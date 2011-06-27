Overall rating

The 2017 Audi Q5 soldiers into another model year as one of the most popular compact luxury SUVs, boasting a wide array of virtues designed to make you feel as if you're driving something beyond all those humdrum small SUVs out there. Its classic styling, well-crafted cabin and ample features combine to deliver nearly everything one expects from an SUV in this segment.

Sure, it has been on sale without a major redesign since 2009, but those who don't give a lick about having the latest technology features and controls won't mind. Besides, there's still a rearview camera available, along with keyless push-button start, a navigation system and a pretty impressive 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. We're also guessing that there are plenty of shoppers who will appreciate staring at the stars through the standard panoramic sunroof instead of fiddling with the latest gadgets and gizmos.

As such, the 2017 Audi Q5 is a must-drive in this segment that also includes the Acura RDX, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace, Lexus NX 200t and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. All have been introduced or redesigned more recently than the Q5, but we still think this Audi has plenty left in the tank.

For many, the 2017 Audi Q5 will be sized just right.

All 2017 Audi Q5 models come with stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option, while the Technology package includes parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system. There are no collision avoidance or lane departure technologies available.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Q5 2.0T with 18-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 114 feet, an average distance for this class. A 3.0T Prestige with 19s and summer tires stopped in a praiseworthy 109 feet.

In government crash tests, the Q5 received four out of five stars overall, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Q5 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests, while the Q5's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Notably, we picked the Audi Q5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.

Interior quality is absolutely top notch in the 2017 Audi Q5.