan, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid, and the appeal of the 2014 Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Strengths of this model include excellent towing capability, hybrid fuel economy, strong safety feature content list, Strong performance, available Audi Drive Select customization, and excellent ride quality All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP9EA057430
Stock: EA057430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 92,928 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,499$729 Below Market
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Arguably one of the most stylish and sophisticated SUVs on the market, our One Owner 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is presented in stunning Cuvee Silver Metallic. Powered by a Turbo Charged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 220hp for instant power while matched to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. With our All Wheel Drive SUV, you'll attain near 28mpg on the highway while enjoying the sure-footed confidence and impressive acceleration that will make your pulse race! Our Q5 Premium Plus has a sleek profile that hits the sweet spot between sporty and sophisticated. Leather heated front seats, a sunroof, a back-up camera, full-color navigation, tri-zone climate control, automatic headlights, and automatic wipers are just a few of the amenities that pamper you. Enjoy the convenience of a dash-mounted Multi-Media interface, and a 10-speaker sound system with CD/MP3 player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio as you cruise down the road in this stellar SUV. Our Audi Q5 is filled with advanced safety features to keep you safe from harm as well. German luxury and quality are so evident we are positive you'll wake up excited about driving! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All of our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanical inspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics and necessary repairs are completed. A copy of our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. This Vehicle qualifies for the Elite Warranty Certified Pre-Owned Superior Service Contract which covers any vehicle component that is covered by the original manufacturer unless explicitly excluded for 90 days and/or 3000 miles. Longer terms and more coverage available at additional cost. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders depending on your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available on most cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy yourcar even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchase service contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades are welcomed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP1EA044509
Stock: PAKP2595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 58,463 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
All Star Cars - Richland / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP5EA105747
Stock: 105747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,995$611 Below Market
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... CLEAN CARFAX ... 2014 AUDI Q5 DIESEL TDI QUATTRO AWD ... PREMIUM PLUS MODEL LOADED WITH AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE ... DC/DVD-PLAYER with HD RADIO ... AUDIO MMI NAVIGATION PLUS with VOICE CONTROL ... COLOR DRIVER INFORMATION DISPLAY ... AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS with REAR VIEW CAMERA ... PANORAMIC SUNROOF with POWER SUNSHADE ... AUDI XENON PLUS FRONT LIGHTING W / LED DRLS & TAILLIGHTS ... POWER TAILGATE ... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ... HEATED POWER FRONT SEATS ... AUDI ADVANCED KEY ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MOF INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2014 Audi Q5 4dr quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Monsoon Gray Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CMAFP8EA084852
Stock: 1189AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-18-2019
- 88,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,495
TXCARWORLD - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP6EA031285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$341 Below Market
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
No PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!! RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CFAFP0EA102397
Stock: M7129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 67,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,998$257 Below Market
BMW of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus Brilliant Black quattroBlack w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Tow Package / Hitch, Backup Camera, Original MSRP $48,945, Bang $ Olufsen Sound System, 2-Position Driver Side Memory, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, 8.0J x 19" 5-Double-Spoke-Design Wheels, 8-Color Driver Information Display, Aluminum Trunk Edge Trim & Door Sills, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Xenon Plus Headlights, Auto-Dimming & Power-Folding Outside Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Deep Tinted 2-Panel Panorama Sunroof, Lighting Package, Navigation System, Power Opening/Closing Tailgate, Premium Plus Package, Radio: In-Dash Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP1EA101081
Stock: B05040T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 81,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
New Arrival! -Priced below the market average!- Navigation Back-up Camera Bluetooth This 2014 Audi Q5 Premium Plus has a great Ibis White exterior and a clean Chestnut Brown interior! Heated Seats Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers Park Distance Control ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP0EA002588
Stock: EA002588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 76,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000$606 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Panoramic Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Rear Heated Seats - Rear Climate Control - Premium Sound - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP4EA040342
Stock: U201126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 57,015 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,900$839 Below Market
Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina
JUST REPRICED FROM $18,800, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Hendrick Certified, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 56,978! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic RoofPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyAFFORDABILITYWas $18,800.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Fully InspectedEXPERTS RAVE'Top-notch interior craftsmanship; class-leading fuel economy; strong supercharged V6; superb brake performance; roomy backseat; sporty handling.' -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.OUR OFFERINGSTerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP9EA030549
Stock: J7069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
