A surefooted stable all weather utilitarian vehicle that is sporty yet smooth as molten butter and as stylishly luxurious as value would allow. The panorama sun/moonroof lets the light in making the already spacious cabin look even more so and inviting for your guests. For the price point, it is a smooth cruiser but one can wake up the beast by shifting to S mode. I was crossshopping current year lexus NX, Mercedes GLC (and GLK), and BMW X6 at higher price points and they did not deliver the versatile appeal yo the driver senses as the Q5 could. Although I bought mine pre-owned at high highway miles, there is no doubt it still feels and runs like new. The interior fit and finish have held up well indicative of the attention of detail befitting a German luxury mobile. The cons are that because the standard suspension is fairly sporty and firm, rough roads may be felt more but its manageable. If you can, find a Q5 with adaptive dampers and audi drive select and youll have 3+ cars of feel in one! Also, this MY has piston and ring oil consumption issues as well as timing chain tensioner flaws. Luckily it was fixed in mine. Do your due diligence and find one that has these fixes done and car will be bulletproof. MY and minor facelift (2009-2012s look better in my opinion) 2013+ Q5s seem to have these fixes done so could save you a headache. Overall, amazing bargain for the price. Way more car for money than buying a new car with steep depreciation or an econobox that is more of an appliance. We spend so many hours in our residences, places of work AND in our car and we care/indulge majorly in the former 2 so why not treat yourself with world class commuting comfort, utility and technology. Caveat: as with most nice things, just pay a little more :]

