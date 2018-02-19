Used 2018 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

Q5 Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    13,752 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,998

    $5,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    23,474 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,900

    $9,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    25,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $23,891

    $7,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    50,876 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,995

    $5,783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi

    20,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,998

    $4,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    18,255 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,911

    $3,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro

    13,700 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,995

    $3,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    13,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,999

    $2,870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    26,149 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,887

    $4,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro

    42,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,988

    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    26,885 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,494

    $5,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi

    22,832 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,999

    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    24,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,598

    $2,687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    19,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,980

    $2,750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    27,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,297

    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    30,281 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $29,590

    $3,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    18,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,900

    $4,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    21,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,796

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi Q5

Overall Consumer Rating
3.793 Reviews
  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (10%)
5 issues in first 45 days; 20 days in shop.
Matthew,02/19/2018
2.0T Prestige quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
**Update: No longer have Q5. Audi “did the right thing”** Previous Review: With 900 miles, we have gone through the following. 1). Sunfroof shade replaced, then entire sunroof. 2) Front power windows; when trying to go “auto-up,” they would sometimes go all the way down and we couldn’t stop then. 3) The dash vent had PLASTIC DEBRIS FROM THE VENT which is NOT smooth but jagged; they fell into the vent and RATTLED until we almost lost our minds. Took Audi 2 visits of 8 and 14 days to diagnose! 4) Rear LED reading lights don’t work properly. Needed to be replaced. Unbelievable. Never had these issues with BMW, Porsche, Toyota, or Ford. I will never buy another Audi.
Report abuse
