Used 2018 Audi Q5 for Sale Near Me

SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi Q5 includes: Total Value: $644. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION TELEMATICS PACKAGE HDD Navi w/voice controls, MMI high control panel, Audi Connect CARE, assistance and security services w/limited time subscription, Audi Virtual Cockpit, 12.3' LCD fully digital instrument cluster and up to three visual modes: classic and infotainment, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, online services w/ subscription, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, 8.3' TFT color center infotainment/navigation display, MMI all-in-touch w/handwriting-recognition technology (all-in-touch adds capacitive menu and back functions KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive CARFAX 1-Owner Reduced from $36,998. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1ANAFY5J2009091

Stock: A6685

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-18-2020