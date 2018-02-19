Used 2018 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro13,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,998$5,569 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi Q5 includes: Total Value: $644. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION TELEMATICS PACKAGE HDD Navi w/voice controls, MMI high control panel, Audi Connect CARE, assistance and security services w/limited time subscription, Audi Virtual Cockpit, 12.3' LCD fully digital instrument cluster and up to three visual modes: classic and infotainment, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, online services w/ subscription, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, 8.3' TFT color center infotainment/navigation display, MMI all-in-touch w/handwriting-recognition technology (all-in-touch adds capacitive menu and back functions KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive CARFAX 1-Owner Reduced from $36,998. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY5J2009091
Stock: A6685
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 23,474 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,900$9,681 Below Market
LAX Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY0J2112984
Stock: 47830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,891$7,627 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Audi Q5 4dr 2.0T Premium 4 DR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Atlas Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY2J2170000
Stock: 995192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 50,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,995$5,783 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Go, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Luggage Rack, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY2J2142343
Stock: 40149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 20,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,998$4,286 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Premium Plus Package Navigation Package Warm Weather Package Trailer Hitch Manhattan Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY3J2242763
Stock: J2242763
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 18,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,911$3,637 Below Market
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
WAS $36,990, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below NADA Retail!, EPA 27 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! GREAT MILES 18,255! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air. Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "The Q5 has a great balance of performance and drivability. Its seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic shifts quick and smoothly, and it feels well-tuned for the engine. And because of its relative compact size, it's easy to squeeze into small parking spots.". Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $36,990. This Q5 is priced $1,700 below NADA Retail. WHO WE ARE: Our passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a great vehicle. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, Jaguar, or other make automobile, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing an experience that keeps you coming back. It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY6J2097573
Stock: LT200676B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 13,700 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,995$3,093 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this luxurious, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Audi Q5 Prestige (AWD). Driven only 13,700 miles, this WINNER OF U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S 2018 BEST LUXURY COMPACT SUV FOR FAMILIES AWARD boasts balanced handling, a capable engine, and an opulent cabin with many features. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until July 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes finely equipped with: Prestige Package - AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS with MMI TOUCH - AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT - HEAD-UP DISPLAY in FULL COLOR - A PANORAMIC SUNROOF - A TOP-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM - FULL L.E.D. HEADLIGHTS - AUDI SIDE ASSIST with PRE-SENSE REAR - PARKING SYSTEM PLUS - 20-INCH 5-SEGMENT-SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS - LEATHERETTE COVERED CENTER CONSOLE & DOORS ARMRESTS - DUAL PANE ACOUSTIC GLASS for FRONT SIDE WINDOWS - AUDI ADVANCED KEY - STAINLESS STEEL TRUNK SILL & FRONT DOOR SILL INLAYS - HEATED, AUTO-DIMMING, POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS - HIGH-GLOSS WINDOW SURROUNDS - HEATED FRONT SEATS with DRIVER MEMORY - BANG & OLUFSEN 3D SOUND SYSTEM - INTERIOR LIGHTING PLUS PACKAGE As well as: - AUDI PRE-SENSE BASIC (PREVENTIVE OCCUPANT PROTECTION) - AUDI PRE-SENSE CITY (LOW SPEED COLLISION ASSIST) - A REARVIEW CAMERA - A POWER TAILGATE ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that when this vehicle was returned to VW Credit at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the right A pillar (the roof support structure located where the right front door is mounted to the vehicle, at the edge of the windshield). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a front door pillar is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Audi Q5 Prestige! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CNAFY8J2016951
