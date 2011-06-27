  1. Home
2010 Audi Q5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium interior, roomy backseat, sporty handling, firm but supple ride, excellent crash-test scores.
  • Some ergonomic annoyances, below-average maximum cargo capacity, artificial steering feel.
Audi Q5 for Sale
List Price Range
$8,650 - $12,100
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Audi Q5 is one of the best bets for consumers in search of a fun-to-drive yet practical compact luxury crossover.

Notably, we picked the Audi Q5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2010.

Vehicle overview

Compact luxury crossover SUVs like the 2010 Audi Q5 are multiplying like bunnies. With so many of them hopping around, the task of evaluating their relative pros and cons may seem overwhelming. In the case of the Q5, though, it's worth the effort. Thanks to a sprightly V6 and underpinnings from the A4 sport sedan, the Q5 is one of the most entertaining vehicles in this segment. And thanks to its generous rear passenger space and ample cargo space behind the rear seats, this entertainment doesn't come with the usual practicality compromises.

The Q5's wheelbase is identical to the A4's, as are its Quattro all-wheel-drive system and many of its suspension bits. Interestingly, the Q5's 3.2-liter V6 -- a smooth and powerful engine that's one of our favorites in this class -- is no longer available on the A4. Otherwise, though, the Q5 largely drives like an A4 wagon with an elevated seating position, which is exactly what shoppers in this segment are looking for -- carlike handling along with a commanding view from the driver seat.

Compared to fellow compact luxury crossovers, the Q5's handling is at the top of the heap, yet its ride will never beat you up. Its acceleration is also up there with the class leaders, and its transmission always seems to be in the right gear. In terms of practicality, the Q5's maximum cargo capacity is on the small side for this segment at 57 cubic feet, but its capacity behind the rear seat (29 cubes) and rear-seat room are wholly competitive. And there's plenty of technology inside to keep you occupied, including Audi's third-generation Multi Media Interface (MMI), which includes revised menus and a joystick-like controller atop the primary knob for added functionality.

Other popular compact luxury crossovers include the Acura RDX, BMW X3, Infiniti EX35, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60. Each offers distinctive styling, features and driving dynamics, so we'd recommend holding off on deciding until you've driven the lot. But the 2010 Audi Q5 makes a strong case for itself with its winning combination of performance and practicality. Not all bunnies are made equal -- this Audi hops with more panache than most.

2010 Audi Q5 models

The 2010 Audi Q5 is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Standard equipment on the Premium includes 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, eight-way power front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, tri-zone automatic climate control, a trip computer, Audi's MMI with dash-mounted controls, and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary input jack, an SD card slot and satellite radio.

The Premium Plus adds xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a power liftgate, heated front seats, driver memory functions, a panorama sunroof, Bluetooth and an iPod interface. Some of these features are available as options on the Premium trim. The available MMI Navigation package adds a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic updates, voice control, a rearview camera and the third-generation MMI system with console-mounted controls, improved menus and a joystick-like button atop the main control knob for enhanced functionality.

That package comes standard with the Q5 Prestige, which further adds 19-inch wheels (optional on Premium Plus), keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot warning system and a Bang & Olufsen 14-speaker surround-sound stereo (also optional on Premium Plus). Available options on the Prestige include 20-inch wheels and the Audi Drive Select adjustable vehicle settings system. The S line Package (optional on the Premium Plus and Prestige) adds special 20-inch wheels with summer tires, a sport steering wheel, shift paddles, unique front and rear fascias, aluminum interior trim and a black headliner. The Luxury Package for Prestige models adds special leather upholstery and ventilated front seats.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Audi Q5 receives a new Luxury Package for the Prestige model and other minor trim adjustments.

Performance & mpg

Every 2010 Audi Q5 features standard Quattro all-wheel drive and a 3.2-liter V6 engine that produces 270 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission.

In performance testing, our Q5 test vehicle went from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, which is on par with most of its competitors. Fuel economy estimates are 18 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined -- respectable ratings for a compact luxury crossover. Towing capacity is above average, with a 4,400-pound rating when properly equipped.

Safety

The 2010 Audi Q5 comes standard with stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are optional.

In government crash tests, the Q5 achieved perfect five-star ratings for frontal and side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Q5 was likewise awarded the highest rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side crash tests. In Edmunds braking testing, the Q5 came to a stop in 123 feet, a competitive performance.

