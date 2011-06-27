Close

Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas

This 2015 Audi Q5 Premium Plus is offered to you for sale by Tradeline Motorcars. This 2015 Audi Q5 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Audi Q5 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Audi Q5 Premium Plus is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi Q5. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi Q5. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi Q5 Premium Plus. More information about the 2015 Audi Q5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2015 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical for enthusiasts and those who might rather be driving a sport sedan, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid -- or even the potent SQ5 -- and the appeal of the Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Strengths of this model include excellent towing capability, strong safety feature content, available Audi Drive Select customization, Strong performance, excellent ride quality, and hybrid fuel economy

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1DGAFP7FA064007

Stock: 064007

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020