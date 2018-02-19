Used 2018 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois

6YRS OF AUDI CARE MAINTENANCE AND 5YRS OF AUDI CERTIFIED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!! 2018 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS, NAVIGATION PKG, B&O, COLD WEATHER PKG, AND 20" WHEELS ... 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL, 7 SPEED S-TRONIC AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 252 HP, 273 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 27 HWY MPGs. MONSOON GRAY METALLIC ON BLACK HEATED LEATHER. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. PREMIUM PLUS PKG HAS AUDI ADVANCED KEY WITH PUSH START, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, AUDI CONNECT CARE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST WITH PRE SENSE REAR, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AUTO DIMMING POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, HIGH GLOSS WINDOW SURROUNDS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, NAVIGATION PACKAGE HAS AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT PRIME AND PLUS (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, BANG AND OLUFSEN 3D SURROUND SOUND, 20" ALLOY WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE HAS HEATED REAR SEATS, AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL..STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES POWER TAILGATE, SLIDING 2ND ROW SEATS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, RAIN AND LIGHT SENSOR, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs AND TAILLIGHTS, LED AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, REARVIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS ENGINE STOP/START, THREE ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SMARTPHONE INTERFACE, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH USB PORTS AND AUX IN, AUDI PRESENSE BASIC AND CITY, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN.LET'S TALK WARRANTY. YOU GET AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR 5YRS UNLIMITED MILES... ON THIS BABY, THAT'S UNTIL AUGUST 13, 2022 AND AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN DRIVE IN THOSE FIVE YEARS... NOW THAT'S GREAT COVERAGE!! THIS COVERAGE IS GOOD AT ANY AUDI DEALER IN AMERICA AND COMES WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE.MSRP $53,235AUDI CARE!! AND YOU GET THE BALANCE OF AUDI CARE SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR 6 YEARS AND 50,000 MILES!! THAT COVERS ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INTERVALS INCLUDING OIL CHANGES, ALL FLUIDS, INSPECTIONS, BRAKE FLUID FLUSHES, EVEN SPARK PLUGS AND MORE!! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS...GLASSCOAT CERAMIC COATING!! TO EVERY PRE OWNED VEHICLE 5 MODEL YEARS OLD AND NEWER, AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES ADDS GLASSCOAT HIGH PERFORMANCE CERAMIC COATING THAT PROTECTS YOUR VEHICLE'S PAINT FROM HARSH ENVIRONMENTAL ELEMENTS AND SIMONIZ TEFLON INTERIOR PROTECTION. THIS ONE TIME APPLICATION COVERS STAINS, RIPS, AND TEARS WITH A 7 YEAR WARRANTY. YOUR $495 INVESTMENT COVERS PRODUCT, LABOR, AND WARRANTY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.1.99% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WITH APPROVED FINANCING THRU AFS. ENDS JULY 31, 2020..AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....NEED MORE?? LET'S TALK CERTIFICATION. WE START BY HAND SELECTING THE BEST OF THE BEST VEHICLES AND QUALIFYING THEM FOR A 300 POINT INSPECTION. THAT INCLUDES THE INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, ENGINE COMPARTMENT, UNDERCARRIAGE, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, COSMETIC, AND THE WEAR ITEMS. WEAR ITEMS INCLUDE TIRES, BRAKES, WIPERS, AND OTHER MAINTENANCE ITEMS. TREAD DEPTH OF 5/32NDS OR BETTER AND MORE THAN 50% OF BRAKE LINING WEAR REMAINING... IN SHORT, YOU WON'T NEED TIRES OR BRAKES FOR A LONG TIME!! WE WILL EVEN SHOW YOU THE INSPECTION IN WRITING WHEN YOU VISIT THE SHOWROOM.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1BNAFY8J2012877

Stock: P6557

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-24-2020