Consumer Rating
(58)
2009 Audi Q5 Review

2009 Audi Q5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale cabin appointments, above-average backseat space, pleasing ride and handling balance, quiet interior, excellent crash scores.
  • Some ergonomic foibles, smallish cargo capacity, disconcerting electric assist steering, pricey compared to Japanese rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Audi Q5 is a well-rounded, stylish luxury crossover for those who don't need a big SUV. There are plenty of worthy competitors, though, so make sure to check them all out.

Notably, we picked the Audi Q5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2009.

Vehicle overview

Things are getting smaller: cell phones, houses, attention spans. Automobiles have also been hit with this downsizing trend, particularly sport-utility vehicles. Luxury divisions aren't immune, as an increasing number of premium compact crossovers have popped up over the past few years. The latest is the 2009 Audi Q5, a handsome little luxury SUV that takes its looks from big brother Q7, but borrows most of its mechanicals from the A4 sport sedan. The result is a stylish and capable entry in this growing segment.

The Q5 shares its wheelbase with the A4, and it employs essentially the same 3.2-liter V6 engine, Quattro all-wheel-drive system and interior design. Not surprisingly, it feels remarkably like the A4 from behind the wheel. However, the Q5 is 3 inches shorter, 3 inches wider and of course endowed with additional ground clearance. Compared to the A4 Avant wagon, the Q5 features 5 more cubic feet of maximum trunk space. This, along with a bigger back seat may be enough to offset the Avant's fuel economy, price and handling advantage.

While its underpinnings are all A4, the Q5 bears more of a styling resemblance to Audi's Q7 SUV. The Q7 is a three-row luxury cruiser hailed for its highway performance and impeccable cabin, but lamented for its pavement-crushing weight and unimpressive interior space. The Q5 shares the Q7's strong suits while doing a better job in the size department compared to its segment rivals. If you want a crossover from Audi, the Q5 might just hit the sweet spot.

The 2009 Audi Q5 is definitely worth a look, but the competition is fierce in this category. There's no clear leader, but there are a few stand-outs. The Volvo XC60 is the go-to choice for families, but folks without kids may find the Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Q5 equally appealing. The Acura RDX, BMW X3, Infiniti EX35, and Cadillac SRX are also worth a look. You've certainly got solid options amongst these many choices, as each offers distinctive styling, features and driving dynamics, so we recommend checking out the lot before making your decision.

2009 Audi Q5 models

The 2009 Audi Q5 is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in one trim level, although every Q5 comes with one of three equipment groups: Premium, Premium Plus or Prestige. Standard equipment on the Premium includes 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, eight-way power front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, tri-zone automatic climate control, a trip computer and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary input jack, an SD card slot and satellite radio. Bluetooth and an iPod interface are optional.

The Premium Plus adds xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a power liftgate, heated front seats (optional on Premium), driver memory functions, a panorama sunroof (optional on Premium) and an upgraded stereo with a six-CD changer. The MMI Navigation package adds to the Premium Plus a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic updates, voice control, a rearview camera and the MMI electronics interface.

That package comes standard with the Q5 Prestige, which further adds 19-inch wheels (optional on Premium Plus), keyless ignition/entry and a Bang & Olufsen 14-speaker surround-sound stereo. Available options on the Prestige include 20-inch wheels, the Audi Drive Select adjustable vehicle settings system and a blind-spot monitor. The S line Package adds to the Premium Plus or Prestige special 20-inch wheels with summer tires, a sport steering wheel, shift paddles, unique front and rear fascias, aluminum interior trim and a black headliner.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Audi Q5 is an all-new compact crossover SUV from the German luxury manufacturer.

Performance & mpg

Every 2009 Audi Q5 features standard Quattro all-wheel drive and a 3.2-liter V6 engine that produces 270 hp and 243 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is the only available transmission. In performance testing, the Q5 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, which is on-par with most of its competitors. Fuel economy estimates are 18 mpg city, 23 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined, which is a hair better than competitors. Tow capacity is above average, with a 4,400-pound rating when properly equipped.

Safety

The 2009 Q5 comes standard with stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are optional. In government crash tests, the Q5 achieved a perfect five-star rating in all frontal and side categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Q5 was awarded the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests. In Edmunds braking testing, the Q5 came to a stop in 123 feet, which is on-par with its competitors.

Driving

Most people will be content with the Q5's 3.2-liter V6, as there's enough power on tap for all but the most demanding driving situations. While the EX35 may seem punchier, the Audi is on par with its European rivals in terms of acceleration. Around turns, the 2009 Audi Q5 feels balanced and secure, even if it doesn't quite replicate the sport-sedan feel of some of its competitors. The steering is precise, but as on the A4, the variable-ratio rack feels a little artificial in its weighting and feedback.

