Consumer Rating
(56)
2011 Audi Q5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium interior
  • class-leading fuel economy
  • top crash scores
  • roomy backseat
  • sporty handling.
  • Higher price than rivals
  • below-average cargo capacity
  • artificial steering feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Audi Q5 is one of the best bets for consumers in search of a fun-to-drive yet practical luxury crossover. Its new base-model engine makes it pretty fuel-efficient as well.

Notably, we picked the Audi Q5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2011.

Vehicle overview

Luxury cars have seldom been known for their high fuel economy, and SUVs have also never been known for being frugal with gas. Put the two together and you have a recipe for fuel consumption that would make an oil executive put a down payment on a second yacht. Bucking this trend, though, is the 2011 Audi Q5. Notable this year for the Q5 is a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers only a couple mpg less on the EPA driving cycles than the Audi A4 Avant wagon. Even the Q5 with its available, more powerful V6 is pretty good on gas.

Yet fuel economy is only one of the Q5's many virtues. Thanks to its underpinnings from the Audi A4 sedan, the Q5 is one of the most entertaining vehicles to drive in the segment of luxury crossovers. It has the confident handling and alert responses of the A4, yet the Q5's decent cargo hold and generous passenger space mean it's pretty comfortable and practical, too. Indeed, its family-friendly sliding rear seat is the only one of its kind among luxury crossovers of this size.

The Q5's biggest downside is its price, which can end up thousands of dollars more than what you'd pay for some other competitors once you order all the familiar options. The Volvo XC60 is a bit bigger than the Audi and offers a few extra features that are useful for families. The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is a bit smaller, but has a cheaper base price and a more solid feel to it. The 2011 BMW X3 has been redesigned and will likely be the athlete of the class, while the new, surprisingly luxurious 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee should appeal to those who plan on venturing off the beaten path every now and then.

Certainly you're not going to go wrong with any of these choices. But considering the 2011 Audi Q5's well-rounded virtues as well as above-average fuel economy, we think this vehicle will suit luxury crossover shoppers quite nicely indeed.

2011 Audi Q5 models

The 2011 Audi Q5 is a compact luxury crossover available in four trim levels: 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.2 Premium Plus and 3.2 Prestige.

Standard equipment on the 2.0T Premium includes 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, roof rails, eight-way power front seats with adjustable lumbar, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40 rear seat, a dash-mounted Multi Media Interface (MMI) and a 10-speaker sound system with CD/MP3 player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Options on the Premium include a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and Bluetooth. These items are included on the 2.0T Premium Plus, which also gets xenon headlights, LED running lights, a power tailgate, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, an auto-dimming interior mirror and an iPod interface. Nineteen-inch wheels are optional.

Step up to the 3.2 Premium Plus for a V6 engine, 19-inch wheels, headlight washers and S Line exterior trim. The top-shelf 3.2 Prestige adds adaptive headlights, a blind-spot warning system, keyless ignition/entry, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and the Audi MMI Navigation Plus package (navigation system, digital music storage, voice controls, rearview camera, HD radio, CD/DVD player and center-console-mounted MMI system).

The 3.2 Prestige can also be equipped with Audi Drive Select (four settings alter throttle response, transmission shift points and steering assist), adaptive cruise control and the Luxury package (ventilated front seats and upgraded leather). Both 3.2 models can be equipped with 20-inch wheels and the S Line package, which adds different 20-inch wheels, performance tires, a sport steering wheel, shift paddles and brushed aluminum trim.

All but the 2.0T Premium can be equipped with the MMI Navigation Plus package and the Bang & Olufsen stereo.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Audi Q5 gets a new base engine, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder found in many other Audi models. Also new is the eight-speed automatic transmission that is also standard equipment. Meanwhile, the 3.2 model gains standard S Line exterior trim and 19-inch wheels, while adaptive headlights are now included on the Prestige trim. The six-disc CD changer has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Audi Q5 2.0T comes standard with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine good for 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

The Audi Q5 3.2 gets a 3.2-liter V6 that produces 270 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, a Q5 3.2 accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, a performance on par with the Audi's peers. Estimated fuel economy stands at 18/23/20, which is tops among similarly powered all-wheel-drive crossovers. Towing capacity with the 3.2 is above average, with a 4,400-pound rating when properly equipped.

Safety

The 2011 Audi Q5 comes standard with stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are optional on all models, while a blind-spot warning system is standard on the 3.2 Prestige.

In government crash tests, the Q5 achieved perfect five-star ratings for frontal and side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Q5 was likewise awarded the highest rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side crash tests. In Edmunds braking testing, the Q5 came to a stop in 123 feet, a competitive performance.

Driving

Though we have yet to drive the 2011 Audi Q5 with its new turbocharged inline-4 engine, we've had good experiences with this engine. The Q5's acceleration will likely seem relatively slow, but this torque-rich mill has surprising low-end punch and should return impressive fuel economy as well.

The Q5's 3.2-liter V6 delivers smooth, powerful acceleration, and the six-speed automatic is also refined and responsive. With it, the Q5 matches European rivals like the X3, GLK350 and XC60 in terms of acceleration, though the Japanese Infiniti EX35 has more punch.

Regardless of engine, the Q5's ride quality is firmer than the norm for this class of vehicle, but we've never found it to be harsh. In terms of handling, the 2011 Q5 is one of the sportiest crossovers on the market. One downside, though, is that the electric power steering has both a consistently artificial feel and an odd tendency to weight up suddenly at low speeds.

