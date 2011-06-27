  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q5
  4. Used 2014 Audi Q5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(42)
Appraise this car

2014 Audi Q5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-notch interior craftsmanship
  • class-leading fuel economy
  • strong supercharged V6
  • superb brake performance
  • roomy backseat
  • sporty handling.
  • Below-average cargo capacity
  • unintuitive control layout without navigation
  • artificial steering feel.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Audi Q5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$10,997 - $25,000
Used Q5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its exciting performance, high fuel economy and welcoming cabin, the 2014 Audi Q5 is a star among compact luxury crossover SUVs.

Notably, we picked the Audi Q5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2014.

Vehicle overview

Audi argues that the Q5 has the interior of a luxury car, the handling of a sport sedan and the ground clearance of a crossover SUV. Though automotive marketing often tends toward hyperbole, we'd largely have to agree here, as the 2014 Audi Q5 is one of our favorites in the compact luxury crossover SUV class.

For 2014, the company would be justified in adding "the appetite of an economy car" to that list of attributes, as the Q5 TDI model joins the lineup. The TDI sports a powerful diesel-fueled engine that earns a combined city/highway fuel economy estimate of 27 mpg. And don't forget there's also the Q5 Hybrid model, introduced last year, which is similarly frugal. In keeping with this "cover all the bases" powertrain philosophy, Audi also offers the new high-performance SQ5 variant, which is covered in a separate review.

Even without such a buffet of power choices, the 2014 Audi Q5 has a lot going for it. Performance and practicality, two traits that are typically opposing forces when you're talking about an SUV, are both here in ample supply. Along with its snappy acceleration and buttoned-down handling, the sensibly sized Q5 offers plenty of passenger room within its well-trimmed cabin. Cargo capacity isn't as generous as some rivals, but it's still about quadruple what you'd get in a midsize sedan's trunk. All things considered, it's easy to see why the Q5 is a top pick for active single people and small families alike.

Of course, there are other good choices in the premium compact crossover segment. The Volvo XC60 provides an even roomier interior and a few more family-friendly features. If performance is a priority, the BMW X3 largely matches the Q5 in terms of performance and handling. If style is your thing, Land Rover's Range Rover Evoque is the most dynamic-looking of the bunch. And if mpg is what motivates you, the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class also has an available diesel engine: It isn't as powerful or quick as the Q5 TDI, but it earns slightly higher fuel economy ratings. If you want to narrow your list of candidates to a single luxury crossover SUV that does everything well, though, the 2014 Audi Q5 is an ideal choice.

2014 Audi Q5 models

The 2014 Audi Q5 is a compact luxury crossover available in four trim levels that correspond to engine: 2.0T Premium, 3.0T Premium Plus, 3.0 TDI Premium Plus and 2.0T Hybrid Prestige.

Standard equipment on the 2.0T Premium includes 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, roof rails, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB input, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

To all that, you can add the 2.0T Premium Plus package, which includes xenon headlights, LED running lights, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, heated front seats and an auto-dimming interior mirror.

The 3.0T Premium Plus includes all the above and adds a supercharged V6 engine, 19-inch wheels and special exterior trim. The available Prestige package adds adaptive headlights, blind-spot monitoring, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a heated/cooled cupholder, rear door sunshades and the Audi MMI Navigation Plus package (navigation system, digital music storage, voice controls, rear park assist, rearview camera, HD radio and center-console-mounted MMI controller).

The 3.0T Premium Plus can also be equipped with the Driver Assist package, which includes Audi Drive Select (four settings alter throttle response, transmission shift points and steering assist), adaptive cruise control and dynamic steering. Also available is the Comfort package (upgraded leather seating, additional leather cabin trim, ventilated front seats and power passenger lumbar adjustment), a Sport Interior package (front sport seats and a sport steering wheel) and the S Line Plus package (20-inch alloy wheels/summer tires, matte black roof rails, brushed aluminum cabin accents, flat-bottomed sport steering wheel, adaptive suspension system and Audi Drive Select controls). Rear-seat side airbags and a rear-seat entertainment system with twin display screens are also available.

The 3.0 TDI Premium Plus is equipped like the 3.0T Premium Plus, except it doesn't come with the 3.0T's sporty exterior trim pieces and headlight washers. You can get these items in an expanded version of the S Line Plus package. Otherwise, option packages for the 3.0 TDI are the same as for the 3.0T.