Interior

The Q5's common ground with the A4 sedan extends to its interior design and high-quality construction. As in the A4, the center stack controls are canted toward the driver, but the layout depends on equipment level. In standard form, without navigation or the in-dash CD changer, the knob and buttons for the multipurpose electronics interface (MMI) reside on the center stack. It's not the most intuitive way to select stereo functions, to put it mildly. With navigation, though, the controls migrate aft of the shifter, falling more readily to hand. With either configuration, MMI has been greatly improved versus past iterations, particularly in the areas of navigation and radio control. The optional iPod interface is one of the best available.

Despite its compact size, the Q5 manages to feel roomy whether you're seated in the front or rear. The rear seats slide fore and aft, and they also recline, extending the Q5's advantage in rear-seat comfort. Folding the rear seats flat reveals 55 cubic feet of maximum real estate, which is a little below average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Audi Q5.

5(79%)
4(16%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.7
58 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

German engineered nonsense
gigles,01/26/2012
Instead of going into a long winded review of my 2009 Audi Q5, i will simply list the warranty work that has been performed thus far: - replaced center console - replaced water pump - replaced exterior HID light system - repaired gas lid - replaced rear hatch struts - removed engine for DE-carbon (3 full days) - replaced fuel injection - replaced steering rod & pump Non warranty: - replaced brakes and rotors (30K)
Great car! Just take care of it!
stimm32,11/14/2012
We purchased this car with 24,000 miles on it, and we have all the service records. The owners before us were very meticulous, and they had very few issues, and we have now put 6,000 miles on it and still have had no problems. The review that complains about having to replace the brakes at 30k is driving in the city constantly, I can tell because they also had to have the carbon build-up cleaned. Carbon build-up is a fact of life for direct injected engines, but when the car is driven at highway speed, the combustion chamber gets hot enough to burn off the carbon. Also, take care of your car. Change the oil with VW 502 00 approved oil every 5,000 miles, and keep up on scheduled maintenance.
Buyer beware of water pump issues
Mark,04/23/2010
I have been very happy with my Audi Q5 until today. Had car towed into dealership after the coolant burst in the engine compartment. I pretty much lost all coolant - luckily i was about to park it in the garage. Found out today that the water pump failed at 7,800 miles. It is covered under warranty but warranty or not this is a major issue. I have so far seen a mass of posts with the same issue. Fortunately for me the engine never had the opportunity to overheat. Audi needs to address the issue with their current owners immediately.
Take care of your Q5 and it will take care of you
jay ali,03/05/2017
3.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
First off, I purchased my Q5 with 50,000 miles 3 years ago and it now has 110,000 miles. I have done NOTHING to the vehicle except replace the break pads (front and rear) and put new tires on. My vehicles still rides like a dream and we absolutely love it. It floats on the roads and over bumps, and we are set on getting a newer model 2013 and up next. I have not taken my car at all to the Audi dealership because and I avoid them like the plague. I did my brakes at a local Belle Tire for half the price the Audi dealer wanted and I even change my oil at Belle tire and I run Amsoil Oil ONLY in my car. I have noticed my Q5 runs quieter with this oil than the actually oil the Audi dealer uses. Oh and i have the 3.2. which is much more solid than the 2.0. I hope this helps
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2009 Audi Q5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Audi Q5
More About This Model

Audi is gradually dipping its toe into every area of the luxury vehicle pond. Four-door sedans of every size? Been there. Two-seat roadster? Done that. Midengine exotic supercar? Bought the T-shirt. With several rivals, the German luxury brand is now diving into the rapidly deepening compact luxury crossover segment with the 2009 Audi Q5. Whether it sinks or swims will depend on how well the tried-and-true Audi formula translates to this new niche. We say "swims," but the Q5 comes with a hefty price tag that may leave its appealing competitors with a leg up.

Based on Audi's A4 sedan and resembling a shrunken Q7, the Q5 will never be mistaken for anything other than an Audi. The crossover has all the typical design cues inside and out. Under the hood is a more powerful version of the 3.2-liter V6 available in the A4, which feeds all four wheels through Audi's ubiquitous Quattro system.

As such, the 2009 Audi Q5 feels and drives similar to any Audi not called TT or R8 -- there certainly won't be any surprises for loyal customers. It's also one of the sportiest entries in the compact luxury crossover class, a compelling standout in a field where it's difficult to declare a clear leader. Ultimately, your choice may come down to style (advantage Audi) and/or price (disadvantage Audi).

Our nearly loaded test car rung in at $48,275, which is steep, but also the result of excessive options selection. Similarly equipped competitors like the Lexus RX 350 and Mercedes-Benz GLK350 would be the same price. However, the Q5's base price is dearer than those models, as well as the more family-oriented Volvo XC60 and sport-tuned Infiniti EX35. As such, we suggest exploring all members of this rapidly expanding market niche, as each offers its own unique take. It's a big pond; go out and swim.

Used 2009 Audi Q5 Overview

The Used 2009 Audi Q5 is offered in the following submodels: Q5 SUV. Available styles include 3.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

