This is my third update on a review posted shortly after I bought my 2014 Q5 TDI. I loved the car then and I still do today, despite Audi's diesel fiasco. Pros: 1. This is a very comfortable car to sit in on the commute and long hauls. The front seats are great unless you want to pretend it's a sports car, in which case they lack a bit of lateral support. The Q5 does its suburban transport function perfectly well and the panoramic roof glass gives it an airy feeling. Like all the Audis in my experience, the driver's sight lines are excellent. 2. The fuel economy has gone from outstanding to somewhat higher than that. In the same mixed driving pattern since purchase, I'm now averaging 31-33 mpg measured at the tank (the low end of that range in winter). High 30s with pure highway driving. For a 4400 pound truck with a 5000 pound towing capacity, that's supernatural. [2019 update - fuel economy dropped by 0.4 mpg after the NOx fix per the slightly optimistic trip computer a averaged over nearly 20,000 miles. It now stands at 32.2 mpg]. 3. About that towing capacity; I still haven't hauled any really heavy loads but the Q5 tows 1000 pounds of motorcycle plus trailer with barely any hit on fuel consumption. 4. Driving dynamics are very good within limits. Body roll is minimal for an SUV, the steering is reasonably quick and accurate without being nervous, braking effort is linear and absolute stopping power is good but not stellar. Ride quality is quite good, striking an excellent balance of composed cornering without too stiff damping. While I usually don't ask much of the engine and rarely spin it above 1800 rpm, when acceleration is called for at any speed that initial torque surge is amazing. 5. The Q5 is good in winter, particularly since I put on Nokian Hakkapeliitta winter tires (probably not needed but they provide more braking performance in snow). Excellent ground clearance, the wheel wells don't get packed up with snow and the traction control is effective without being intrusive. It would be nice to have a locking center diff but the Quattro is perfectly fine for most snow conditions. The defroster does a good job but it would help to have a windshield heating option as it does get packed up with snow and ice at the base and left side of the window. 6. [2019 update - The VWAG compensation plan for the 3.0 liter diesel scam worked out really well for me. Between the initial debit cards, the VWAG settlement and the Bosch settlement I netted roughly $9,000. That equates to discount of ~17% off the purchase price for a car that I anticipate keeping for a quarter of a million miles. After the fix, the engine idles and shifts at slightly higher rpm until it is fully warmed up but that doesn't noticeably detract from the driving experience. It won't respond to manual shift requests until warmed up but it can be induced to shift at a bit lower rpm when cold if I lift off the throttle. Once warm and responsive (sic) I sometime use manual mode to short shift. The engine rarely spins above 2,000 rpm and can pull strong from off-idle in nearly any gear]. Cons: 1. The steering has poor on-center feel which is a bit irritating when I set out on highway driving although after a bit of time I stop noticing it. 2. While the stopping power is adequate, the initial brake feel is spongy. I much prefer brakes that have a strong initial bite and linear rise in stopping power, like those on my Audi S4. [2019 update - brake feel and power didn't change much when the car got new rotors & pads at about 50,000 miles. The rotors lasted longer than those on the Toyota RAV4 that I owned before, but replacement was more expensive]. 3. The defroster is adequate but in very snowy conditions it would be nice to have a heated windshield base or heated washer fluid. 4. I would prefer to have engine stop start switch in a more intuitive position. The system itself is not bad; the engine restarts quickly and smoothly. But I only want to use it when I anticipate a relatively long stop, like arriving at a traffic light that has just turned red. So I am turning the system on and off multiple times in local driving but it's hard to find the switch without taking my eyes off the road. 5. The interior trim on the driver's side door and left front of the dashboard reflects sunlight on the instruments and windshield under some circumstances. It's an occasional minor irritation. Overall, it's hard to find much to complain about with this car! 6. [2019 update - this car has been quite reliable with the exception of a self-inflicted windshield washer issue when I put in RainX fluid and a failed O2 sensor that occurred after the NOx fix and was repaired under the extended warranty that came along with the settlement].