Stock: 24316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 13,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,999$2,870 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2018 Q5 PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, 20" WHEEL PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/ 3D SOUND, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY!! COMES W/ AUDI CARE PRE-PAID SCHEDUELD SERVICE UP TO 50K MILES/5 YEARS!! ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $53,235!! *ENJOY AUDI ADVANCED KEY, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ PRE SENSE REAR, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, HIGH-GLOSS WINDOW SURROUNDS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE W/ 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION, HEATED FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, 20" 5-SEGMENT-SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS, 255/45 ALL-SEASON TIRES, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ TRIP COMPUTER, HILL DESCENT CONTROL, POWER TAILGATE, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ DIGITAL REAR DISPLAY, 8-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS W/ 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR FOR DRIVER, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY0J2018687
Stock: PJ2018687
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 26,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,887$4,164 Below Market
Topsfield Motor Company - Topsfield / Massachusetts
1-Owner 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Quattro AWD w/only 26k Miles.........Finished in Manhattan Gray Metallic over Black Leather for a Sharp Color Combination.........Great options such as.......Navigation and Telematics Package (Audi Connect CARE Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/ MMI Touch Audi Vritual Cockpit) Convenience Package ( 8-Way Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory Audi Advanced Key Heated Power Folding Exterior Mirrors SiriusXM)....19 Wheel Package Heated Front Seats and so much more.......Please Call 978-355-7484 to Schedule an Appointemnt....... TopsfieldMotorCO.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY0J2004218
Stock: 3227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,988
DeMontrond Volkswagen of Conroe - Conroe / Texas
Call Kevin, KC, Kyle or Craig for this internet special today for this extremely clean 2.0 TFSI Prestige. Easy financing and backed by DeMontrond Life time Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CNAFY1J2032991
Stock: D39844A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 26,885 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,494$5,910 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
PREMIUM PLUS W/ ADVANCED KEY, FULL LED, SIDE ASSIST, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, XM RADIO, HEATED FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMEORY, NAVIGATION, MMI, VIRTUAL COCKPIT, 20 WHEELS, COLD WEATHER PKG W/ HEATED REAR SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DRIVE SELECT, LEATHER, With an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle , you not only get an impressive CPO luxury vehicle, you also get the peace of mind that comes with an Audi backed limited warranty coverage. That means your Audi will have a solid backing. To put this into perspective, let's just say you have the desire to explore every last mile of the U.S. Interstate Highway System. With this kind of warranty behind you, there's no reason you couldn't do so in total confidence, especially knowing you can pull into any one of our dealerships across the country, should an unlikely mechanical issue arise. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY8J2014340
Stock: J2014340
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 22,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,999
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, 2018 Audi Q5 Premium Plus, Premium Plus package, Warm weather package, Rearview camera, Audi MMI Navigation plus w/MMI touch, Audi virtual cockpit, Panoramic sunroof, Audi side assist with pre sense rear, Full LED headlights, Heated front seats, Front seat ventilation, Front sport seats w/4-way power lumbar, Power tailgate, Leather seating surfaces, Garage door opener, Audi xenon plus headlights, Mythos Black metallic exterior, and Black interior.We at Audi West Houston take pride in offering No-Contact Service and Sales, as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFYXJ2238399
Stock: TJ2238399
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 24,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,598$2,687 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY2J2023289
Stock: J2023289
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 19,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,980$2,750 Below Market
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
6YRS OF AUDI CARE MAINTENANCE AND 5YRS OF AUDI CERTIFIED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!! 2018 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS, NAVIGATION PKG, B&O, COLD WEATHER PKG, AND 20" WHEELS ... 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL, 7 SPEED S-TRONIC AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 252 HP, 273 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 27 HWY MPGs. MONSOON GRAY METALLIC ON BLACK HEATED LEATHER. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. PREMIUM PLUS PKG HAS AUDI ADVANCED KEY WITH PUSH START, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, AUDI CONNECT CARE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST WITH PRE SENSE REAR, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AUTO DIMMING POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, HIGH GLOSS WINDOW SURROUNDS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, NAVIGATION PACKAGE HAS AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT PRIME AND PLUS (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, BANG AND OLUFSEN 3D SURROUND SOUND, 20" ALLOY WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE HAS HEATED REAR SEATS, AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL..STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES POWER TAILGATE, SLIDING 2ND ROW SEATS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, RAIN AND LIGHT SENSOR, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs AND TAILLIGHTS, LED AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, REARVIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS ENGINE STOP/START, THREE ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SMARTPHONE INTERFACE, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH USB PORTS AND AUX IN, AUDI PRESENSE BASIC AND CITY, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN.LET'S TALK WARRANTY. YOU GET AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR 5YRS UNLIMITED MILES... ON THIS BABY, THAT'S UNTIL AUGUST 13, 2022 AND AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN DRIVE IN THOSE FIVE YEARS... NOW THAT'S GREAT COVERAGE!! THIS COVERAGE IS GOOD AT ANY AUDI DEALER IN AMERICA AND COMES WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE.MSRP $53,235AUDI CARE!! AND YOU GET THE BALANCE OF AUDI CARE SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR 6 YEARS AND 50,000 MILES!! THAT COVERS ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INTERVALS INCLUDING OIL CHANGES, ALL FLUIDS, INSPECTIONS, BRAKE FLUID FLUSHES, EVEN SPARK PLUGS AND MORE!! