Vehicle overview

Things are getting smaller: cell phones, houses, attention spans. Automobiles have also been hit with this downsizing trend, particularly sport-utility vehicles. Luxury divisions aren't immune, as an increasing number of premium compact crossovers have popped up over the past few years. The latest is the 2009 Audi Q5, a handsome little luxury SUV that takes its looks from big brother Q7, but borrows most of its mechanicals from the A4 sport sedan. The result is a stylish and capable entry in this growing segment.

The Q5 shares its wheelbase with the A4, and it employs essentially the same 3.2-liter V6 engine, Quattro all-wheel-drive system and interior design. Not surprisingly, it feels remarkably like the A4 from behind the wheel. However, the Q5 is 3 inches shorter, 3 inches wider and of course endowed with additional ground clearance. Compared to the A4 Avant wagon, the Q5 features 5 more cubic feet of maximum trunk space. This, along with a bigger back seat may be enough to offset the Avant's fuel economy, price and handling advantage.

While its underpinnings are all A4, the Q5 bears more of a styling resemblance to Audi's Q7 SUV. The Q7 is a three-row luxury cruiser hailed for its highway performance and impeccable cabin, but lamented for its pavement-crushing weight and unimpressive interior space. The Q5 shares the Q7's strong suits while doing a better job in the size department compared to its segment rivals. If you want a crossover from Audi, the Q5 might just hit the sweet spot.

The 2009 Audi Q5 is definitely worth a look, but the competition is fierce in this category. There's no clear leader, but there are a few stand-outs. The Volvo XC60 is the go-to choice for families, but folks without kids may find the Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Q5 equally appealing. The Acura RDX, BMW X3, Infiniti EX35, and Cadillac SRX are also worth a look. You've certainly got solid options amongst these many choices, as each offers distinctive styling, features and driving dynamics, so we recommend checking out the lot before making your decision.