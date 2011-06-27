Used 2016 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me
- $17,990Great Deal | $5,629 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro43,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP8GA101545
Stock: 1545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $16,999Great Deal | $3,138 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro89,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alan Byer Volvo Cars - Syracuse / New York
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Monsoon Gray Metallic quattro Want to talk about cars?...Text us anytime @ 315-382-9230. We Deliver locally nationwide! Contact us for a sales appointment, acquisitions or to Sell Your Ride! Packages Options You Want Need: Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Aluminum Trunk Edge Trim Door Sills, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Heated Auto-Dimming Power-Adjustable Mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Speed control, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0' x 18' 5-V-Spoke-Design. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP8GA026930
Stock: V2456A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- Price Drop$18,618Great Deal | $3,640 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro64,207 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2016 Audi Q5 4dr quattro 4dr 2.0T Premium features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Full Leather interior. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP6GA094028
Stock: 45607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- $27,370Great Deal | $3,471 below market
Certified 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro25,484 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
AUDI CERTIFIED: UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY! 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro: TECHNOLOGY PKG, 19 WHEEL PKG & MORE. Odometer is 22995 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, NAVIGATION GPS, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. * 300+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP1GA041575
Stock: WP2431
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $22,900Great Deal | $2,230 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro38,585 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Toyota Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**, **POWER DRIVERS SEAT**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **PANORAMIC SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **GOOD CARFAX**, 12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED**, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Premium Plus Package (2-Position Driver Side Memory, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Aluminum Trunk Edge Trim & Door Sills, Audi Advanced Key, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, and Heated Auto-Dimming & Power-Adjustable Mirrors), Technology Package (Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, and Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP5GA068083
Stock: 7U068083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $19,991Great Deal | $2,983 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro60,077 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP3GA084878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,500Great Deal | $2,519 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro26,734 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Van Horn Nissan of Sheboygan - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP4GA127110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995Great Deal | $2,822 below market
2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro67,012 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
Premium Plus Leather. White 2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 272hp 18/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Top-notch interior craftsmanship; rapid acceleration from 3.0T engine; unique sliding rear seat provides extra versatility; refined driving character makes it feel expensive from the behind the wheel; understated styling that doesn't draw too much attention to itself; more standard features (including all-wheel drive) than its German-brand competitors. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1D7AFP2GA039890
Stock: STK039890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995Great Deal | $3,246 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro55,393 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bergen Car Company - Lodi / New Jersey
Passed Inspection, Leather, Heated Seats, AWD, Nav/Navigation/GPS, Sunroof/Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Dual Climate Control, CLEAN CARFAX, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Brilliant Black 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Top-notch interior craftsmanship; rapid acceleration from 3.0T engine; unique sliding rear seat provides extra versatility; refined driving character makes it feel expensive from the behind the wheel; understated styling that doesn't draw too much attention to itself; more standard features (including all-wheel drive) than its German-brand competitors. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP4GA115412
Stock: MH115412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- $24,585Great Deal
2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro38,421 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Victory Buick GMC - Victoria / Texas
Odometer is 12877 miles below market average! NISSAN OF VICTORIA IS WHERE THE CUSTOMER ALWAYS WINS! White 2016 Audi Q5 quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 272hp 18/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Top-notch interior craftsmanship; rapid acceleration from 3.0T engine; unique sliding rear seat provides extra versatility; refined driving character makes it feel expensive from the behind the wheel; understated styling that doesn't draw too much attention to itself; more standard features (including all-wheel drive) than its German-brand competitors. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1D7AFP4GA003229
Stock: PN7398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $22,998Great Deal
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro32,645 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Auto Leasing - Irving / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP1GA089559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,294Great Deal | $2,420 below market
2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro60,502 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Reed's iRide Used Cars - Sanford / Florida
LIFETIME WARRANTY***, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, 10 Speakers, 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Black Cloth Headliner, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Sport Interior Package, Sport-Contoured Front Seats, Technology Package, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1D7AFP1GA034714
Stock: P034714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $19,999Great Deal | $2,437 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro60,286 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
H1 Auto Group - Roseville / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP6GA057805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,791Great Deal | $2,820 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro31,730 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Autobarn Volkswagen of Mt Prospect - Mount Prospect / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP4GA006027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,995Great Deal | $2,367 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro46,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Highline Motor Car - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP2GA139241
Stock: 139241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$19,979Great Deal | $2,133 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro46,466 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
POWER TAILGATE, LEATHER, XM RADIO, GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP4GA016072
Stock: GA016072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $20,750Great Deal | $2,491 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro53,914 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellis Suzuki - Lyndora / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1L2AFP1GA131051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,950Great Deal | $2,400 below market
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro29,096 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Goldies Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C2AFP5GA030370
Certified Pre-Owned: No