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS...GLASSCOAT CERAMIC COATING!! TO EVERY PRE OWNED VEHICLE 5 MODEL YEARS OLD AND NEWER, AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES ADDS GLASSCOAT HIGH PERFORMANCE CERAMIC COATING THAT PROTECTS YOUR VEHICLE'S PAINT FROM HARSH ENVIRONMENTAL ELEMENTS AND SIMONIZ TEFLON INTERIOR PROTECTION. THIS ONE TIME APPLICATION COVERS STAINS, RIPS, AND TEARS WITH A 7 YEAR WARRANTY. YOUR $495 INVESTMENT COVERS PRODUCT, LABOR, AND WARRANTY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.1.99% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WITH APPROVED FINANCING THRU AFS. ENDS JULY 31, 2020..AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....NEED MORE?? LET'S TALK CERTIFICATION. WE START BY HAND SELECTING THE BEST OF THE BEST VEHICLES AND QUALIFYING THEM FOR A 300 POINT INSPECTION. THAT INCLUDES THE INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, ENGINE COMPARTMENT, UNDERCARRIAGE, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, COSMETIC, AND THE WEAR ITEMS. WEAR ITEMS INCLUDE TIRES, BRAKES, WIPERS, AND OTHER MAINTENANCE ITEMS. TREAD DEPTH OF 5/32NDS OR BETTER AND MORE THAN 50% OF BRAKE LINING WEAR REMAINING... IN SHORT, YOU WON'T NEED TIRES OR BRAKES FOR A LONG TIME!! WE WILL EVEN SHOW YOU THE INSPECTION IN WRITING WHEN YOU VISIT THE SHOWROOM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY8J2012877
Stock: P6557
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- certified
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro27,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,297
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Navigation and Telematics package, Convenience package, Audi MMI Navigation plus w/MMI touch, Audi virtual cockpit, Panoramic sunroof, Heated front seats, Audi xenon plus headlights, Garage door opener, Hill descent control, Leather seating surfaces, Rearview camera, Monsoon Gray metallic exterior and Black interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! The Audi you always wanted! When you own an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle, you own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process and comes with a 1-year/Unlimited mile warranty and competitive rates. We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY1J2013297
Stock: BJ2013297
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 30,281 milesDelivery Available*
$29,590$3,013 Below Market
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY2J2084878
Stock: 2000593838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 18,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,900$4,146 Below Market
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
**We are Open! Home Delivery Available**, Certified Clean ONE OWNER Carfax History, Bluetooth/Handsfree Phone, *TEXT 503-850-0544 or CALL 503-567-1360, **LOW 18,000 Miles** Loaded Premium Plus Pkg, Very Desirable Moonlight Blue Metallic Exterior on Nougat Brown Premium Leather, Panorama Moonroof, Full LED Headlights, Power Folding Mirrors, Parking System Plus, Heated Seats, Navigation Pkg, Rear View Camera, 20 Wheel Pkg, Warm Weather Pkg with Sport Ventilation Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Cold Weather Pkg, Rear Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Existing Factory Warranty, Great NW Luxury SUV Choice, Nougat Brown with Leather Seating Surfaces. 2018 Audi Q5 2.0L TFSI Odometer is 9382 miles below market average! 23/27 City/Highway MPG90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates!* - This 2018 Audi Q5 4dr LOW 18,000 Miles Premium Plus Cold/Warm Weather Pkg Loaded features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Moonlight Blue Metallic with a Nougat Brown Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY0J2035148
Stock: JC5182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,796
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Premium Plus package, Navigation package, Cold weather package, Rearview camera, Panoramic sunroof, Audi MMI Navigation plus w/MMI touch, Audi virtual cockpit, Audi side assist with pre sense rear, Full LED headlights, Heated front seats with driver memory, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Power tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitoring system, Ibis White exterior and Black interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! The Audi you always wanted! When you own an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle, you own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process and comes with a 1-year/Unlimited mile warranty and competitive rates. We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY5J2015204
Stock: LJ2015204
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi Q5 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi Q5
- 5(46%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(17%)
- 2(13%)
- 1(10%)
Related Audi Q5 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S6 Saint Louis MO
- Used Audi SQ5 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Audi Q7 Jacksonville FL
- Used Audi A3 El Paso TX
- Used Audi S6 Hialeah FL
- Used Audi A8 Lakeland FL
- Used Audi Q7 Des Moines IA
- Used Audi A3 Hollywood FL
- Used Audi S6 Oakland CA
- Used Audi S7 Newport News VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Audi Q3 2016 San Francisco CA
- Used Audi A5 2011 Woodbridge VA
- Used Audi A8 2013 Huntington Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.