The 2.0T Hybrid Prestige includes all the features of the 2.0T Premium Plus, as well as 19-inch wheels, adaptive lighting, the Bang & Olufsen sound system, the heated/cooled cupholder, rear door sunshades and the Audi MMI Navigation Plus package. The Comfort and Sport Interior packages described above are optional on the 2.0T Hybrid.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Audi Q5 lineup sees the addition of a powerful yet fuel-efficient turbodiesel model, and the base 2.0T gets a power increase to 220 horsepower. Otherwise, updates are limited to equipment changes across the various trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T comes standard with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine good for 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). In Edmunds testing, a Q5 2.0T accelerated to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, a performance on par with the Audi's peers.

The Audi Q5 3.0T gets a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 272 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic is standard, as is an automatic stop-start system that saves fuel by shutting off the engine when the car comes to a halt. In Edmunds testing, the 3.0T engine brought the Q5 from zero to 60 in 5.8 seconds, a very quick time for this class of vehicle. Fuel economy estimates stand at 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

The Q5 3.0 TDI features a 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel V6 with 240 hp and a massive 428 lb-ft of torque. The automatic stop-start system is standard. Audi claims a zero-to-60-mph time of 6.5 seconds while fuel economy estimates stand at 27 mpg combined (24 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

The Q5 Hybrid pairs the 2.0T's engine with an electric motor and battery pack to provide a total output of 245 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Audi estimates its 0-60 time at 6.8 seconds, while EPA fuel mileage estimates stand at 26 mpg combined (24 mpg city/30 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2014 Audi Q5 includes stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are optional on all models, as is blind-spot monitoring (standard on the Hybrid). The optional Audi MMI Navigation package includes rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

In Edmunds braking testing, the Q5 2.0T came to a stop in 114 feet, a very strong result. Yet a 3.0T with the Prestige package stopped even shorter in 109 feet, which is very impressive for any vehicle, let alone an SUV with all-season tires.

In government crash tests the Q5 received four (out of five) stars overall, with four stars for frontal and five stars for side crash categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Q5 was awarded the highest rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Regardless of which powertrain you choose, the 2014 Audi Q5 delivers smooth, powerful acceleration, and the eight-speed automatic is also refined and responsive. Both the 2.0T and 3.0T gas engines match their respective rivals in terms of acceleration and fuel economy, while the diesel and hybrid versions of the Q5 offer even higher fuel-efficiency while still delivering plenty of power. The 3.0T and 3.0 TDI's automatic stop-start system also helps efficiency, but it doesn't keep the engine off very long at traffic lights. Such random refiring can get annoying.

The Q5's ride quality is firmer than the norm for this class of vehicle, but we've never found it to be harsh. Handling is excellent, and we consider the 2014 Q5 is one of the sportiest crossovers on the market. The steering is similarly quick and responsive, though it has a rather artificial feel.

Interior

As we've come to expect from all Audi models, the Q5 benefits from classy interior design and top-notch construction. The center stack controls are canted toward the driver, although the layout depends on whether you opt for the navigation system. Without navigation, the knob and buttons for the MMI system reside somewhat inconveniently on the center stack. With navigation, the controls are placed between the armrest and shift lever, where they're easier to reach. Navigation-equipped models also get the latest MMI system with more intuitive menus, enhanced Google Maps satellite imagery and an additional joystick button for enhanced control.

Despite its compact size, the Q5 manages to feel roomy whether you're seated in the front or rear. The rear seats slide fore and aft, which is a rarity in this segment of luxury crossovers, and the seats also recline for greater comfort. Folding the rear seats down creates 57 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, which is a little below average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Audi Q5.

5(55%)
4(24%)
3(2%)
2(12%)
1(7%)
4.1
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