We would skip the optional Audi Drive Select system as it's pricey and complicated; the car's standard setup is just fine.

Interior

Like other Audis, the Q5 benefits from classy interior design and top-notch construction.

The center stack controls are canted toward the driver, although the layout depends on whether or not you opt for the navigation system. Without navigation, the knob and buttons for the MMI system reside on the center stack, and the resulting procedure for using the stereo is not intuitive. With navigation, though, the controls migrate aft of the shift lever, where they fall more readily to hand. Navigation-equipped models also get the latest, third-generation MMI system with revised menus and an additional joystick button for enhanced control.

Despite its compact size, the Q5 manages to feel roomy whether you're seated in the front or rear. The rear seats slide fore and aft, which is a rarity in this segment of luxury crossovers, and the seats also recline for greater comfort. Folding the rear seats down creates 57 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, which is a little below average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Audi Q5.

5(68%)
4(14%)
3(5%)
2(6%)
1(7%)
4.3
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Out performs MPG estimates
bigjoe7,04/23/2011
I am an Acura MDX driver who was tired of limited leg room for the driver. The Q5 is smaller but has a longer wheel base and has removed the irritating foot pedal that played havoc with my shin bone with a simple lever on the center console. Start, stop, set parking brake within inches of each function. The prestige styling is to my likingand performance with the 3.2L engine has exceeded my expectations in both power and mileage. My entire music library is available by simply cable connecting my ipod in the glove box; simple lead thru on the car's 7" screen.
3.5 years, 58k miles and counting.
travis_in_tx,11/13/2013
Purchased new 2011 2.0T with sunroof, no Navi. I use this suv all the time - lots of hiway miles, some offroad/farm tracks, vet errands, cross country. Need the SUV format. 1st set of OEM Tires lasted about 45k, new Pirellis I think are even better. I keep a qt of SynthOil in the boot, in 3 years have added 4 quarts total - glad mine's not unique, and seriously people, this is not among life's major problems considering all the positives. Lifetime MPG is 24.7. Audio/iPod/Sat is great. Cargo is functional, plenty of passer space. It's a solid efficient SUV, I don't know what I would get instead. I do have a soft spot for that Subaru/dog commercial, but Q5 suits me for work and after work.
Exquisite premium plus SUV for all conditions
BostonGuruFit,03/24/2018
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
A surefooted stable all weather utilitarian vehicle that is sporty yet smooth as molten butter and as stylishly luxurious as value would allow. The panorama sun/moonroof lets the light in making the already spacious cabin look even more so and inviting for your guests. For the price point, it is a smooth cruiser but one can wake up the beast by shifting to S mode. I was crossshopping current year lexus NX, Mercedes GLC (and GLK), and BMW X6 at higher price points and they did not deliver the versatile appeal yo the driver senses as the Q5 could. Although I bought mine pre-owned at high highway miles, there is no doubt it still feels and runs like new. The interior fit and finish have held up well indicative of the attention of detail befitting a German luxury mobile. The cons are that because the standard suspension is fairly sporty and firm, rough roads may be felt more but its manageable. If you can, find a Q5 with adaptive dampers and audi drive select and youll have 3+ cars of feel in one! Also, this MY has piston and ring oil consumption issues as well as timing chain tensioner flaws. Luckily it was fixed in mine. Do your due diligence and find one that has these fixes done and car will be bulletproof. MY and minor facelift (2009-2012s look better in my opinion) 2013+ Q5s seem to have these fixes done so could save you a headache. Overall, amazing bargain for the price. Way more car for money than buying a new car with steep depreciation or an econobox that is more of an appliance. We spend so many hours in our residences, places of work AND in our car and we care/indulge majorly in the former 2 so why not treat yourself with world class commuting comfort, utility and technology. Caveat: as with most nice things, just pay a little more :]
Great Overall Small CUV/SUV
dbalsam,01/19/2014
Have owned my 2.0T Premium Plus for 5 months now. Waited until honeymoon phase was over to write review. Coming from an 08 Infiniti G35xS to this, so big change. Wife drives an Infiniti XQ56 so I don't need anything larger. Grew tired of "G"cramped interior, lack of cargo/storage, road noise, no fold-down seats and gas mileage. Looked strictly for smaller CUV that was fun to drive, AWD, handled well, had good power, some decent cargo while maintaining the mpg's. Cross-shopped FX35, SRX, Touareg and X3. Love Q5!! For 2011 model year you had choice between 2.0T of 3.2. The 3.2 sucks more gas, lacks low-end torque and add over 200lbs. to car. ZERO issues with oil consumption.
See all 56 reviews of the 2011 Audi Q5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2011 Audi Q5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Audi Q5

Used 2011 Audi Q5 Overview

The Used 2011 Audi Q5 is offered in the following submodels: Q5 SUV. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.2 Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Audi Q5?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Audi Q5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $9,500 and$10,999 with odometer readings between 92925 and153310 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium Plus quattro is priced between $12,804 and$16,800 with odometer readings between 50259 and81269 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Audi Q5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Audi Q5 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2011 Q5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,500 and mileage as low as 50259 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Audi Q5.

Can't find a used 2011 Audi Q5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q5 for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,471.

Find a used Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,951.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q5 for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,463.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,527.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Audi Q5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

