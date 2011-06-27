Used 2015 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me
- $19,654Great Deal
2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro69,193 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
This 2015 Audi Q5 Premium Plus is offered to you for sale by Tradeline Motorcars. This 2015 Audi Q5 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Audi Q5 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Audi Q5 Premium Plus is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi Q5. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi Q5. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi Q5 Premium Plus. More information about the 2015 Audi Q5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2015 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical for enthusiasts and those who might rather be driving a sport sedan, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid -- or even the potent SQ5 -- and the appeal of the Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Strengths of this model include excellent towing capability, strong safety feature content, available Audi Drive Select customization, Strong performance, excellent ride quality, and hybrid fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFP7FA064007
Stock: 064007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $17,989Great Deal | $3,965 below market
2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro86,892 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
3.0L V6 AWD 8 Speed automatic 4 Door Diesel POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL POWER Trunk/Hatch Release AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT TURBOCHARGED ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - FRONT LUGGAGE RACK STABILITRAK DUAL OR CUSTOM EXHAUST POWER Hatch/Tgate CLOSER ** On Special ** BOSE SOUND SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 19 WHEEL **one owner** MEMORY SEAT REAR VIEW CAMERABlac
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CMAFP3FA126944
Stock: FA126944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2018
- $16,900Great Deal | $2,288 below market
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro77,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2015 Audi Q5 4dr quattro 4dr 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Daytona Gray Pearl Effect with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP8FA038661
Stock: AUDI-FA038661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $15,990Great Deal
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro92,409 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
* NAVIGATION.. * BACKUP CAMERA.. * PANO SUNROOF.. * HEATED FRONT SEATS.. * BLIND SPOT MONITOR.. * BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND.. * BLUETOOTH TECH.. * KEYLESS GO..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP5FA081807
Stock: 12362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- Price Drop$20,850Great Deal | $2,763 below market
2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro72,522 milesDelivery available*
Phil Long Genesis Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CMAFP3FA050111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,998Great Deal | $1,995 below market
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro44,018 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Field - Jamaica / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP3FA055271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,987
2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro32,800 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Real Motors - Clearwater / Florida
Up for Sale 2015 AUDI Q5 3.0 TDI Premium Plus / Technology Package with 32K miles /////Please note this Audi holds Florida Rebuilt Title due to a THEFT RECOVERYJUST SERVICED and Multipoint Inspected at Audi Dealer. ALL DIESEL RECALLS DONE/////No Frame /// No Engine ///No Transmission Damages. ///NO FLOOD.PER Audi VW Settlement: Extended Emissions Warranty Information*:The vehicle has an Extended Emissions Warranty that runs for 10 years or 120000 miles from the original in-service date. Please see your Audi dealership for additional information including the vehicle's in-service date.In addition and concurrently the Extended Emissions Warranty runs for 4 years or 48000 miles (whichever occurs first) from the date of modification or first dealer resale post-modification. Your vehicle was modified on Nov 12 2018 and 24026 miles. Please see your Audi dealership for additional information on the vehicle's post-modification dealer re-sale date. FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!! (call in advance) ///Warranty Service Contract is Available to purchase. ///We welcome any Pre-Sale Inspection. ///Call us today to schedule your Test Drive. ///VIN # WA1CMAFP9FA005514KEY FEATURES: Technology Package; 20'' Inch Wheels Package; Navigation; Front and Rear Parking Sensors; Panoramic Roof; Heated Front Seats; Blind Spot Assist; And ALL OTHER AUDI STANDARD FEATURESTorgue 428 ft-lbs. @ 1750 rpmHorsepower 240 hp @ 3750 rpmEPA mileage est. (cty/hwy) 24/31 mpgRange in miles (cty/hwy) 475.2/613.8 mi.Fuel tank capacity 19.8 galCombined MPG 27255/45/ZR20 Continental 9/32nd TiresThis Q5 comes with one Master KeyOwner Manuals Not present
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CMAFP9FA005514
Stock: 10748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,380Good Deal
2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro71,452 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Autobahn BMW - Fort Worth / Texas
Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119 for more information. 2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Mythos Black Metallic on Titanium Grey Leather Call (817) 409-3119 Please contact our Pre-Owned Internet Sales Manager CHARLES GRAHAM. He will be glad to answer questions and schedule a test drive for you. You may also reach him at preownedadvisor@autobahnfw.com Call (817) 409-3119 Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFP9FA049556
Stock: P42791A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $24,998Fair Deal | $378 below market
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro25,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi Q5 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE: HDD Navi w/voice controls, MMI high control panel, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, front and rear sensors, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, TFT color, WVGA, 7' display screen, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Audi connect, Bang and Olufsen sound system, 14 speakers and 505 watts w/Dolby Digital 5.1 and noise compensation, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio technology, in-dash single CD player w/DVD capability, SiriusXM Traffic and voice control system, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Side Assist, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE: Driver Side Memory, Aluminum Trunk Edge Trim Door Sills, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Audi Advanced Key, Heated Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Mirrors, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Turbocharged, Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Sunroof, Remote Trunk Release CARFAX 1-Owner .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP5FA126583
Stock: A353A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $17,591Good Deal | $1,357 below market
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro73,229 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Timonium - Timonium / Maryland
Monsoon Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Chestnut Brown; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *AUDI Q5*ALL WHEEL DRIVE*LEATHER*MOONROOF*P/SEATS*BLIND SPOT*NAVIGATION*BACKUP CAMERA* THIS VEHICLE IS MARYLAND INSPECTED PLUS IT IS AUTONATION CERTIFIED. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LFAFP1FA086762
Stock: FA086762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $15,417
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro66,322 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Audi Q5 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CFAFP0FA111473
Stock: FA111473-9
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- $28,995Fair Deal | $736 below market
2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro19,528 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... CLEAN CARFAX ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 01/2019 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2015 AUDI Q5 TDI DIESEL QUATTRO AWD ... PREMIUM PLUS LOADED WITH PANORAMIC SUNROOF ... POWER TAILGATE WITH INTERIOR RELEASE ... AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS with LED DRL & TAILLIGHTS ... HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS ... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... AUDI SOUND SYSTEM ... AUDI ADVANCED KEY ... AM/FM/ST RADIO WITH SD CARD READER ... SUPER CLEAN INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED ND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2015 Audi Q5 4dr quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CMAFP5FA061515
Stock: 4340A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2018
- New Listing$16,995Good Deal | $1,885 below market
2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro107,259 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Volvo Cars San Jose - San Jose / California
Scuba Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFP2FA066862
Stock: FA066862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $17,995Fair Deal | $401 below market
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro50,548 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Daytona Gray Pearl Effect Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CFAFP0FA075770
Stock: FA075770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $21,750Fair Deal | $2,068 below market
2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro67,875 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattroClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 18/26 City/Highway MPG - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFP8FA125154
Stock: 20A0805A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $23,991Fair Deal | $2,154 below market
2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro51,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
Excellent Condition. Brilliant Black exterior and Black interior, Premium Plus trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Supercharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. Audi Premium Plus with Brilliant Black exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 4780 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "As we've come to expect from all Audi models, the Q5 benefits from classy interior design and top-notch construction." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFP9FA035723
Stock: FA035723P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $20,500Good Deal | $1,054 below market
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro45,572 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carbiz - Baltimore / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CFAFPXFA118611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,998Fair Deal
2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro52,155 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax San Antonio - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFP5FA053233
Stock: 19140357
Certified Pre-Owned: No