TDI engine is a superstar
wolvesq,04/27/2014
I cross-shopped the Q5 against the X3 35i, XC60 T6, Range Rover Sport, and Cayenne. All had their strengths, but I fell in love with the Q5's TDI engine. In short, it provides the best of both worlds. It explodes off the line like a rocket thanks to its considerable low end torque, but also returns fantastic mpg, often reaching 35 mpg on the highway. I had no idea diesels were so much fun -- I preferred it to the petrol inline sixes in the XC60 and X3. You can get the same basic TDI engine in the Cayenne, but it's at least $20k premium over a similarly equipped Q5. And just so you don't think I'm too easy of a grader when I say it "explodes" off the line, I'm coming from a C63 AMG.
Help is on the way
Hardy Kornfeld,03/19/2016
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
This is my third update on a review posted shortly after I bought my 2014 Q5 TDI. I loved the car then and I still do today, despite Audi's diesel fiasco. Pros: 1. This is a very comfortable car to sit in on the commute and long hauls. The front seats are great unless you want to pretend it's a sports car, in which case they lack a bit of lateral support. The Q5 does its suburban transport function perfectly well and the panoramic roof glass gives it an airy feeling. Like all the Audis in my experience, the driver's sight lines are excellent. 2. The fuel economy has gone from outstanding to somewhat higher than that. In the same mixed driving pattern since purchase, I'm now averaging 31-33 mpg measured at the tank (the low end of that range in winter). High 30s with pure highway driving. For a 4400 pound truck with a 5000 pound towing capacity, that's supernatural. [2019 update - fuel economy dropped by 0.4 mpg after the NOx fix per the slightly optimistic trip computer a averaged over nearly 20,000 miles. It now stands at 32.2 mpg]. 3. About that towing capacity; I still haven't hauled any really heavy loads but the Q5 tows 1000 pounds of motorcycle plus trailer with barely any hit on fuel consumption. 4. Driving dynamics are very good within limits. Body roll is minimal for an SUV, the steering is reasonably quick and accurate without being nervous, braking effort is linear and absolute stopping power is good but not stellar. Ride quality is quite good, striking an excellent balance of composed cornering without too stiff damping. While I usually don't ask much of the engine and rarely spin it above 1800 rpm, when acceleration is called for at any speed that initial torque surge is amazing. 5. The Q5 is good in winter, particularly since I put on Nokian Hakkapeliitta winter tires (probably not needed but they provide more braking performance in snow). Excellent ground clearance, the wheel wells don't get packed up with snow and the traction control is effective without being intrusive. It would be nice to have a locking center diff but the Quattro is perfectly fine for most snow conditions. The defroster does a good job but it would help to have a windshield heating option as it does get packed up with snow and ice at the base and left side of the window. 6. [2019 update - The VWAG compensation plan for the 3.0 liter diesel scam worked out really well for me. Between the initial debit cards, the VWAG settlement and the Bosch settlement I netted roughly $9,000. That equates to discount of ~17% off the purchase price for a car that I anticipate keeping for a quarter of a million miles. After the fix, the engine idles and shifts at slightly higher rpm until it is fully warmed up but that doesn't noticeably detract from the driving experience. It won't respond to manual shift requests until warmed up but it can be induced to shift at a bit lower rpm when cold if I lift off the throttle. Once warm and responsive (sic) I sometime use manual mode to short shift. The engine rarely spins above 2,000 rpm and can pull strong from off-idle in nearly any gear]. Cons: 1. The steering has poor on-center feel which is a bit irritating when I set out on highway driving although after a bit of time I stop noticing it. 2. While the stopping power is adequate, the initial brake feel is spongy. I much prefer brakes that have a strong initial bite and linear rise in stopping power, like those on my Audi S4. [2019 update - brake feel and power didn't change much when the car got new rotors & pads at about 50,000 miles. The rotors lasted longer than those on the Toyota RAV4 that I owned before, but replacement was more expensive]. 3. The defroster is adequate but in very snowy conditions it would be nice to have a heated windshield base or heated washer fluid. 4. I would prefer to have engine stop start switch in a more intuitive position. The system itself is not bad; the engine restarts quickly and smoothly. But I only want to use it when I anticipate a relatively long stop, like arriving at a traffic light that has just turned red. So I am turning the system on and off multiple times in local driving but it's hard to find the switch without taking my eyes off the road. 5. The interior trim on the driver's side door and left front of the dashboard reflects sunlight on the instruments and windshield under some circumstances. It's an occasional minor irritation. Overall, it's hard to find much to complain about with this car! 6. [2019 update - this car has been quite reliable with the exception of a self-inflicted windshield washer issue when I put in RainX fluid and a failed O2 sensor that occurred after the NOx fix and was repaired under the extended warranty that came along with the settlement].
Agile and sporty but not a sedan
seattle_driver,10/14/2014
