Vehicle overview

Compact luxury crossover SUVs like the 2010 Audi Q5 are multiplying like bunnies. With so many of them hopping around, the task of evaluating their relative pros and cons may seem overwhelming. In the case of the Q5, though, it's worth the effort. Thanks to a sprightly V6 and underpinnings from the A4 sport sedan, the Q5 is one of the most entertaining vehicles in this segment. And thanks to its generous rear passenger space and ample cargo space behind the rear seats, this entertainment doesn't come with the usual practicality compromises.

The Q5's wheelbase is identical to the A4's, as are its Quattro all-wheel-drive system and many of its suspension bits. Interestingly, the Q5's 3.2-liter V6 -- a smooth and powerful engine that's one of our favorites in this class -- is no longer available on the A4. Otherwise, though, the Q5 largely drives like an A4 wagon with an elevated seating position, which is exactly what shoppers in this segment are looking for -- carlike handling along with a commanding view from the driver seat.

Compared to fellow compact luxury crossovers, the Q5's handling is at the top of the heap, yet its ride will never beat you up. Its acceleration is also up there with the class leaders, and its transmission always seems to be in the right gear. In terms of practicality, the Q5's maximum cargo capacity is on the small side for this segment at 57 cubic feet, but its capacity behind the rear seat (29 cubes) and rear-seat room are wholly competitive. And there's plenty of technology inside to keep you occupied, including Audi's third-generation Multi Media Interface (MMI), which includes revised menus and a joystick-like controller atop the primary knob for added functionality.

Other popular compact luxury crossovers include the Acura RDX, BMW X3, Infiniti EX35, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60. Each offers distinctive styling, features and driving dynamics, so we'd recommend holding off on deciding until you've driven the lot. But the 2010 Audi Q5 makes a strong case for itself with its winning combination of performance and practicality. Not all bunnies are made equal -- this Audi hops with more panache than most.