Driving

The Q5's 3.2-liter V6 delivers smooth, powerful acceleration, and the six-speed automatic is also refined and responsive. The Audi matches European rivals like the X3, GLK350 and XC60 in terms of acceleration, though the Japanese EX35 has more punch. The ride is firmer than most, but impacts are never harsh. In terms of handling, the 2010 Audi Q5 is one of the sportiest crossovers on the market. One downside, though, is that the electric power steering rack has both a consistently artificial feel and an odd tendency to weight up suddenly at low speeds.

Also of note is the optional Audi Drive Select system, which allows the driver to choose among three modes for ride compliance, steering effort and transmission responsiveness -- or enjoy custom settings via a fourth "Individual" mode. It's an interesting idea, but in testing we've noted that it's pricey and can be finicky to use. Most shoppers should find the Q5's standard suspension, steering and transmission calibrations perfectly adequate.

Interior

The Q5's common ground with the A4 sedan extends to its interior design and high-quality construction. As in the A4, the center stack controls are canted toward the driver, but the layout depends on equipment level. In standard form, without navigation or the in-dash CD changer, the knob and buttons for the MMI reside on the center stack, and the resulting procedure for using the stereo is less than intuitive. With navigation, though, the controls migrate aft of the shifter, where they fall more readily to hand. Navigation-equipped models also get the latest, third-generation MMI system with revised menus and an additional joystick button for enhanced control. The optional iPod interface is one of the best available.

Despite its compact size, the Q5 manages to feel roomy whether you're seated in the front or rear. The rear seats slide fore and aft, and they also recline, unlike those in the Acura RDX, for example. Folding the rear seats flat reveals 57 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, which is a little below average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Audi Q5.

5(78%)
4(14%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.6
63 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buyer Beware
stma1,02/02/2010
Audi Q5 is a great vehicle as long as you do not drive under 10 mph, I have a major transmission issue, 3rd replacement in 2 months, Audi corporate will not stand behind their products and work with you to satisfy yourself as a consumer, my vehicle has lurched and hesitated when coming to a stop causing 2 near accidents, I have never experienced such poor customer service form a corporate and a dealer standpoint, they act like it is my fault there is an issue, you have been warned!
Design flaw
maverick,06/23/2010
During snow or rain, when the rear hatch is opened, to gain access to the rear compartment, water, snow, dirt and salt build up in the drain channel and then run into the rear compartment. I've seen the mess run over the rubber seal. The dealer said they cannot do anything but maybe Audi will contact me and see if the problem can be solved. To date, no additional contact.
2010 Auid Q5 Quattro Premium 3.2 V6
Mark,02/19/2018
3.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
This is by far the best car I have ever owned. My previous car was a Land Rover LR2 which had the best ride of any car even better than the Audi. However i love the Audi. great gas mileage, lots of power and it is very reliable. Have had it for one year and bought it at 90k miles, it now has 104k miles. The only issue that I have had is the Panoramic sunroof fabric shade. I retracted it all the way and now it is stuck there. I guess what happens is the strips glued on to the underside of the fabric that the retracting motor uses to retract it, came unglued. It is something that I will fix myself since have that ability and there is a good youtube video for it. But if you are considering buying a used Audi Q5 go for it, itis an excellent car!
$ Bang for your Buck $
Jack Irwin,10/14/2016
3.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I've owned and sold several Audi Q5's over the years. I think the 2010 model type is one of the most dependable and overall well rounded versions of this car available. the newer smaller displacement, forced induction engines with he 8speed transmission are nice, and the gas millage is better but the reliability is worrisome and costly. Of course you should purchase ANY luxury/GERMAN vehicle with concerns regarding maintenance and price, because it will happen eventual on any make/model at any time. Having said that, Audi's are by far the best value in class. they are more sporty than their counterparts with a younger more sleek feeling. The 2010 Q5 drive smooth and easy at low speeds, and is tight and responsive at high speeds. the car feels as good to drive as it looks going down the road for thousands less than its competitors, or a new model for that matter. buy one with a few miles for under 20K and you will have a good car for years to come, so long as you get the maintenance plan as well! very well put together, inside and out.
See all 63 reviews of the 2010 Audi Q5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2010 Audi Q5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Audi Q5

Used 2010 Audi Q5 Overview

The Used 2010 Audi Q5 is offered in the following submodels: Q5 SUV. Available styles include 3.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Audi Q5?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Audi Q5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro is priced between $8,650 and$12,100 with odometer readings between 72794 and146552 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Audi Q5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Audi Q5 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 Q5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,650 and mileage as low as 72794 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Audi Q5.

Can't find a used 2010 Audi Q5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q5 for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,761.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,356.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q5 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,867.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,330.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Audi Q5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