I have had my 2014 Q5 TDI for around 6 months now so feel comfortable writing a review. Overall it's a great car: it's fun to drive and it feels agile and sporty. The mileage is generally better than advertised: we took a 2,000 mile road trip this summer and with 4 people and luggage we averaged just under 37 MPG -- going through the Canadian Rockies. I liked this car better than the other smaller SUVs I test-drove (Lexus, Cadillac, BMW.) On the down side, the steering can feel remote and the center of gravity is definitely higher than my 2000 Mercedes E 320 sedan (or maybe I'm just used to it) I ordered all of the options, including the tow hitch, which made the car rather expensive.
Audi Q5 TDI - Better mileage than advertised
darioa,03/25/2014
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
My new 2014 Audi Q5 TDI has a little over 1700 miles. I've been very careful during the break-in period, which happened during extreme cold temperatures and much snow and ice on the roads for a few weeks in February. The car would start flawlessly every time even at temperatures of -20 F in the mountains of Colorado. I've averaged 25.5 mpg in the city during cold weather and snowy roads. On a 180 mile round trip from Winter Park to Steamboat Springs, where you start at 8800 ft, go down to 7000, then up to almost 11,000 ft and then down to 6,800 ft I averaged 35 mpg with 5 people in the car, skis on the roof and a fully loaded trunk. From Boulder to Colorado Springs and back I averaged 41.5 MPG. Update: After owning this vehicle for two years I'm just hoping it is not too good to be true with the diesel scandal. I bought it because it had power and speed to spare while using very little fuel and polluting less than a gasoline car. That may still be true for CO2 emissions, but it is not true for NOx emissions, and that is very disappointing. I'm hoping the fix will not reduce my power or fuel economy. I've averaged almost 31 mpg over 25,000 miles, with no mechanical or electrical problems. My biggest complain is the Google Earth based GPS. The time to arrival algorithm is not very accurate, especially when driving in the mountains. It can be 30 minutes off on a two hour drive. In the city though, it is accurate enough. I bought snow tires to get one more season out of the all seasons it came with, but I still think the original tires will not last as long as expected. The Audi Q5 is excellent in the snow with these new snow tires. I did notice an appreciable difference in traction, but it does not corner as well as with the all seasons, as expected. Last year we drove the car from Colorado to California and from Colorado to the East Coast. It was such a pleasure we may do it again this year. The seats get a bit hard after 6 hours drive, so we bought a seat cushion for long trips after the first one and our bottoms thanked us. Update: The major change I've seen is my mileage has increased to an average of 31.6 of combined driving in the third year, from 30.8 the first year. I don't know if that's due to the engine loosening up and becoming fully burned in, or because the original tires are getting worn out. I have 34,000 miles and I have measured up to 40.5 MPG on one trip. Usually the computer is off by up to 1 mpg, so figure at least 38-39 mpg on the highway through 3 Colorado mountain passes. I hope Audi can fix the diesel cheating problem without affecting performance. I don't know of any other car that can perform similarly or better (range, MPG, AWD, ground clearance, acceleration, comfort, luxury, quality). Maybe next year the plug-in hybrid can come close or surpass it. Update (Mar 26, 2017): Audi may offer to buy back my 3.0 TDI Audi Q5 if they cannot solve the diesel problems by December 2017. I would take them up on the offer if I could find another vehicle that performed equally or better than what I have for a similar price. I don't think there is one, if I want similar range (600+ miles), acceleration (6.2 sec 0-60 mph), fuel efficiency (30.8 MPG combined, down a bit because of the use of snow tires), road clearance (7.9 in) , turning diameter (38.1 ft), and combination of length and cargo space on an AWD car. I am very happy with this vehicle after 38,500 miles but I don't want the pollution stigma.
See all 42 reviews of the 2014 Audi Q5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 4780 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3750 rpm
See all Used 2014 Audi Q5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Audi Q5

Used 2014 Audi Q5 Overview

The Used 2014 Audi Q5 is offered in the following submodels: Q5 SUV, Q5 Hybrid, Q5 Diesel. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Audi Q5?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Audi Q5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $13,995 and$18,965 with odometer readings between 65568 and109429 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $18,595 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 31293 and74928 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $10,997 and$10,997 with odometer readings between 135615 and135615 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Audi Q5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Audi Q5 for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2014 Q5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,997 and mileage as low as 31293 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Audi Q5.

Can't find a used 2014 Audi Q5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q5 for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,573.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,088.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q5 for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,973.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,068.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Audi Q5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi Q5 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Audi Q5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles